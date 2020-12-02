Log in
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/30
492.5 JPY   -4.78%
Nissan sets up new business unit for African region

12/02/2020 | 05:37am EST
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Japanese automotive group Nissan is to set up a new regional business unit for Africa as it seeks to boost manufacturing capacity and penetrate one of the world's biggest undeveloped new car markets.

The move marks a reorganisation of the company's disparate operations on the continent, bringing them within one entity headed by Mike Whitfield, who has previously served as managing director of Nissan's units in both South Africa and Egypt.

"Beyond internal operating enhancements, this also positions Nissan to focus on the massive opportunity that Africa presents to the organisation globally," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sub-Saharan Africa's population and household incomes are rising. But its 1 billion inhabitants account for only 1% of the world's new passenger car sales, based on industry data.

Most carmakers have focused manufacturing and sales in South Africa - the continent's most developed economy - which accounts for 85% of Africa's new car purchases.

Nissan, along with competitors Volkswagen, BMW, and Toyota, have been lobbying African governments to grant conditions that favour local assembly and manufacturing while curbing imports of cheap used cars.

Carmakers are also hoping to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is expected to come into force early next year and will reduce tariffs and ease the flow of goods between its members states.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.28% 73.82 End-of-day quote.2.24%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.26% 510.04 End-of-day quote.-6.35%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.63% 1722.56 End-of-day quote.-5.12%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -4.78% 492.5 End-of-day quote.-22.58%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.23% 165.69 End-of-day quote.-6.11%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -2.84% 7540 End-of-day quote.19.12%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.02% 144.38 End-of-day quote.-16.39%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 855 B 75 037 M 75 037 M
Net income 2021 -508 533 M -4 858 M -4 858 M
Net Debt 2021 6 526 B 62 342 M 62 342 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 008 B 19 238 M 19 180 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
