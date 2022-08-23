Nissan to cease producing cylinder heads for Renault from 2024

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nissan said it would stop
production of cylinder heads for French car maker Renault at its
plant in Sunderland, northern England, from early 2024, adding
it did not expect this move to result in job losses.
"From early 2024, Nissan Sunderland Plant will cease
production of cylinder heads on site. We do not expect this to
result in job losses, and are working with staff as we redeploy
them to other parts of the business," the company said,
confirming a Sky News report.
Nissan employs about 250 people to make cylinder heads for
Renault petrol vehicles.
"Following a study about the economics of cylinder head
suppliers, Renault Group has found another supplier that will
start working with us from 2024," a Renault spokesman said.
Renault has embarked on a multi-year cost-savings plan and a
strategy shift in order to redress its financial situation.
Industry watchers say the end of the contract with Nissan
will raise further questions about the future of the
Renault-Nissan alliance, following the departure of former CEO
Carlos Ghosn, the architect of that alliance.
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi want more than 80% of their
models to be based on common platforms by 2026, despite
questions about strategic convergence at the three companies in
the coming decade.
