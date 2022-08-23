Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-23 am EDT
527.30 JPY   -1.29%
12:52pNissan to cease producing cylinder heads for Renault from 2024
RE
11:21aNissan's Aditya Jairaj named 2022 Automotive News Rising Star; Jairaj plays a key role in driving Nissan's EV transformation
AQ
07:51aNissan Motor To Close Renault-dedicated Factory In England
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan to cease producing cylinder heads for Renault from 2024

08/23/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nissan said it would stop production of cylinder heads for French car maker Renault at its plant in Sunderland, northern England, from early 2024, adding it did not expect this move to result in job losses.

"From early 2024, Nissan Sunderland Plant will cease production of cylinder heads on site. We do not expect this to result in job losses, and are working with staff as we redeploy them to other parts of the business," the company said, confirming a Sky News report.

Nissan employs about 250 people to make cylinder heads for Renault petrol vehicles.

"Following a study about the economics of cylinder head suppliers, Renault Group has found another supplier that will start working with us from 2024," a Renault spokesman said.

Renault has embarked on a multi-year cost-savings plan and a strategy shift in order to redress its financial situation.

Industry watchers say the end of the contract with Nissan will raise further questions about the future of the Renault-Nissan alliance, following the departure of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, the architect of that alliance.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi want more than 80% of their models to be based on common platforms by 2026, despite questions about strategic convergence at the three companies in the coming decade. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.14% 520 Delayed Quote.63.86%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.29% 527.3 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
RENAULT -0.46% 27.885 Real-time Quote.-8.28%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
12:52pNissan to cease producing cylinder heads for Renault from 2024
RE
11:21aNissan's Aditya Jairaj named 2022 Automotive News Rising Star; Jairaj plays a key role ..
AQ
07:51aNissan Motor To Close Renault-dedicated Factory In England
MT
07:36aNISSAN : to cease production of cyclinder heads on site at Sunderland from early 2024
RE
08/22Hino's widening engine scandal becomes nagging headache for Toyota
RE
08/222023 Nissan Murano pricing starts at $33,660
AQ
08/09Volkswagen Mexico workers reject union's 9% raise deal, as inflation climbs
RE
08/08China Car Sales Keep Rebounding as Production Revenue Up
DJ
08/05NISSAN MOTOR : NISMO Festival returns in December at Fuji Speedway
PU
08/04Most Business Sectors in Asia Log Higher Output in July, S&P Survey Shows
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 087 B 73 291 M 73 291 M
Net income 2023 256 B 1 862 M 1 862 M
Net Debt 2023 4 805 B 34 915 M 34 915 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,08x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 2 064 B 14 997 M 14 997 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 527,30 JPY
Average target price 678,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-3.89%15 193
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.11%213 820
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.46%81 764
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-23.54%60 625
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-17.28%59 529
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.25%56 208