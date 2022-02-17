Log in
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/17 01:00:00 am
608.5 JPY   -0.36%
06:17aForeign automakers see their chance in Japan with electric vehicles
RE
02:17aJapanese stocks receive first weekly foreign inflows in five
RE
02:14aEU New Car Sales Declined in January
DJ
Nissan will build two electric vehicles at its Mississippi plant

02/17/2022 | 09:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is displayed during a press preview of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV in Yokohama

DETROIT (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it will invest $500 million to retool its U.S. assembly plant near Canton, Miss. to build two new electric vehicles, part of the Japanese automaker's $18 billion program to expand its electric vehicle fleet through 2030.

Nissan said it plans to assemble electric vehicles for its Nissan and Infiniti brands in Mississippi starting in 2025. The automaker said it aims to have electric vehicles make up 40% of its U.S. sales by 2030.

Nissan currently operates two assembly lines in Canton, one building light trucks including the Nissan Frontier and the other assembling Altima mid-sized sedans. The 19-year-old Canton complex employs 5,000 people. Nissan said it will retrain 2,000 workers as part of the new investment.

The automaker said the investment in Mississippi is "one of several" planned over the next five years to expand electric vehicle production in the United States.

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta have outlined plans to deliver 23 new electrified vehicles by 2030, including 15 battery electric models.

Nissan currently builds its compact Leaf electric vehicle at its complex in Smyrna, Tenn., which gets electric motors from a Nissan factory in Decherd, Tenn.

The Leaf, launched in 2010, put Nissan in the forefront of established auto manufacturers in the emerging electric vehicle market. But the Leaf, with 226 miles (364 km) of range, has been eclipsed in sales by Tesla's Model 3 sedan which has 358 miles of driving range per charge, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -1.52% 13.61 Delayed Quote.2.06%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.36% 608.5 Delayed Quote.9.88%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 818 B 76 388 M 76 388 M
Net income 2022 206 B 1 781 M 1 781 M
Net Debt 2022 5 740 B 49 724 M 49 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 382 B 20 632 M 20 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD9.88%20 707
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.13%262 186
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.81%128 754
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.18%92 218
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.99%73 276
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-13.29%72 116