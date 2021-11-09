Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Note and Note Aura named 2022 RJC Car of the Year in Japan

11/09/2021
YOKOHAMA, Japan - The Automotive Researchers' & Journalists' Conference Japan announced today that it has named the Nissan Note / Note Aura* the 31st (2022) RJC Car of the Year award.

The Note and Note Aura were honored for pushing the boundaries of the compact car class with their superior level of driving comfort, and for their spirited and innovative design, among other factors. Both vehicles are equipped with the second-generation e-POWER powertrain, which delivers powerful acceleration and smooth deceleration for a dynamic and comfortable ride.

Launched in December 2020, the all-new Note has won over many customers with its powertrain and superior quietness. Owners also highly rate the innovative design of the Note's exterior and interior, which evoke a new age of electrified vehicles.

The premium compact Note Aura, launched in August, has received high praise for its powertrain, sophisticated interior and above-class level of quietness. It is also the first car in Japan to feature a Bose Personal Plus sound system.

In just 10 months, over 100,000 orders have been placed for both cars.

*Models awarded: Note, Note Aura, Note Aura NISMO and Note Autech Crossover

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

###

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
