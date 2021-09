Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 9 523 B 85 487 M 85 487 M Net income 2022 125 B 1 118 M 1 118 M Net Debt 2022 5 575 B 50 048 M 50 048 M P/E ratio 2022 18,0x Yield 2022 0,59% Capitalization 2 241 B 20 134 M 20 121 M EV / Sales 2022 0,82x EV / Sales 2023 0,76x Nbr of Employees 131 461 Free-Float 45,7% Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 572,80 JPY Average target price 700,59 JPY Spread / Average Target 22,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer Yasushi Kimura Chairman Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.29% 20 134 VOLKSWAGEN AG 24.66% 138 608 DAIMLER AG 31.91% 95 251 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 26.92% 76 724 BMW AG 14.48% 62 613 GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 8.65% 60 448