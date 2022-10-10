Renault and Nissan confirm talks over future of their alliance partnership

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) -
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault
and its Japanese partner Nissan said they were holding
"trustful discussions" about the future of their alliance,
adding that Nissan was considering investing in Renault's future
electric vehicle unit.
"The companies continue to drive structural improvements
to ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance. Any
further communication will be done in due course by the Alliance
members," added Renault and Nissan in a joint statement on
Monday.
A source familiar with the matter said Nissan was
pressing its French partner to cut its stake in the Japanese
automaker as much as possible, ideally to 15%, and may consider
raising funds to buy back the shares.
Renault shares were up 5% in early session trading,
making the stock the best performer on France's benchmark CAC-40
equity index.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Silvia Aloisi)