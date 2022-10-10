Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  News
  Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
471.00 JPY   -1.55%
03:29aRenault, Nissan Unveil Discussions Over Future of Partnership
MT
03:27aEurope's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
RE
03:13aRenault and Nissan confirm talks over future of their alliance partnership
RE
Renault and Nissan confirm talks over future of their alliance partnership

10/10/2022 | 03:13am EDT
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) -

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan said they were holding "trustful discussions" about the future of their alliance, adding that Nissan was considering investing in Renault's future electric vehicle unit.

"The companies continue to drive structural improvements to ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance. Any further communication will be done in due course by the Alliance members," added Renault and Nissan in a joint statement on Monday.

A source familiar with the matter said Nissan was pressing its French partner to cut its stake in the Japanese automaker as much as possible, ideally to 15%, and may consider raising funds to buy back the shares.

Renault shares were up 5% in early session trading, making the stock the best performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 equity index. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.00% 512 Delayed Quote.59.50%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.55% 471 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
RENAULT 4.97% 32.205 Real-time Quote.0.44%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 218 B 70 369 M 70 369 M
Net income 2023 254 B 1 751 M 1 751 M
Net Debt 2023 4 957 B 34 136 M 34 136 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,27x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 1 844 B 12 697 M 12 697 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%12 697
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.70%187 165
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%75 305
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.16%55 024
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.26%49 047
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.66%49 020