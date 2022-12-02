Advanced search
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-02 am EST
474.60 JPY   -2.98%
Renault and Nissan forgo Dec. 7 announcement of new deal -JNN

12/02/2022 | 11:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv

TOKYO (Reuters) - Automakers Renault and Nissan are set to forgo an announcement on Dec. 7 of a new deal on their restructured alliance as they struggle to bridge their differences, Japanese TV network JNN reported on Friday.

Both sides are involved in discussions to restructure their alliance. Renault is looking to Nissan to invest in its EV business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43% stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.

The two parties decided to forgo an announcement on Dec. 7 as they had not reached an agreement as of Friday on how to share intellectual property, JNN said.

There are no new plans on when to make an announcement, the reported added. It was not clear from the report whether JNN was citing a single source or multiple sources.

Neither Renault nor Nissan immediately responded to a request for comment.

Reuters previously reported that both parties had raised Dec. 7 as a possible date for an announcement of the new alliance structure.

The question of how to share technology and intellectual property has proved to be a sticking point in the talks.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.98% 474.6 Delayed Quote.-14.61%
RENAULT -1.11% 34.6 Real-time Quote.13.28%
