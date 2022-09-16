Advanced search
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
2022-09-16
539.20 JPY   -1.32%
03:08aRenault's Dacia will stick to thermal engines as long as it can, CEO says
RE
09/15Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away
AQ
09/15Foreign exchange doesn't determine long-term planning, Nissan COO says
RE
Renault's Dacia will stick to thermal engines as long as it can, CEO says

09/16/2022 | 03:08am EDT
Renault's low cost brand Dacia holds event in Le Bourget

PARIS (Reuters) - Dacia, the low-cost brand of French carmaker Renault, plans to stick to thermal engines for as long as it can and help drivers reluctant to switch to electric engines, chief executive officer Denis Le Vot said in an interview with Reuters.

While Renault plans to go fully electric in 2030, Dacia will retain the possibility of making the big jump only by 2035, when fossil fuel engines are banned in Europe.

"Renault will push to be the champion of electric engines, this has a risk," Le Vot said on the sideline of a presentation in Le Bourget near Paris.

"This is also why Dacia exists. Depending on how fast the market converts to electric engines and of clients' appetite, Dacia is here. The two can co-exist in an intimate fashion," he said.

Dacia has only one electric model, Dacia Spring, which accounts for 12% of its order intakes.

While it continues to bank on small engines powered by fossil fuel and liquefied petroleum gas, which make a third of the sales of the brand, Dacia plans to offer a first hybrid model in 2023.

Renault, which was a pioneer along with alliance partner Nissan in the electric car engines sector a decade ago, has recently been dethroned by newcomers such as Tesla.

In a bid to rebound, Renault will unveil later this autumn its plan to create separate divisions for electric and combustion engine vehicles.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Ingrid Melander and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Gilles Guillaume


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.14% 608 Delayed Quote.91.59%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.32% 539.2 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
RENAULT -2.03% 30.83 Real-time Quote.2.96%
TESLA, INC. 0.38% 303.75 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
