Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault's HYVIA hydrogen venture to sell products throughout Europe

07/06/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is pictured at a dealership in France

PARIS (Reuters) - The HYVIA hydrogen venture between carmaker Renault and U.S. company Plug Power will sell products throughout Europe, and will assemble fuel cells and hydrogen refuelling stations at the Flins factory in France in late 2021.

The HYVIA venture added in a statement on Tuesday that it would offer a range of three fuel-cell powered Master Large Van models by the end of 2021.

"HYVIA offers turnkey mobility solutions that leverage the production, storage, distribution of green hydrogen and a wide range of H2 LCVs. These solutions will meet the new needs of businesses, large accounts, fleets, and local communities and drive energy transition as a whole," said HYVIA president David Holderbach.

Carmakers around the world such as Renault are focusing increasingly on electric vehicles and on hydrogen, as part of the auto industry's plans to be more environmentally-friendly.

Last month, Renault unveiled a more ambitious strategy for electric vehicles (EVs), betting on new, affordable versions of its iconic small cars of the past to catch up with Volkswagen in the fast-growing sector.

General Motors also announced last month that it would supply electric batteries and hydrogen fuel cell systems for rail supplier Wabtec Corp's locomotives, extending the No. 1 U.S. automaker's reach outside the automotive sector.

Hydrogen vehicles are also a form of electric vehicles, although they rely on a fuel cell which transforms the hydrogen into electricity on board the vehicle.

Hydrogen has come into the spotlight in Europe, where EU environment ministers want truck CO2 emissions cut by a third by 2030 from 2019 levels, threatening potential diesel bans and higher taxes but promising up to 75% of lower road tolls for greener vehicles.

Although more expensive than battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, driven by on-board hydrogen, will potentially benefit from Europe's desire to build a world-leading industry around the hydrogen technology.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.15% 318 End-of-day quote.46.54%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.81% 577.9 End-of-day quote.3.20%
PLUG POWER INC. 1.23% 33.06 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
RENAULT -3.93% 34.25 Real-time Quote.-0.31%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
10:14aRenault's HYVIA hydrogen venture to sell products throughout Europe
RE
03:06aNISSAN MOTOR  : e.dams building pace ahead of Formula E New York City E-Prix
PU
02:23aNISSAN MOTOR  : Honda, Nissan saw China sales tumble in June
RE
07/05NISSAN MOTOR  : China's Envision Energy to Build Nearly $625 Million UK Gigafact..
MT
07/05RENAULT  : Regulator Says Renault Up to Date with Health Guidelines at India Pla..
MT
07/05Renault-Nissan India plant complying with COVID-19 rules, report says
RE
07/05NISSAN MOTOR  : £1bn gambit in Sunderland is worth every penny of subsidies for ..
AQ
07/01NISSAN MOTOR  : unveils EV36Zero – a £1bn Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub to acc..
PU
07/01Japanese shares rise as Sony, Toyota advance on weaker yen
RE
07/01NISSAN MOTOR  : to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 703 B 69 611 M 69 611 M
Net income 2021 -444 533 M -4 017 M -4 017 M
Net Debt 2021 5 928 B 53 569 M 53 569 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 331 B 21 011 M 21 064 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 577,90 JPY
Average target price 648,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.3.20%19 528
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.81%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.56%152 568
DAIMLER AG31.35%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.59%87 475
BMW AG23.77%71 766