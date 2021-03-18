Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault sees its electric, hybrid car sales doubling in 2021: sources

03/18/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Brest

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Renault expects its sales of electric and hybrid cars to more than double to 350,000 in 2021, two sources close to the company said, as automakers battle to get ahead in cleaner driving.

Amid tougher emissions regulations, car companies are switching to battery-powered vehicles, a market dominated by U.S. specialist Tesla and Germany's Volkswagen, which is ramping up production and investments.

Renault's working hypothesis for 2021, bar hiccups due to a shortage of components such as semi-conductor chips, is for sales of electrified vehicles to reach 350,000, the two sources with knowledge of its internal estimates said.

That includes some 150,000 fully electric vehicles and around 200,000 hybrid models, they added.

Renault declined to comment.

The figures, which only include the group's Renault and Dacia brands, compare to the Volkswagen brand's projection for 450,000 electrified vehicle deliveries this year.

The wider Volkswagen company, which also includes brands such as Seat and Audi, is targeting 1 million electrified vehicle deliveries in 2021.

Renault developed electric cars earlier than many rivals, but a major push across the industry has altered the field.

UBS analysts said in a report this month that Volkswagen and Tesla were emerging as leaders in the category by a wide margin, followed by Japan's Toyota, and said carmakers selling fewer than 750,000 electrified cars per year would be at a disadvantage in the longer run.

Under new CEO Luca de Meo, loss-making Renault is trying to boost its profitability, rein in the number of models it makes, and is betting heavily on electric vehicles.

The group aims to make 30% of sales for the Renault brand from fully electric cars by 2025, with another 35% from hybrid models.

Volkswagen shares surged this week when it unveiled forecasts for higher electric car sales this year.

The German group expects fully electric vehicles to account for more than 70% of its core Volkswagen brand's total European vehicle sales by 2030, compared with a previous target of 35%.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume. Writing by Sarah White. Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark Potter)

By Gilles Guillaume


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.14% 320 End-of-day quote.47.47%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.50% 596.3 End-of-day quote.6.48%
RENAULT -0.16% 39.575 Real-time Quote.10.84%
TESLA, INC. -3.93% 675.62 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.47% 8308 End-of-day quote.4.41%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.90% 224.45 Delayed Quote.51.42%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
10:12aRENAULT SEES ITS ELECTRIC, HYBRID CA : sources
RE
03/17Japanese shares jump on Fed's growth view, rate pledge
RE
03/17Japan Inc offers lowest pay rises in eight years as pandemic bites
RE
03/17Japan Inc offers lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites
RE
03/15Kohler, Ford, Infiniti in spotlight on China consumer rights show
RE
03/15NISSAN MOTOR  : uses new technologies to expand NISMO Heritage Parts range in Ja..
PU
03/12NISSAN MOTOR  : Union seeks vote of 87 workers at Nissan Tennessee plant
AQ
03/12NISSAN MOTOR  : challenges fans to 'keep up with the thrills' during 2021 NCAA M..
AQ
03/11Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt
RE
03/11Picture brightens for commercial EVs on rising demand from delivery customers
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 831 B 71 718 M 71 718 M
Net income 2021 -475 453 M -4 354 M -4 354 M
Net Debt 2021 6 063 B 55 527 M 55 527 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,90x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 2 368 B 21 662 M 21 685 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 608,33 JPY
Last Close Price 596,30 JPY
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.6.48%22 070
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.41%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG51.42%132 090
DAIMLER AG23.43%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.21%83 486
BMW AG18.32%60 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ