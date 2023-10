MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Renault extended losses on Tuesday after sharp swings in the Japanese yen sparked talk over the possible impact on the French car maker's earnings given its majority stake in Japan's Nissan, traders said.

The Japanese yen briefly weakened past the psychologically significant 150 per dollar level, before strengthening sharply to as firm as 147.3 per dollar.

Renault shares ended down 5.9% at in Paris, having been down down 3.1% before the yen move.

In the second quarter of 2023 year, Nissan contributed 271 million euros ($283.2 million) to Renault earnings.

($1 = 0.9568 euros)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)