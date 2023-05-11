Advanced search
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
2023-05-11
505.80 JPY   -0.28%
TSE Filing: Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

05/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
May 11, 2023

Company Name

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Securities Code

7201 (TSE Prime Market)

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

The Board of Directors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") decided at the meeting held on May 11, 2023, to distribute dividends from surplus with a record date of March 31, 2023, as described below. The resolution is subject to approval at the 124th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023.

1. Details of Year-End Dividend

Previous forecast

Year-end dividend for

Amount

(Announced on

the fiscal year ended

May 12, 2022)

March 31, 2022

Record date

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Dividend per share

10.00 yen

5.00 yen

5.00 yen

Total dividend

39,174 million yen

19,573 million yen

Effective date

June 28, 2023

June 29, 2022

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reasons

The Company determines dividends by comprehensively assessing the levels of profit, free cash flow

from the automotive business, and net cash for the automotive business.

Despite the challenging environment, the Company's operating profit and net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, exceeded the forecast previously announced in May 2022, due to its improved performance. The Company also continued to enhance its automotive free cash flow, achieving positive automotive free cash flow for the full fiscal year and healthy levels of automotive net cash with over 1.2 trillion yen. Given these results, the Company decided to increase the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, from the previous forecast of 5 yen per share, to 10 yen per share.

The Company continues to focus on strengthening its capability, improving business performance, and enhancing shareholder returns.

(Reference) Details of full-year dividend

Dividend per share

Interim

Year-end

Total

Dividend for the fiscal year

0.00 yen

10.00 yen

10.00 yen

ended March 31, 2023

Dividend for the fiscal year

0.00 yen

5.00 yen

5.00 yen

ended March 31, 2022

- END -

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 270 B 76 314 M 76 314 M
Net income 2023 182 B 1 351 M 1 351 M
Net Debt 2023 4 948 B 36 766 M 36 766 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 1,26%
Capitalization 1 986 B 14 758 M 14 758 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 507,20 JPY
Average target price 635,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD21.31%14 758
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.57%194 688
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.20%79 457
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.81%78 622
BMW AG30.39%76 230
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.24%47 569
