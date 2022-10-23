Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-21 am EDT
456.30 JPY   -1.06%
04:41aTechnology-sharing a sticking point as Renault, Nissan hash out reset, sources say
RE
10/21Renault mulls cutting Nissan stake to 15%, talks in final stage
AQ
10/21French Government to Support Movies to Enhance Renault-Nissan Partnership
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technology-sharing a sticking point as Renault, Nissan hash out reset, sources say

10/23/2022 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Nissan factory in Saint Petersburg

PARIS/TOKYO (Reuters) - The sharing of technology has emerged as a sticking point between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co Ltd as the pair negotiate an overhaul of their decades-old partnership, two people familiar with discussions told Reuters.

The French and Japanese automakers said this month they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including Nissan potentially investing in an electric vehicle business being spun out of Renault.

Those discussions have included consideration of Renault selling some of its roughly 43% stake in Nissan, Reuters previously reported, a move that would put the pair on a more equal footing and mark a seismic shift in an alliance founded in 1999 and long driven by executive-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn.

The sharing of intellectual property has become a focus of those talks, the two people said, declining to be identified as the information was not public.

For the French automaker, a "reboot" means the relationship needs to be more than financial, one of the people said.

"What matters is what Nissan brings in intellectual property, engineers and common projects," the person said.

With Nissan holding only 15% of Renault - and without voting rights - French dominance of the alliance has long been a point of contention. Many executives at the Japanese automaker see the relationship as unbalanced, especially regarding development.

Nissan's concern centres on the sharing of future technology, including the all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles that it is currently developing, the second person said. The sharing of old technology is less of a concern, the person said.

Renault is splitting off its electric vehicle business, code named "Ampere", from its legacy internal combustion engine unit, code named "Horse", as it plays catch-up in an industry shift to electrification led by U.S. rival Tesla Inc.

Nissan and Renault declined to comment.

POLITICS IN FOCUS

France's government, which owns about 15% of Renault, is keen for the automaker to hold on to its industrial and technological advantages, finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said.

Following his comments, Japan's trade ministry asked Nissan about its stance, one of the people said.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Renault wants Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle unit, while Nissan wants Renault to cut its stake to 15%, Reuters previously reported.

The pair are yet to reach an agreement on investment, as it is difficult to determine figures without a clear valuation of the unit, said three people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg News cited a source as saying Nissan would invest $500 million to $750 million in return for about 15% of the unit.

Given its investment needs, Renault is the more eager of the two to reach a deal, said a person familiar with negotiations.

"There is no reason why Nissan has to absolutely participate" in the unit, said the person, citing Nissan's need to explain cost-effectiveness of investments to shareholders.

The automakers aim to make an announcement on Nov. 15, though details have yet to be finalised and could still take weeks, one of the people said.

Alliance junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp will likely invest a few percent in the new Renault unit to retain its alliance relationship, said another person familiar with the matter.

Mitsubishi has said it had not yet entered detailed consideration about investment.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Maki Shiraki and David Dolan in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Gilles Guillaume, Maki Shiraki and David Dolan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.79% 495 Delayed Quote.54.21%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.06% 456.3 Delayed Quote.-17.90%
RENAULT 0.12% 32.76 Real-time Quote.7.25%
TESLA, INC. 3.45% 214.44 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
04:41aTechnology-sharing a sticking point as Renault, Nissan hash out reset, sources say
RE
10/21Renault mulls cutting Nissan stake to 15%, talks in final stage
AQ
10/21French Government to Support Movies to Enhance Renault-Nissan Partnership
MT
10/21Renault, Nissan Close to Deal Addressing Uneven Stakes, FT Reports
DJ
10/21Renault says price hikes help sales grow in Q3, confirms outlook
RE
10/20Exclusive-China's CATL slows battery investment plan for U.S., Mexico-sources
RE
10/20Nissan's Kickin' It with Kicks campaign drives toward helping aspiring music students
AQ
10/19Team Wild Grace takes second place in the 2022 Rebelle Rally with Nissan Pathfinder Roc..
AQ
10/18Renault, Nissan Close To Finalizing Deal For Partnership Revamp
MT
10/18France: keen that Renault keeps industrial and technological advantages in N..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 178 B 68 686 M 68 686 M
Net income 2023 237 B 1 602 M 1 602 M
Net Debt 2023 5 116 B 34 524 M 34 524 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,55x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 1 786 B 12 054 M 12 054 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 456,30 JPY
Average target price 667,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-17.90%12 054
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.60%183 587
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.96%75 362
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.77%59 735
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.30%51 032
BMW AG-12.50%49 141