  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Summary 
Summary

Toyota Motor shares gain for third day, hit record high

05/17/2021 | 11:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Toyota Motor rose for a third straight session and hit a record high on Tuesday, as investors continued to bet on the Japanese automaker's ability to tackle a global chip shortage better than its rivals.

The rise in Toyota shares helped lift stocks of other car makers that have come under pressure due to competition from electric vehicle manufacturers as well as chip shortages.

"As supply chain disruptions due to chip shortage hamper the automaker industry, Toyota has been regarded as the company investors can buy," Nobuhiko Kuramochi, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities, said.

Toyota, the top Japanese company by market capitalisation and the world's biggest automaker, has weathered the chip shortage better than many of its rivals and has forecast a return to pre-pandemic profit levels this year.

Toyota shares rose 2.3% to a record high of 8,850 yen ($81), surpassing their previous peak reached in 2015.

Honda Motor shares rose 3.4%, while loss-making Nissan Motor stocks gained 1.7%, in a broader market that was up about 2%. [.T]

The gains also reflect investors' interest in manufacturers of combustion engine vehicles globally as cheaper bargains versus electric vehicle makers such as Elon Musk's Tesla that have expensive valuations, analysts and fund managers say.

Shares of Volkswagen have gained nearly 40% this year, while Stellantis has risen 28%.

In contrast, Tesla has lost 18% of its value and Nikola has shed 15% since the start of 2021.

($1 = 109.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.68% 3238 End-of-day quote.12.53%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 6.93% 12.96 Delayed Quote.-15.07%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.64% 537.8 End-of-day quote.-3.96%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.63% 15.098 Delayed Quote.1.34%
TESLA, INC. -2.19% 576.83 Delayed Quote.-18.26%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.01% 8648 End-of-day quote.8.68%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.85% 212.65 Delayed Quote.39.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 703 B 70 528 M 70 528 M
Net income 2021 -455 603 M -4 172 M -4 172 M
Net Debt 2021 5 928 B 54 274 M 54 274 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 105 B 19 277 M 19 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 637,06 JPY
Last Close Price 537,80 JPY
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.96%19 120
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.68%216 675
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.33%147 756
DAIMLER AG27.96%96 024
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.49%81 238
BMW AG15.85%66 075