Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota halts some production lines in China due to chip shortage

01/12/2021 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyota logo is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp halted some of its production lines in China's Guangzhou City due to a shortage of semiconductors, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday, the latest case of shortages affecting the automobile industry.

Some production lines have been halted since Monday at GAC Toyota Motor Co, its joint venture with China's GAC Group, a Toyota spokeswoman said, without giving any indication of the timeframe for the disruption or the car models affected.

Toyota said on Friday it would cut production of its Tundra pickup truck at its San Antonio plant in Texas.

Car and electronic makers have been facing a global chip shortage as consumer demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis, outstripping supply.

Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor Co Ltd have also said they would cut production this month due to a lack of semiconductors.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -0.17% 14.37 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.33% 9.3 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.61% 544.1 End-of-day quote.-2.84%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.82% 8400 End-of-day quote.2.56%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.55% 7939 End-of-day quote.-0.23%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
04:26aToyota halts some production lines in China due to chip shortage
RE
01/11China 2020 Car Sales Drop 6.8%, Shrinking for Third Year -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/10NISSAN MOTOR : Top East Africa Rally Driver Shah Dies
AQ
01/09Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
RE
01/08FORD MOTOR : Semiconductor shortage forces automobile production cuts
AQ
01/08NISSAN MOTOR : Ford to idle Kentucky plant due to semiconductor shortage
RE
01/07Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
RE
01/06MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's Imported Car Sales Climb Nearly 5% in 2020
MT
01/06NISSAN MOTOR : Group reports fourth-quarter 2020 and 2020 calendar year U.S. sal..
AQ
01/06NISSAN MOTOR : Edmunds compares 2021 Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue SUVs
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 784 B 74 712 M 74 712 M
Net income 2021 -485 793 M -4 663 M -4 663 M
Net Debt 2021 6 278 B 60 259 M 60 259 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 129 B 20 433 M 20 435 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 553,11 JPY
Last Close Price 544,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.84%20 433
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.23%213 606
VOLKSWAGEN AG-4.93%97 946
DAIMLER AG-1.11%75 580
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.41%61 632
BMW AG-4.06%55 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ