    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Toyota launches Ghana's second auto assembly plant

06/29/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
ACCRA (Reuters) - The launch of a Toyota assembly plant in Ghana, the second auto assembly plant in the country in less than a year, will help reduce imports of secondhand vehicles and boost export earnings, President Nana Akuffo-Addo said on Tuesday.

The assembly unit, a $7 million investment with annual production capacity of around 1,330 units, follows the launch by Volkswagen of a 5,000 unit per year capacity assembly facility in August 2020.

The plants are the result of global automakers such as VW, Nissan, Toyota, Honda and Peugeot waking up to the potential of the African market, traditionally dominated by used-car sales.

At the launch, Akuffo-Addo said Ghana aims to boost its auto sector and attract automakers with generous fiscal incentives to assemble and produce cars in the country.

"The use of foreign exchange to import cars in Ghana will be reduced, at the same time, the export of made in Ghana cars to other African markets will earn our nation much needed foreign exchange," Akuffo-Addo said.

Ghana passed a law to ban the import of second-hand cars older than 10-years old from October last year but suspended the decision indefinitely after pressure from importers who feared job losses.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Gregorio)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.12% 3554 End-of-day quote.23.51%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.00% 554.8 End-of-day quote.-0.93%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.04% 9740 End-of-day quote.22.41%
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION -1.32% 5230 End-of-day quote.25.57%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.29% 216.15 Delayed Quote.40.01%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 703 B 69 680 M 69 680 M
Net income 2021 -444 533 M -4 021 M -4 021 M
Net Debt 2021 5 928 B 53 622 M 53 622 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 172 B 19 657 M 19 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.93%19 528
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.41%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG40.01%152 568
DAIMLER AG31.44%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.83%87 475
BMW AG25.65%71 766