U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to
the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip
shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising
prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research
firm Cox Automotive said Monday.
U.S. car and light truck sales are expected to fall more
than 24% to about 1.22 million units in March and decline more
than 16% in the first quarter.
"Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said
Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding
that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves.
Cox forecasters said the U.S. economy should not experience
a recession. But Cox cut its forecast for U.S. car and light
truck sales in all of 2022 to 15.3 million vehicles, down
700,000 vehicles from its January outlook. And even hitting the
new target will require significant improvement in supply chain
disruptions, Cox said.
Fresh lockdowns in China as well as Russia's invasion of
Ukraine have reignited supply bottlenecks that were easing over
recent months. Tight supplies have pushed new vehicle prices to
record high levels.
Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp
are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new
vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.
Households with less than $75,000 in annual income now
account for nearly two percentage points less of the U.S. light
vehicle market than a year ago, Chesbrough said. The average
income of a new vehicle buyer is now $124,000.
Detroit mainstream brands such as Chevrolet are losing
market share, while Cox predicted Japan's Toyota could
be the top selling automaker in the U.S. market for the first
quarter.
"Long-term, you are shrinking the pool of people who are
likely to buy" a new vehicle, said Cox Chief Economist Jonathan
Smoke.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Joseph White in
Detroit; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Tomasz Janowski)