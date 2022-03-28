Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/28 02:00:00 am EDT
540.1 JPY   +1.81%
02:58pU.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away
RE
03:01aJapan's Nikkei snaps 9-day winning streak, BOJ moves limit losses
RE
03/24Factbox-Swapping electric car batteries since the Gilded Age
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

03/28/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cars unsold due to the autos market slowdown caused by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are stored in Philadelphia

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday.

U.S. car and light truck sales are expected to fall more than 24% to about 1.22 million units in March and decline more than 16% in the first quarter.

"Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves.

Cox forecasters said the U.S. economy should not experience a recession. But Cox cut its forecast for U.S. car and light truck sales in all of 2022 to 15.3 million vehicles, down 700,000 vehicles from its January outlook. And even hitting the new target will require significant improvement in supply chain disruptions, Cox said.

Fresh lockdowns in China as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine have reignited supply bottlenecks that were easing over recent months. Tight supplies have pushed new vehicle prices to record high levels.

Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

Households with less than $75,000 in annual income now account for nearly two percentage points less of the U.S. light vehicle market than a year ago, Chesbrough said. The average income of a new vehicle buyer is now $124,000.

Detroit mainstream brands such as Chevrolet are losing market share, while Cox predicted Japan's Toyota could be the top selling automaker in the U.S. market for the first quarter.

"Long-term, you are shrinking the pool of people who are likely to buy" a new vehicle, said Cox Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
02:58pU.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away
RE
03:01aJapan's Nikkei snaps 9-day winning streak, BOJ moves limit losses
RE
03/24Factbox-Swapping electric car batteries since the Gilded Age
RE
03/24Renault studying all options on Russian partner Avtovaz, says CEO
RE
03/24Russia says it will decide on future use of Moscow's Renault plant next week
RE
03/21Renault resumes production at Moscow plant
RE
03/18Nissan announces senior management changes for North America
AQ
03/18UPDATE1 : Nissan sues ex-exec Kelly seeking damages over Ghosn's pay
AQ
03/18CORRECTION ( : Nissan:)
AQ
03/18Nissan seeks 1.4 bil. yen damages from ex-exec Kelly over Ghosn pay
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 720 B 70 666 M 70 666 M
Net income 2022 217 B 1 755 M 1 755 M
Net Debt 2022 5 393 B 43 706 M 43 706 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 2 114 B 17 326 M 17 133 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 540,10 JPY
Average target price 714,12 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-4.55%17 018
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%247 250
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.82%104 938
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.48%74 304
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-20.70%66 190
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.55%63 424