U.S. automakers mandate masks at all plants but not requiring vaccines

08/03/2021 | 11:44am EDT
Logo of General Motors atop the company headquarters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Tuesday they will reinstate requirements to wear masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses beginning on Wednesday but are not requiring workers to be vaccinated.

The move is in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) change in COVID-19 guidance for masks for fully vaccinated people related to the Delta variant, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV said in a joint statement with the union.

Nissan Motor Co also said Tuesday it was reinstating its mask requirements for all U.S. employees.

The UAW does not support requiring all workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and U.S. automakers have not mandated vaccines. The union and automakers are strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated.

"We are urging all UAW members and their families to get vaccinated. The science is telling us very clearly that the only way to get back to normal is to reach a heightened level of immunity," UAW President Ray Curry told members in a letter Tuesday. "However, we also know that for some, there are religious and health reasons for not getting vaccinated."

The CDC said last week fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in public spaces in places with substantial or high COVID-19 community transmission rates. The CDC said on Monday that almost 80% of U.S. counties are now at those levels.

In June, the U.S. automakers and UAW announced that fully vaccinated workers at their U.S. factories would not have to wear masks on the job beginning on July 12. Numerous automakers operating in the United States had already begun lifting pandemic mask mandates as cases declined.

Other companies as well as federal, state and local governments are putting more pressure on individuals to get vaccinated. New York City on Tuesday said it will require proof of vaccination for people engaged in indoor activities such as dining, working out in a gym or seeing a show.

Meat packer Tyson Foods said it will require workers to get COVID vaccinations, joining companies including Walt Disney and Walmart in instituting such a requirement for some share of their workforces. U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered workers at federal agencies to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, additional reporting by Joe White in Detroit Editing by Franklin Paul, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 9 443 B 86 538 M 86 538 M
Net income 2022 120 B 1 102 M 1 102 M
Net Debt 2022 6 057 B 55 510 M 55 510 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 416 B 22 119 M 22 140 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 617,40 JPY
Average target price 688,24 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.10.25%22 510
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.05%256 551
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.99%149 676
DAIMLER AG32.27%97 193
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.96%82 732
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED42.11%75 249