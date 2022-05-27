Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/27 02:00:00 am EDT
490.20 JPY   +0.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers vote shows bargaining benefits

05/27/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: GM workers vote for a new union in Mexico

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said Friday the vote by General Motors workers at a pickup truck plant in Mexico to approve a new contract "demonstrates the significant benefits of true collective bargaining."

Reuters reported earlier this month GM agreed to an 8.5% wage hike with a new, independent union at its plant in the central Mexican city of Silao. Tai said under labor protections under the USMCA trade deal that "workers no longer have to tolerate contracts negotiated behind their backs and have the right to vote on an agreement after it's negotiated."

Workers voted Wednesday and Thursday to approve the contract, with 4,614 ballots in favor and 844 against, union SINTTIA said. GM declined immediate comment Friday.

In May 2021, the USTR invoked powers under USMCA and asked Mexico to probe alleged abuses at the Silao plant after an April 2021 union contract vote.

Those powers "helped workers get to this vote, and the United States will continue to work with Mexico to protect worker rights," Tai said.

The deal with SINTTIA also marks the first major raise since the start of USMCA.

Following a vote closely watched by U.S. officials, SINTTIA this year became the first independent union in the GM Silao plant's history, in an early test of USMCA labor rules.

The pay deal appears to outstrip others recently struck by independent unions in Mexico's auto sector.

Nissan this year agreed to boost wages 6.5%, while last year Volkswagen agreed for a 5.5% raise.

GM won key changes to USMCA that allowed it to continue to build hundreds of thousands of high-profit pickups in Mexico for export to the United States annually.

Under NAFTA, Mexican factory wages stagnated for more than two decades, in part because of a union system that made it hard for workers to organize freely. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.53% 490.2 Delayed Quote.-12.27%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.59% 152.24 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 673 B 68 240 M 68 240 M
Net income 2022 221 B 1 742 M 1 742 M
Net Debt 2022 5 298 B 41 683 M 41 683 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,69x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 1 919 B 15 098 M 15 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 490,20 JPY
Average target price 678,24 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-12.27%14 988
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.12%224 542
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.73%94 793
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-3.54%74 827
BMW AG-9.31%56 520
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-36.18%54 567