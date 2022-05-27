U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers vote shows bargaining benefits

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative
(USTR) Katherine Tai said Friday the vote by General Motors
workers at a pickup truck plant in Mexico to approve a
new contract "demonstrates the significant benefits of true
collective bargaining."
Reuters reported earlier this month GM agreed to an 8.5%
wage hike with a new, independent union at its plant in the
central Mexican city of Silao. Tai said under labor protections
under the USMCA trade deal that "workers no longer have to
tolerate contracts negotiated behind their backs and have the
right to vote on an agreement after it's negotiated."
Workers voted Wednesday and Thursday to approve the
contract, with 4,614 ballots in favor and 844 against, union
SINTTIA said. GM declined immediate comment Friday.
In May 2021, the USTR invoked powers under USMCA and asked
Mexico to probe alleged abuses at the Silao plant after an April
2021 union contract vote.
Those powers "helped workers get to this vote, and the
United States will continue to work with Mexico to protect
worker rights," Tai said.
The deal with SINTTIA also marks the first major raise since
the start of USMCA.
Following a vote closely watched by U.S. officials, SINTTIA
this year became the first independent union in the GM Silao
plant's history, in an early test of USMCA labor rules.
The pay deal appears to outstrip others recently struck by
independent unions in Mexico's auto sector.
Nissan this year agreed to boost wages 6.5%, while
last year Volkswagen agreed for a 5.5% raise.
GM won key changes to USMCA that allowed it to continue to
build hundreds of thousands of high-profit pickups in Mexico for
export to the United States annually.
Under NAFTA, Mexican factory wages stagnated for more than
two decades, in part because of a union system that made it hard
for workers to organize freely.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Daina Beth Solomon
Editing by Mark Potter)