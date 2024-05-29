WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that owners of nearly 84,000 older Nissan vehicles equipped with recalled, unrepaired Takata air bags should immediately stop driving them.

The Japanese automaker issued a warning telling automakers not to drive certain 2002-2006 model year Nissan Sentra, 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 vehicles that were recalled in 2020 that have not been fixed. NHTSA says 27 people in the United States have been killed by defective Takata air bag inflators.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)