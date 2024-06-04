This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. 101st Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting: Notice of Convocation Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Venue: Head Office Main Building, Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. 2-1 Tsutsumicho, Hiratsuka, Kanagawa

June 5, 2024 Dear shareholders: 2-1 Tsutsumicho, Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Haruhiko Yoshimura, President 101st Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting: Notice of Convocation Notice is hereby given that the 101st Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") will be held as described below. You are cordially invited to attend the Meeting. When convoking this General Shareholders Meeting, we have taken measures for electronic provision regarding the information consisting of the Reference Materials for General Shareholders Meeting, etc. (Electronic Provision Measures Matters) and have posted the information on the Nissan Shatai website on the Internet, so please access the following website to confirm it. Note that the paper-based documents we send out also serve as the paper-based documents stating the Electronic Provision Measures Matters stipulated in the items in the Companies Act, Article 325-3, Paragraph 1 which should be delivered to all of the shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents. Nissan Shatai website: https://www.nissan-shatai.co.jp/EN/IR/index.html Furthermore, the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in addition to the Nissan Shatai website. Note that when not attending the Meeting in person, you can submit votes in writing or electronically (Internet, etc.), so please study the Reference Materials for General Shareholders Meeting and submit votes no later than 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday).

1. Date and Time Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. 2. Venue Head Office Main Building Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. 2-1 Tsutsumicho, Hiratsuka, Kanagawa 3. Agenda Items Matters to be reported: 1. 101st fiscal Business Report (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports by Accounting Auditor and Board of Statutory Auditors 2. 101st fiscal Financial Statements (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Election of One Director Proposal 3: Election of One Statutory Auditor Proposal 4: Election of One Substitute Statutory Auditor Proposal 5: Change to the Articles of Incorporation Pertaining to the Establishment of a Minority Shareholder Protection Committee 4. Information concerning voting at the General Shareholders Meeting If voting forms are returned without any votes entered for any proposals, the shareholder will be counted as having voted yes for the Company proposals and no for the shareholder proposal. The content of each proposal is as stated in the Reference Materials for General Shareholders Meeting below, but the Nissan Shatai Board of Directors is opposed to the shareholder proposal (Proposal 5). Please refer to page 13 to page 16 regarding the shareholder proposal and the opinion of the Nissan Shatai Board of Directors regarding the shareholder proposal. If a shareholder uses the Internet, etc. to vote more than once, the last votes by the Internet, etc. received will be counted. If a shareholder submits votes by using both the voting form and the Internet, etc., irrespective of the time the votes were received, the votes received using the Internet, etc. will be counted. When attending the Meeting in person, please present the enclosed voting form at reception.

If any revisions are made to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, the fact that an amendment has been made, the matters before the amendment and the matters after the amendment will be posted on the above Nissan Shatai website and the Tokyo Stock Exchange website on the Internet.

Reference Materials for General Shareholders Meeting Proposals and Matters for Reference ＜Company Proposals (Proposal 1 to 4)＞Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Taking into account business performance in this fiscal year and the Company policy of paying stable dividends on an ongoing basis, it is proposed to pay a year-end dividend as detailed below. Including the interim dividend already paid, this will result in a total dividend for this fiscal year of 13 yen per share, the same as in the previous fiscal year. Details of Year-End Dividend (1) Distribution of year-end dividend to shareholders and total amount: 6.5 yen per share of common stock in the Company Total amount: 880,442,960 yen Effective date of distribution of surplus: June 27, 2024 - 3 -

Proposal 2: Election of One Director Director Haruhiko Yoshimura will resign at the close of the shareholders meeting. Therefore, Nissan Shatai proposes to elect one director as a substitute for Mr. Yoshimura. Note that under the provisions of the Nissan Shatai Articles of Incorporation, Article 22, Paragraph 2, the term of office of the director elected in the shareholders meeting shall end at the time when the terms of office of the other directors in office expire. The candidate for a director is as follows: Number Name Brief Personal Record, Positions, Responsibilities, and of Shares of Nissan (Date of Birth) Important Positions at Other Companies Shatai Owned Apr 1985: Joined Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Apr 2006: Deputy General Manager, Stamping Engineering Dept., Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Apr 2010: Deputy General Manager, New Vehicle Production Engineering Dept., Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Apr 2012: General Manager, Production Control and Engineering Dept., Nissan Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. Apr 2015: Plant Manager, Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Takashi Tomiyama Apr 2017: Alliance Global Director, Vehicle (November 12, Production Engineering Div., Global Tooling Management Dept., Nissan 1962) Motor Co., Ltd. 100 shares Male Apr 2018: Alliance Global Director, Vehicle New candidate Production Engineering and Development Div., Production Engineering Research and Development Center, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Apr 2020: President, Nissan Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. Apr 2024: Executive Vice President, Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. (Current Position) Responsibilities at Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd.: Assistant to the president Important positions at other companies: President, Nissan Shatai Kyushu Co., Ltd. [Nissan Shatai Kyushu plans to submit this resolution for approval at the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting to be held in June 2024] - 4 -

Reason for selection as a director candidate Mr. Tomiyama has extensive knowledge and achievements in all aspects of production. For example, he has been involved in the operations of the Production Division in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and has served as President of a Nissan Motor group company. He is currently an Executive Vice President at Nissan Shatai who oversees all business operations of the entire company by using his strong leadership and many years of experience as a corporate manager. Since Mr. Tomiyama is well suited for the sustained improvement of corporate value and improvement of corporate governance of Nissan Shatai, he is a candidate for election as a director. Notes: There is no special interest between Nissan Shatai and Mr. Tomiyama. Within the past 10 years, Mr. Tomiyama was an executive officer of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., which is the parent company of Nissan Shatai. Information about Mr. Tomiyama ' s titles and duties at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. during the past 10 years is shown above in " Brief Personal Record, Positions, Responsibilities, and Important Positions at Other Companies. " In accordance with Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, Nissan Shatai has concluded a Directors and Officers liability insurance with an insurance company that limits the liability of Mr. Tomiyama. A summary of the terms of this policy is on page 24 of this report. If Mr. Tomiyama is elected at the shareholders meeting as proposed, he will continue to be covered by this insurance policy. Furthermore, Nissan Shatai plans to renew this policy during Mr. Tomiyama ' s term of office. - 5 -

Proposal 3 Election of One Statutory Auditor The terms of office of statutory auditors Kiyoshi Aoji will expire at the close of the shareholders meeting. Therefore, Nissan Shatai proposes to elect one statutory auditor. The Board of Statutory Auditors has agreed to this proposal. The candidate for a statutory auditor is as follows: Number Name Brief Personal Record, Positions, Responsibilities, and of Shares of Nissan (Date of Birth) Important Positions at Other Companies Shatai Owned Apr 1982: Joined Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. Apr 2005: General Manager, Corporate Management Dept., V-up NS Promotion Office, Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. Apr 2008: General Manager, Vehicle Evaluation and Test Dept., Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. Apr 2010: General Manager, Vehicle Component Kiyoshi Aoji Development Dept., Nissan Shatai Co., (March 24, 1960) Ltd. 3,700 Male Apr 2011: General Manager, Administration Dept., shares Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. Reappointment Apr 2013: Senior General Manager, Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. Apr 2015: President, Auto Works Kyoto Co., Ltd. Jun 2022: Statutory Auditor (Full-time), Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. (Current Position) Important positions at other companies: Statutory auditor, Nissan Shatai Kyushu Co., Ltd. Statutory auditor, Auto Works Kyoto Co., Ltd. Reason for selection as a statutory auditor candidate Mr. Aoji has many years of experience and extensive knowledge concerning the automotive industry and corporate management. For example, he has been involved in the operations of the Research and Development Div. and General & Administration Div. at Nissan Shatai for many years and has served as President of a Nissan Shatai group company. Currently, as a full-time statutory auditor of Nissan Shatai, Mr. Aoji is properly auditing the performance of Nissan Shatai's directors, and he is a candidate for election as a statutory auditor based on the judgment that he can further strengthen auditing functions. - 6 -

Notes: There is no special interest between Nissan Shatai and Mr. Aoji. Nissan Shatai has concluded a limited liability contract with Mr. Aoji based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation. Furthermore, if the shareholders approve the re-election of Mr. Aoji in this General Meeting, Nissan Shatai and Mr. Aoji plan to renew the limited liability contract that limits his liability regarding Nissan Shatai to a certain level.

The main terms of this contract are as follows. If a statutory auditor becomes liable for damages to Nissan Shatai due to neglect of their duties, the liability will be limited to the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The limit of liability in the above paragraph will apply only in cases where the statutory auditor concerned acted in good faith and there was no gross negligence concerning the duties liable for damages. In accordance with Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, Nissan Shatai has concluded a Directors and Officers liability insurance with an insurance company that limits the liability of Mr. Aoji. A summary of the terms of this policy is on page 24 of this report. If Mr. Aoji is re-elected at the shareholders meeting as proposed, he will continue to be covered by this insurance policy. Furthermore, Nissan Shatai plans to renew this policy during Mr. Aoji ' s term of office. - 7 -

Reference The planned Nissan Shatai directors and statutory auditors and the composition of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee and the Business Monitoring Committee, which are voluntary advisory committees for the Board of Directors, is as follows if shareholders approve proposals 2 and 3 with no revisions. Positions at 1)Nominations 2)Business Outside Independent and Name Nissan Monitoring director director Remuneration Shatai Committee Committee Takashi President ● Tomiyama Shin Kotaki Director Masayuki Director Yabe Takuya Director Nakamura Yasuyuki Director ● ● ● ● Ohira Hideaki Director ● ● ● ● Shinada Kiyoshi Aoji Statutory Auditor Tomonori Statutory ● ● ● Ito Auditor Nobutaka Statutory ● ● ● Kanaji Auditor Roles of the committees 1) Nominations and Remuneration Committee In response to requests from the Board of Directors or the President for advice, the members of this committee discuss the following items concerning nominations and remuneration and submit their advice to the Board of Directors. Policies and procedures for the selection or termination of a representative director and for selections of director and statutory auditor candidates Proposals at shareholders meetings for the election or termination of directors and statutory auditors Succession plan for the president (chief executive officer) Policy for determining the remuneration of directors Remuneration for individual directors Other items as required by the Board of Directors concerning the preceding items Business Monitoring Committee In response to requests from the Board of Directors or the President for advice, the members of this committee discuss significant transactions with related parties and submit their advice to the Board of Directors. - 8 -