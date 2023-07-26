NISSAN SHATAI CO., LTD. is a Japan-based manufacturing company, principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and automobile parts. The Company operates in three business segments. The Automobile-related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of passenger automobiles, commercial vehicles, small buses, automobile components and bodies, among others. The Equipment Maintenance segment is engaged in the production, construction and maintenance of production facilities. The Information Processing segment is engaged in the construction of information systems and the provision of maintenance and operation services, among others. The Company is also involved in the temporary staffing.