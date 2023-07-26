This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results
July 26, 2023
Company name:
Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code no.:
7222
URL: https://www.nissan-shatai.co.jp/EN/
Representative:
Haruhiko Yoshimura, President
Contact person:
Takanori Nakatsugawa, General Manager of Administration Department
Tel.: +81-463-21-8001
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 2, 2023
Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends -
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: No
Quarterly results briefing: No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 First Quarter (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)
- Consolidated Operating Results(fiscalyear-to-date)
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
FY2023 1Q
70,032
27.2
60
―
159
―
102
―
FY2022 1Q
55,063
(2.7)
(1,760)
―
(1,590)
―
(1,111)
―
Note: Comprehensive income: 41 million yen (-%) for FY2023 1Q, -1,157 million yen (-%) for FY2022 1Q
Earnings per
Diluted earnings
share
per share
yen
yen
FY2023 1Q
0.75
―
FY2022 1Q
(8.20)
―
- Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
FY2023 1Q
236,969
172,148
72.6
1,270.91
FY2022
249,149
172,987
69.4
1,277.11
Reference: Owner's equity: 172,148 million yen for FY2023 1Q, 172,987 million yen for FY2022
2. Dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
At 1st quarter end
At 2nd quarter end
At 3rd quarter end
At fiscal year end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2022
―
6.50
―
6.50
13.00
FY2023
―
FY2023
6.50
―
6.50
13.00
forecast
Note: Revision
to the most recently
announced dividend
forecast: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes.)
Operating
Profit attributable
Earnings per
Net sales
Ordinary income
to owners of
income
share
parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
FY2023
339,400
10.4
8,800
100.4
8,900
73.9
5,600
44.2
41.34
Note: Revision to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated operating results: None
- Notes
- Significant changes in scope of consolidation: None
- Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Applicable
- Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standard: None
ii. Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:
None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates:
None
iv. Retrospective restatement:
None
(4) Number of shares issued (common stock)
i. Number of shares issued at end of period
FY2023 1Q
157,239,691
FY2022
157,239,691
(including treasury stock)
ii. Number of shares of treasury stock at
FY2023 1Q
21,786,830
FY2022
21,786,830
end of period
iii. Average number of shares issued during
FY2023 1Q
135,452,861
FY2022 1Q
135,452,936
period (cumulative quarterly)
- This report is exempt from the quarterly audit procedure by certified public accountants and auditing firms
- Appropriate use of forecasts
The operating result forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions the Company considers reasonable. Final results may differ significantly from forecasts due to a variety of factors.
