This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

FY2023 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

July 26, 2023

Company name:

Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code no.:

7222

URL: https://www.nissan-shatai.co.jp/EN/

Representative:

Haruhiko Yoshimura, President

Contact person:

Takanori Nakatsugawa, General Manager of Administration Department

Tel.: +81-463-21-8001

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 2, 2023

Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends -

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: No

Quarterly results briefing: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 First Quarter (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results(fiscalyear-to-date)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

FY2023 1Q

70,032

27.2

60

159

102

FY2022 1Q

55,063

(2.7)

(1,760)

(1,590)

(1,111)

Note: Comprehensive income: 41 million yen (-%) for FY2023 1Q, -1,157 million yen (-%) for FY2022 1Q

Earnings per

Diluted earnings

share

per share

yen

yen

FY2023 1Q

0.75

FY2022 1Q

(8.20)

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

million yen

million yen

%

yen

FY2023 1Q

236,969

172,148

72.6

1,270.91

FY2022

249,149

172,987

69.4

1,277.11

Reference: Owner's equity: 172,148 million yen for FY2023 1Q, 172,987 million yen for FY2022

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

At 1st quarter end

At 2nd quarter end

At 3rd quarter end

At fiscal year end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2022

6.50

6.50

13.00

FY2023

FY2023

6.50

6.50

13.00

forecast

Note: Revision

to the most recently

announced dividend

forecast: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes.)

Operating

Profit attributable

Earnings per

Net sales

Ordinary income

to owners of

income

share

parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

FY2023

339,400

10.4

8,800

100.4

8,900

73.9

5,600

44.2

41.34

Note: Revision to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated operating results: None

  • Notes
  1. Significant changes in scope of consolidation: None
  2. Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Applicable
  3. Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standard: None

ii. Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:

None

iii. Changes in accounting estimates:

None

iv. Retrospective restatement:

None

(4) Number of shares issued (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued at end of period

FY2023 1Q

157,239,691

FY2022

157,239,691

(including treasury stock)

ii. Number of shares of treasury stock at

FY2023 1Q

21,786,830

FY2022

21,786,830

end of period

iii. Average number of shares issued during

FY2023 1Q

135,452,861

FY2022 1Q

135,452,936

period (cumulative quarterly)

  • This report is exempt from the quarterly audit procedure by certified public accountants and auditing firms
  • Appropriate use of forecasts

The operating result forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions the Company considers reasonable. Final results may differ significantly from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

Disclaimer

Nissan Shatai Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 10:45:08 UTC.