Regarding the environment surrounding the Nissan Shatai Group, production activities recovered compared to the previous fiscal year which was impacted by the constraint on economic activities arising from the spread of the COVID-19 infections and supply problems for some parts, but we ended up in a tough situation due to component supply shortages caused by the impact of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake which occurred in January 2024, and other factors such as demand fluctuations. In this environment, net sales and income decreased as a result of vehicle sales volume decreased.
Vehicle sales
volume
Net sales
Operating
income/loss
Ordinary income/loss
Income/loss
attributable to
owners of parent
Decreased by 2.0% compared to the previous fiscal year to 139,121 units.
Decreased by 2.1% to year-on-year to 301billion yen mainly due to a decrease in the volume of orders for passenger vehicles such as the ARMADA, etc., even though sales of commercial vehicles such as the NV200 Vanette, etc. grew.
Decreased by 77.7% to million yen due the decrease in the volume of orders, deterioration of model mix, impact of market fluctuations, and other factors.
Decreased by 72.8% to 1.3 billion yen.
Decreased by 89.5% to 400 million yen.
2
FY2023
Financial Performance Highlights
(Million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Variance
FY2024
（2023/3）
（2024/3）
Forecast
Net sales
307,521
301,071
(6,450)
-2.1%
309,600
Operating
4,390
979
(3,411)
－
3,800
income/loss
Ordinary
5,118
1,392
(3,726)
－
4,500
Income/loss
Income/loss
attributable to owners
3,883
407
(3,476)
－
3,100
of parent
3
FY2023
Sales Breakdown by Product Area
Microbuses 16,552 million yen 5.5%
Light commercial vehicles
56,877 million yen
18.9%
301,071
Million
yen
Vehicle parts and other products 24,617 million yen 8.2%
Passenger vehicles 203,024 million yen 67.4%
4
FY2023
Vehicle Sales Volume
Decreased by 2.0% compared to the previous fiscal year to 139,121 units.
142
139
（Thousand units）
(Thousand units)
FY2022
FY2023
Variance
Passenger
85
79
-7
.1%
vehicles
Light
commercial
45
48
5
.5%
vehicles
Microbuses
11
12
6
.3%
Total
142
139
-2
.0%
FY22 FY23
5
FY2023
Net Sales
Decreased by 2.1% to year-on-year to 301billion yen mainly due to a decrease in the volume of orders for passenger vehicles such as the ARMADA, etc., even though sales of commercial vehicles such as the NV200 Vanette, etc. grew.
307.5
301.0 (Billion yen)
FY22 FY23
6
FY2023
Operating Income/Loss Ordinary Income/Loss
Operating income decreased by 77.7% to million yen due the decrease in the volume of orders, deterioration of model mix, impact of market fluctuations, and other factors.
Ordinary income decreased by 72.8% to 1.3 billion yen.
Operating Income/Loss (Billion yen)
Ordinary Income/Loss (Billion yen)
4.3
0.9
5.1
1.3
'FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
7
FY2023
Factors for Operating Income/Loss
4.39 (2.1)
（Billion yen)
Vehicle sales volume/ change
in model mix
(1.1)
(2.0)
Material market
0.97
conditions, etc.
Rationalization
measures, etc.
FY22FY23
8
FY2023
Income/loss attributable to owners of parent
Decreased by 89.5% to 400 million yen.
3.8
(Billion yen)
0.4
FY22 FY23
9
FY2024 Forecast
Consolidated
10
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Nissan Shatai Co. Ltd. published this content on
31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
31 May 2024 01:20:05 UTC.
NISSAN SHATAI CO., LTD. is a Japan-based manufacturing company, principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and automobile parts. The Company operates in three business segments. The Automobile-related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of passenger automobiles, commercial vehicles, small buses, automobile components and bodies, among others. The Equipment Maintenance segment is engaged in the production, construction and maintenance of production facilities. The Information Processing segment is engaged in the construction of information systems and the provision of maintenance and operation services, among others. The Company is also involved in the temporary staffing.