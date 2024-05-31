Code no.: 7222

FY 2023

Financial Results

(Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024)

May 2023

1

FY2023

Earnings Results Highlights

Regarding the environment surrounding the Nissan Shatai Group, production activities recovered compared to the previous fiscal year which was impacted by the constraint on economic activities arising from the spread of the COVID-19 infections and supply problems for some parts, but we ended up in a tough situation due to component supply shortages caused by the impact of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake which occurred in January 2024, and other factors such as demand fluctuations. In this environment, net sales and income decreased as a result of vehicle sales volume decreased.

Vehicle sales

volume

Net sales

Operating

income/loss

Ordinary income/loss

Income/loss

attributable to

owners of parent

Decreased by 2.0% compared to the previous fiscal year to 139,121 units.

Decreased by 2.1% to year-on-year to 301billion yen mainly due to a decrease in the volume of orders for passenger vehicles such as the ARMADA, etc., even though sales of commercial vehicles such as the NV200 Vanette, etc. grew.

Decreased by 77.7% to million yen due the decrease in the volume of orders, deterioration of model mix, impact of market fluctuations, and other factors.

Decreased by 72.8% to 1.3 billion yen.

Decreased by 89.5% to 400 million yen.

2

FY2023

Financial Performance Highlights

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Variance

FY2024

（2023/3）

（2024/3）

Forecast

Net sales

307,521

301,071

(6,450)

-2.1%

309,600

Operating

4,390

979

(3,411)

3,800

income/loss

Ordinary

5,118

1,392

(3,726)

4,500

Income/loss

Income/loss

attributable to owners

3,883

407

(3,476)

3,100

of parent

3

FY2023

Sales Breakdown by Product Area

Microbuses 16,552 million yen 5.5%

Light commercial vehicles

56,877 million yen

18.9%

301,071

Million

yen

Vehicle parts and other products 24,617 million yen 8.2%

Passenger vehicles 203,024 million yen 67.4%

4

FY2023

Vehicle Sales Volume

Decreased by 2.0% compared to the previous fiscal year to 139,121 units.

142

139

Thousand units

(Thousand units)

FY2022

FY2023

Variance

Passenger

85

79

-7

.1%

vehicles

Light

commercial

45

48

5

.5%

vehicles

Microbuses

11

12

6

.3%

Total

142

139

-2

.0%

FY22 FY23

5

FY2023

Net Sales

Decreased by 2.1% to year-on-year to 301billion yen mainly due to a decrease in the volume of orders for passenger vehicles such as the ARMADA, etc., even though sales of commercial vehicles such as the NV200 Vanette, etc. grew.

307.5

301.0 (Billion yen)

FY22 FY23

6

FY2023

Operating Income/Loss Ordinary Income/Loss

Operating income decreased by 77.7% to million yen due the decrease in the volume of orders, deterioration of model mix, impact of market fluctuations, and other factors.

Ordinary income decreased by 72.8% to 1.3 billion yen.

Operating Income/Loss (Billion yen)

Ordinary Income/Loss (Billion yen)

4.3

0.9

5.1

1.3

'FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

7

FY2023

Factors for Operating Income/Loss

4.39 (2.1)

Billion yen)

Vehicle sales volume/ change

in model mix

(1.1)

(2.0)

Material market

0.97

conditions, etc.

Rationalization

measures, etc.

FY22FY23

8

FY2023

Income/loss attributable to owners of parent

Decreased by 89.5% to 400 million yen.

3.8

(Billion yen)

0.4

FY22 FY23

9

FY2024 Forecast

Consolidated

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nissan Shatai Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 01:20:05 UTC.