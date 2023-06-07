|
FY23 Nissan Shatai_Independent Directors Statutory Auditors Notification.xlsx
Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors Notification
1. Basic Information
Company Name
NISSAN SHATAI CO., LTD.
Code no.
7222
June 6, 2023
Date of Change of
June 28, 2023
Submission Date
Position
(scheduled date)
Reason for Submission of
Report of Independent
Proposal for election of outside director and outside statutory auditor will be submitted to the
directors/statutory
auditors
|
All outside directors and outside statutory auditors who are qualified to be independent
directors /or independent statutory auditors. have been so designated. （*１）
2. Matters Regarding Independence of Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors and Outside Directors and Statutory Auditors
Independent
Attribute of Officers（*２・３）
NO.
|
Name
of the
|
a
|
b
|
N/A
auditors
1
Yasuyuki Ohira
Outside director
○
○
Yes
2
Hideaki Shinada
Outside director
○
○
New
Yes
appointment
3
Tomonori Ito
Outside statutory
○
△
Correction /
Yes
auditor
change
4
Nobutaka Kanaji
Outside statutory
○
○
New
Yes
auditor
３．Explanation of Attributes of the Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors and Reasons for Appointment
NO.
Explanation of qualification (*4)
Reasons for Appointment (*5)
Mr. Yasuyuki Ohira is an advisor of Sapporo Holdings Ltd. There are no capital ties and
Mr. Ohira has many years of experience in engineering operations in another industry, and
business relations between Nissan Shatai and this company.
also served as the head of the production engineering division and research and
development division, as well as the president of a group company. From these backgrounds,
1
he has abundant and broad insight into overall management. He fulfills the requirements for
an independent director and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of interest with
general shareholders.
Mr. Hideaki Shinada was Representative Director and President of Ajinomoto AGF, Inc.
Mr. Shinada has many years of experience in food division in another industry, and served as
There are no capital ties and business relations between Nissan Shatai and this
the global business manager and the president of a group company. From these
company.
backgrounds, he has abundant and broad insight into overall management. He fulfills the
2
requirements for an independent director and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of
interest with general shareholders.
Mr. Tomonori Ito was a executive officer of The Bank of Yokohama Ltd.There are no
Mr. Ito has abundant and broad insight into corporate management and finances from many
capital ties between Nissan Shatai and this bank. There are regular commercial banking
years of experience in financial institution and another industry. He fulfills the requirements
transactions with this bank, such as deposits and other items, but no loans from this
for an independent statutory auditor and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of
bank. In FY2022, fees and commissions paid to this bank by Nissan Shatai were
interest with general shareholders.
3
insignificant (less than 1% of this bank's annual ordinary income) and there were no
sales to this bank by Nissan Shatai. In addition, there are no capital ties and business
|
Mr. Kanaji is a Director and Chairman of the Board, T-Gaia Corporation and is
Mr. Kanaji has many years of experience in information and communication field in another
scheduled to resign in June 2023. There are no capital ties and business relations
industry, and supervised various departments such as each sales department and corporate
between Nissan Shatai and this company.
department. From these backgrounds, he has abundant and broad insight into overall
4
management. He fulfills the requirements for an independent director and is judged to
present no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders.
4. Supplementary Information
*1 Check the check box if the Company designated all persons who are qualified to be independent director/statutory auditor as such. *2 Check items concerning the attribute of Directors/Statutory Auditors
l: Person executing business (himself or herself only) of an entity to which the listed company provides donations Please note that expressions used in each of items a to l above are abbreviations of words used in items which are stipulated in the rules of the stock exchange.
*3 ○ is used if the individual in question is applicable to each item, current or recent, while △ is used if he/she was applicable in the past.