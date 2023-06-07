Advanced search
    7222   JP3672000001

NISSAN SHATAI CO., LTD.

(7222)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-07 am EDT
841.00 JPY   -0.94%
03:18aNissan Shatai : Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors Notification
PU
06/05Nissan Shatai : 100th Business Report (Notice of Convocation)
PU
05/31Nissan Shatai : FY2022 Presentation Slides
PU
Nissan Shatai : Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors Notification

06/07/2023 | 03:18am EDT
FY23 Nissan Shatai_Independent Directors Statutory Auditors Notification.xlsx

Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors Notification

1. Basic Information

Company Name

NISSAN SHATAI CO., LTD.

Code no.

7222

June 6, 2023

Date of Change of

June 28, 2023

Submission Date

Position

(scheduled date)

Reason for Submission of

Report of Independent

Proposal for election of outside director and outside statutory auditor will be submitted to the

directors/statutory

coming Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

auditors

All outside directors and outside statutory auditors who are qualified to be independent

directors /or independent statutory auditors. have been so designated. *１）

2. Matters Regarding Independence of Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors and Outside Directors and Statutory Auditors

Independent

Attribute of Officers*２・３）

Description

Outside directors /

directors/

NO.

Name

of the

Consent

statutory auditors

statutory

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

N/A

change

auditors

1

Yasuyuki Ohira

Outside director

Yes

2

Hideaki Shinada

Outside director

New

Yes

appointment

3

Tomonori Ito

Outside statutory

Correction /

Yes

auditor

change

4

Nobutaka Kanaji

Outside statutory

New

Yes

auditor

appointment

３．Explanation of Attributes of the Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors and Reasons for Appointment

NO.

Explanation of qualification (*4)

Reasons for Appointment (*5)

Mr. Yasuyuki Ohira is an advisor of Sapporo Holdings Ltd. There are no capital ties and

Mr. Ohira has many years of experience in engineering operations in another industry, and

business relations between Nissan Shatai and this company.

also served as the head of the production engineering division and research and

development division, as well as the president of a group company. From these backgrounds,

1

he has abundant and broad insight into overall management. He fulfills the requirements for

an independent director and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of interest with

general shareholders.

Mr. Hideaki Shinada was Representative Director and President of Ajinomoto AGF, Inc.

Mr. Shinada has many years of experience in food division in another industry, and served as

There are no capital ties and business relations between Nissan Shatai and this

the global business manager and the president of a group company. From these

company.

backgrounds, he has abundant and broad insight into overall management. He fulfills the

2

requirements for an independent director and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of

interest with general shareholders.

Mr. Tomonori Ito was a executive officer of The Bank of Yokohama Ltd.There are no

Mr. Ito has abundant and broad insight into corporate management and finances from many

capital ties between Nissan Shatai and this bank. There are regular commercial banking

years of experience in financial institution and another industry. He fulfills the requirements

transactions with this bank, such as deposits and other items, but no loans from this

for an independent statutory auditor and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of

bank. In FY2022, fees and commissions paid to this bank by Nissan Shatai were

interest with general shareholders.

3

insignificant (less than 1% of this bank's annual ordinary income) and there were no

sales to this bank by Nissan Shatai. In addition, there are no capital ties and business

relations between Nissan Shatai and any other companies where Mr. Ito was employed.

Mr. Kanaji is a Director and Chairman of the Board, T-Gaia Corporation and is

Mr. Kanaji has many years of experience in information and communication field in another

scheduled to resign in June 2023. There are no capital ties and business relations

industry, and supervised various departments such as each sales department and corporate

between Nissan Shatai and this company.

department. From these backgrounds, he has abundant and broad insight into overall

4

management. He fulfills the requirements for an independent director and is judged to

present no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders.

4. Supplementary Information

*1 Check the check box if the Company designated all persons who are qualified to be independent director/statutory auditor as such. *2 Check items concerning the attribute of Directors/Statutory Auditors

  1. Person executing business of the listed company or its subsidiary
  2. Non-executivedirector or accounting advisor of the listed company or its subsidiary
  3. Person executing business or non-executive director of the parent of the listed company
  4. Audit & supervisory board members of the parent of the listed company
  5. Person executing business of a sister company of the listed company
  6. Person/entity dealing with the listed company as its major business partner or the person executing its business
  7. Major business partner of the listed company or the person executing its business
  8. Consultant, accounting expert or legal expert recieving significant amount of money or properties from the listed company, apart from remuneration
  9. Major shareholder of the listed company (if such shareholder is a corporation, the person executing its business)
  10. Person executing business (himself or herself only) of a business partner of the listed company (applicable to none off, g or h above)
  11. Person executing business (himself or herself only) of another company holding cross-directorships/cross-auditorships

with the listed company

l: Person executing business (himself or herself only) of an entity to which the listed company provides donations Please note that expressions used in each of items a to l above are abbreviations of words used in items which are stipulated in the rules of the stock exchange.

*3 ○ is used if the individual in question is applicable to each item, current or recent, while is used if he/she was applicable in the past.

● is used if a relative of the individual in question is applicable to each item, current or recent, while ▲ is used if he/she was applicable

in

the

past.

*4

If

any

of the items

a to l above apply, please provide an explanation (summary).

*5

Describe the reason

for appointing the person as an independent director/statutory auditor.

1/1

Disclaimer

Nissan Shatai Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
