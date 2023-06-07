FY23 Nissan Shatai_Independent Directors Statutory Auditors Notification.xlsx Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors Notification 1. Basic Information Company Name NISSAN SHATAI CO., LTD. Code no. 7222 June 6, 2023 Date of Change of June 28, 2023 Submission Date Position (scheduled date) Reason for Submission of Report of Independent Proposal for election of outside director and outside statutory auditor will be submitted to the directors/statutory coming Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting. auditors All outside directors and outside statutory auditors who are qualified to be independent directors /or independent statutory auditors. have been so designated. （*１） 2. Matters Regarding Independence of Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors and Outside Directors and Statutory Auditors Independent Attribute of Officers（*２・３） Description Outside directors / directors/ NO. Name of the Consent statutory auditors statutory a b c d e f g h i j k l N/A change auditors 1 Yasuyuki Ohira Outside director ○ ○ Yes 2 Hideaki Shinada Outside director ○ ○ New Yes appointment 3 Tomonori Ito Outside statutory ○ △ Correction / Yes auditor change 4 Nobutaka Kanaji Outside statutory ○ ○ New Yes auditor appointment ３．Explanation of Attributes of the Independent Directors/Statutory Auditors and Reasons for Appointment NO. Explanation of qualification (*4) Reasons for Appointment (*5) Mr. Yasuyuki Ohira is an advisor of Sapporo Holdings Ltd. There are no capital ties and Mr. Ohira has many years of experience in engineering operations in another industry, and business relations between Nissan Shatai and this company. also served as the head of the production engineering division and research and development division, as well as the president of a group company. From these backgrounds, 1 he has abundant and broad insight into overall management. He fulfills the requirements for an independent director and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders. Mr. Hideaki Shinada was Representative Director and President of Ajinomoto AGF, Inc. Mr. Shinada has many years of experience in food division in another industry, and served as There are no capital ties and business relations between Nissan Shatai and this the global business manager and the president of a group company. From these company. backgrounds, he has abundant and broad insight into overall management. He fulfills the 2 requirements for an independent director and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders. Mr. Tomonori Ito was a executive officer of The Bank of Yokohama Ltd.There are no Mr. Ito has abundant and broad insight into corporate management and finances from many capital ties between Nissan Shatai and this bank. There are regular commercial banking years of experience in financial institution and another industry. He fulfills the requirements transactions with this bank, such as deposits and other items, but no loans from this for an independent statutory auditor and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of bank. In FY2022, fees and commissions paid to this bank by Nissan Shatai were interest with general shareholders. 3 insignificant (less than 1% of this bank's annual ordinary income) and there were no sales to this bank by Nissan Shatai. In addition, there are no capital ties and business relations between Nissan Shatai and any other companies where Mr. Ito was employed. Mr. Kanaji is a Director and Chairman of the Board, T-Gaia Corporation and is Mr. Kanaji has many years of experience in information and communication field in another scheduled to resign in June 2023. There are no capital ties and business relations industry, and supervised various departments such as each sales department and corporate between Nissan Shatai and this company. department. From these backgrounds, he has abundant and broad insight into overall 4 management. He fulfills the requirements for an independent director and is judged to present no risk of a conflict of interest with general shareholders.

