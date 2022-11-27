Nissei ASB Machine : Notice of the 44th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（190KB）

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities code: 6284 November 28, 2022

To Shareholders:

Junichi Miyasaka, Representative Director, President and COO

NISSEI ASB MACHINE CO., LTD.

4586-3 Koo, Komoro-shi, Nagano

NOTICE OF THE 44TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby notified that the 44th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NISSEI ASB MACHINE CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via either of the methods below. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below and exercise your voting rights.

[Exercising Voting Rights in Writing (by Mail)]

Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it such that it arrives by Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. (JST).

[Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.]

Please enter your vote for or against the proposals on the website designated by the Company for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), and exercise your voting rights by Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. (JST).

1. Date and Time Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) 2. Place Head Office Conference Room of the Company 4586-3 Koo, Komoro-shi, Nagano 3. Meeting Agenda Matters to be reported:

Report on the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the financial auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 44th Fiscal Year (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 44th Fiscal Year (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1 Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal No. 2 Election of Nine Directors

Proposal No. 3 Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member Proposal No. 4 Payment of Retirement Benefits to a Retiring Director