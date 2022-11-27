Nissei ASB Machine : Notice of the 44th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（190KB）
11/27/2022 | 10:25am EST
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities code: 6284 November 28, 2022
To Shareholders:
Junichi Miyasaka, Representative Director, President and COO
NISSEI ASB MACHINE CO., LTD.
4586-3 Koo, Komoro-shi, Nagano
NOTICE OF THE 44TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
You are hereby notified that the 44th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NISSEI ASB MACHINE CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via either of the methods below. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below and exercise your voting rights.
[Exercising Voting Rights in Writing (by Mail)]
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it such that it arrives by Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. (JST).
[Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.]
Please enter your vote for or against the proposals on the website designated by the Company for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), and exercise your voting rights by Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. (JST).
1.
Date and Time
Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
2.
Place
Head Office Conference Room of the Company
4586-3 Koo, Komoro-shi, Nagano
3.
Meeting Agenda
Matters to be reported:
Report on the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the financial auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 44th Fiscal Year (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)
Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 44th Fiscal Year (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1 Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal No. 2 Election of Nine Directors
Proposal No. 3 Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member Proposal No. 4 Payment of Retirement Benefits to a Retiring Director
- 1 -
If attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the meeting venue reception.
Should any revisions arise to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-consolidated Financial Statements, and the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided with this Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, notice shall be provided on the Company's website.
Of the documents to be submitted with this Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the following items are provided on the Company's website, pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation, and therefore are not included in the documents provided with this Notice. Accordingly, the documents provided with this Notice constitute part of the documents audited by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the financial auditor when preparing audit reports.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reasons for the Proposal
In accordance with the September 1, 2022, enforcement of the revised provisions provided for in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) and the introduction of a system for providing informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format, the Company proposes to make the changes to its Articles of Incorporation.
Article 15, paragraph (1) in "Proposed amendments" below will stipulate that the Company shall take measures for providing information that constitutes the content of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
Article 15, paragraph (2) in "Proposed amendments" below will establish the provision to limit the scope of the items to be stated in the paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents.
Since the provisions for Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc. (Article 15 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be required, they will be deleted.
Accompanying the aforementioned deletion of provisions, Supplementary Provisions regarding transitional measures, etc. will be established. Note that said Supplementary Provisions shall be deleted after a period of time has elapsed.
2. Details of the Amendment
The details of the amendment are as follows: (Amendments are underlined.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendments
Article 15 (Internet Disclosure and
Deemed
Provision of
(Deletion)
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of
Shareholders, Etc.)
When the Company convenes a General
Meeting of Shareholders, if it discloses
information that is to be stated or presented in
the Reference documents for the General
Meeting of Shareholders, Business Reports,
Financial Statements,
and
Consolidated
Financial Statements through the internet in
accordance with the provisions prescribed by
the Ministry of Justice Order, it may be deemed
that the Company has provided this information
to shareholders.
- 3 -
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendments
(Establishment)
Article 15 (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in
Electronic Format)
1. When the Company convenes a General
Meeting of Shareholders, it shall take measures
for providing information that constitutes the
content of Reference Documents for the General
Meeting of Shareholders, etc. in electronic
format.
2. Among items for which the measures for
providing information in electronic format will
be taken, the Company may exclude all or some
of those items designated by the Ministry of
Justice Order from statements in the paper-
based documents to be delivered to shareholders
who requested the delivery of paper-based
documents by the record date of voting rights.
(Establishment)
Supplementary Provisions
1. Article 15 (Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of
Shareholders, Etc.) in the current Articles of
Incorporation will remain in effect for General Meetings
of Shareholders held on a date within six months from
the date of enforcement of the revised provisions
provided for in the proviso to Article 1 of the
Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially
Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019)
(hereinafter referred to as the "Date of Enforcement").
2. These Supplementary Provisions shall be deleted on the
date when six months have elapsed from the Date of
Enforcement or three months have elapsed from the date
of the General Meeting of Shareholders in the preceding
paragraph, whichever is later.
- 4 -
Proposal No. 2 Election of Nine Directors
The terms of office of all nine currently serving Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In that regard, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Candida
Rate of attendance
Candidate
Name
Position in the Company
at meetings of the
te no.
attributes
Board of Directors
1
Daiichi Aoki
Representative Director, Chairman and
100%
Reelection
CEO
2
Junichi Miyasaka
Representative Director, President and
100%
Reelection
COO
3
Makoto Fujiwara
Executive Director
100%
Reelection
4
Kota Aoki
Director
100%
Reelection
5
Karel Keersmaekers-
Director
100%
Reelection
Michiels
6
Kazuya Yoda
-
-
New election
7
Masayuki Sakai
Director
100%
Reelection
Outside
Independent
8
Keiji Himori
Director
100%
Reelection
Outside
Independent
9
Masahiro Midorikawa
Director
100%
Reelection
Outside
Independent
Reelection
Candidate for reelection as a
Director
New election
Candidate for new election as a Director
Outside
Candidate for outside Director
Independent
Independent officer pursuant to the rules of securities exchanges
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 15:24:04 UTC.