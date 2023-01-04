Advanced search
    6284   JP3678200001

NISSEI ASB MACHINE CO., LTD.

(6284)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:25 2023-01-05 am EST
4090.00 JPY   -0.49%
Nissei ASB Machine : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2022（9,709KB）

01/04/2023 | 11:08pm EST
Global Niche Top Company

selected by Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Year Ending September 2022

November 29, 2022

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.

(TSE Prime market, Code Number 6284)

2

INDEX

I. Results for the year ending Sept. 2022

  1. Financial forecast for the year ending Sept. 2023 III. Focus measures for the year ending Sept. 2023 IV. Other initiatives
    Reference Documents

3

I. Results for the year ending Sept. 2022

Review of the period ending Sept. 2022

4

Sales environment turned around from the 2nd half. Yearly amount of orders received resulted in second-highest record exceeding the previous period.

Sales Front

  • Situation of orders received had been slow in the 1st half though, it recovered from the 2nd half. Yearly value of orders received resulted in second-highest, also benefitted from devalued yen.
  • Value of orders received for molds and parts each recorded the highest
  • Overseas exhibitions resumed in full-scale.Environment-conscious concept machines exhibited at K2022* gained a high reputation.
  • Impacts to sales due to the situation between Russia and Ukraine is minor

(*K2022… The world's largest trade fair for plastics and rubber held in Germany)

Technology

Front

  • Continuing improvement of ZC technology for 1-step machines. Expanding variation of applicable containers.
  • Expansion of variety of applicable containers molded by PF36 is progressing smoothly. 12L lightweight bottle for water server & general use is attracting overseas customers as well.
  • Promoting development of environment-conscious technologies such as RR bottles and double layer

containers, etc.

(ZC…Zero Cooling System, PF36…Mass-production machine for beverages, RR…Returnable and refillable)

Manufacturing

Front

  • As for long delivery time due to interruption in supply chain, influence on production line was avoided by stockpiling inventories
  • Increased material cost remains significant, though it was passed on to through product price increase
  • Continuing capital investment in India plant. Acquisition of site for a new factory was completed in Japan.

Financial Results (Summary)

5

Sales and profit decreased compared to peak figure of previous period, but

achieved the disclosed forecast

(Unit: million yen)

Year on year

[Reference]

Comparison

2021/09

2022/09

Amount

Disclosed

Achieve-

Total

Total

Rate of

Forecast

of

as

ment

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Change

Change

at Aug.

Ratio

2022

Net Sales

35,890

6,847

8,243

7,897

7,288

30,277

(5,613)

(15.6%)

30,000

100.9%

Gross Profit

16,577

3,152

3,566

3,391

3,298

13,408

(3,168)

(19.1%)

-

-

(46.2%)

(46.0%)

(43.3%)

(42.9%)

(45.3%)

(44.3%)

Selling, General and

7,841

1,998

1,878

1,988

1,985

7,852

Administrative

10

0.1%

-

-

(21.8%)

(29.2%)

(22.8%)

(25.2%)

(27.2%)

(25.9%)

Expenses

Operating Profit

8,735

1,153

1,688

1,402

1,312

5,556

(3,179)

(36.4%)

5,400

102.9%

(24.3%)

(16.8%)

(20.5%)

(17.8%)

(18.0%)

(18.4%)

Ordinary Profit

9,576

1,545

2,606

2,763

2,012

8,927

(649)

(6.8%)

7,900

113.0%

(26.7%)

(22.6%)

(31.6%)

(35.0%)

(27.6%)

(29.5%)

Profit Attributable to

6,680

1,125

1,905

2,023

1,076

6,130

(549)

(8.2%)

5,700

107.6%

Owners of Parent

(18.6%)

(16.4%)

(23.1%)

(25.6%)

(14.8%)

(20.2%)

Achieved the disclosed forecast

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 04:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
