Nissei ASB Machine : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2022（9,709KB）
Global Niche Top Company
selected by Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Year Ending September 2022
November 29, 2022
Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.
(TSE Prime market, Code Number 6284)
INDEX
I. Results for the year ending Sept. 2022
Financial forecast for the year ending Sept. 2023 III. Focus measures for the year ending Sept. 2023 IV. Other initiatives
Reference Documents
I. Results for the year ending Sept. 20
22
Review of the period ending Sept. 2022
Sales environment turned around from the 2
nd half. Yearly amount of orders received resulted in second-highest record exceeding the previous period.
Situation of orders received had been slow in the 1 st half though, it recovered from the 2 nd half. Yearly value of orders received resulted in second-highest, also benefitted from devalued yen.
Value of orders received for molds and parts each recorded the highest
Overseas exhibitions resumed in full-scale.Environment-conscious concept machines exhibited at K2022* gained a high reputation.
Impacts to sales due to the situation between Russia and Ukraine is minor
(*K2022… The world's largest trade fair for plastics and rubber held in Germany)
Continuing improvement of ZC technology for 1-step machines. Expanding variation of applicable containers.
Expansion of variety of applicable containers molded by PF36 is progressing smoothly. 12L lightweight bottle for water server & general use is attracting overseas customers as well.
Promoting development of environment-conscious technologies such as RR bottles and double layer
containers, etc.
(ZC…Zero Cooling System, PF36…Mass-production machine for beverages, RR…Returnable and refillable)
As for long delivery time due to interruption in supply chain, influence on production line was avoided by stockpiling inventories
Increased material cost remains significant, though it was passed on to through product price increase
Continuing capital investment in India plant. Acquisition of site for a new factory was completed in Japan.
Financial Results (Summary)
Sales and profit decreased compared to peak figure of previous period, but
achieved the disclosed forecast
(Unit: million yen)
Year on year
[Reference]
Comparison
2021/09
2022/09
Amount
Disclosed
Achieve-
Total
Total
Rate of
Forecast
of
as
ment
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Change
Change
at Aug.
Ratio
2022
Net Sales
35,890
6,847
8,243
7,897
7,288
30,277
(5,613)
(15.6%)
30,000
100.9%
Gross Profit
16,577
3,152
3,566
3,391
3,298
13,408
(3,168)
(19.1%)
-
-
(46.2%)
(46.0%)
(43.3%)
(42.9%)
(45.3%)
(44.3%)
Selling, General and
7,841
1,998
1,878
1,988
1,985
7,852
Administrative
10
0.1%
-
-
(21.8%)
(29.2%)
(22.8%)
(25.2%)
(27.2%)
(25.9%)
Expenses
Operating Profit
8,735
1,153
1,688
1,402
1,312
5,556
(3,179)
(36.4%)
5,400
102.9%
(24.3%)
(16.8%)
(20.5%)
(17.8%)
(18.0%)
(18.4%)
Ordinary Profit
9,576
1,545
2,606
2,763
2,012
8,927
(649)
(6.8%)
7,900
113.0%
(26.7%)
(22.6%)
(31.6%)
(35.0%)
(27.6%)
(29.5%)
Profit Attributable to
6,680
1,125
1,905
2,023
1,076
6,130
(549)
(8.2%)
5,700
107.6%
Owners of Parent
(18.6%)
(16.4%)
(23.1%)
(25.6%)
(14.8%)
(20.2%)
Achieved the disclosed forecast
