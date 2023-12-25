Global Niche Top Company

selected by Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Financial Results

Year Ending September 2023

November 30, 2023

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.

(TSE Prime market, Code Number 6284)

2

INDEX

I. Results for the year ending Sept. 2023

  1. Financial forecast for the year ending Sept. 2024 III. Focus measures for the year ending Sept. 2024 Reference Documents

3

I. Results for the year ending Sept. 2023

Review of the period ending Sept. 2023

4

Business environment is on a recovery trend. Orders received and sales were at a high level. Also strong results of after-sales services. Sales cycles are in good condition.

Sales Front

  • As a result of newly established Global sales Division and implementation of strategic sales activities, value of orders received recorded the highest ever
  • After-salesservices (molds and parts) remained strong and drove overall orders received
  • As a result of harvesting demands received at exhibitions, sales remained in high level recording the second highest

Technology

Front

  • Beverage field: Increased productivity and expanded container application enabled PF36 to secure competitiveness on par with 2-step machines
  • Non-beveragefield: Evolution of ZC* and QMC* of ASB series machines further enhanced their competitiveness
  • Environment-conscioustechnologies: Strengthened development of our own technologies such as

double-layer containers and RR* containers

(*ZC...Zero Cooling System, QMC...Quick Mold Change, RR...Returnable and Refillable)

Manufacturing

Front

  • Strengthened organic collaboration between factories in Japan and India to promote cost reduction, increase in productivity, and quality improvement
  • Large-scalecapital investment in India plant was completed. Production transfer to India plant is progressing.
  • Optimization of global production system is under consideration including a plan for a new factory in Japan

Financial Results (Summary)

5

Good financial results with the highest record in value of orders received as well as the second highest in sales and operating profit. Disclosed forecast was almost achieved as a result of recording the highest quarterly sales ever in Q4.

(Unit: million yen)

Year on year

[Reference]

2022/09

2023/09

Comparison

Total

Total

Amount

Rate of

Disclosed

Achieve-

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

of

Change

Forecast

ment Ratio

Change

The

highest record

Net Sales

30,277

6,933

8,589

8,598

10,676

34,798

4,521

14.9%

34,000

102.3%

Gross Profit

13,408

3,445

3,919

3,976

4,307

15,649

2,241

16.7%

-

-

44.3%

49.7%

45.6%

46.2%

40.3%

45.0%

Selling, General and

7,852

2,133

1,993

2,047

2,308

8,482

The second highest

630

8.0%

-

-

Administrative Expenses

25.9%

30.8%

23.2%

23.8%

21.6%

24.4%

Operating Profit

5,556

1,311

1,926

1,928

1,999

7,166

1,610

29.0%

6,500

110.3%

18.4%

18.9%

22.4%

22.4%

18.7%

20.6%

Ordinary Profit

8,927

8

2,113

2,680

2,234

6,953

(1,973)

(22.1%)

7,000

99.3%

29.5%

0.1%

24.6%

31.2%

20.9%

20.0%

Profit Attributable to

6,130

47

1,452

1,891

1,776

5,085

(1,045)

5,000

(17.1%)

101.7%

Owners of Parent

20.2%

0.7%

16.9%

22.0%

16.6%

14.6%

Orders Received

33,223

8,316

8,123

8,602

10,139

35,181

1,958

5.9%

Achieved disclosed

forecast except for

The

highest record

ordinary profit which

Order Backlogs

15,048

16,168

15,666

15,569

14,716

-

(331)

(2.2%)

received exchange

rate impact in Q1

Factors for Changes in Operating Profit

6

(Year on Year Comparison)

Operating profit increased due to increase in sales scale including influence of

exchange rate and effect of price revision

Increase

Decrease

Total

(Unit: million yen)

Increase in SGA expenses

Increase in

material cost, etc.

(including influence of

exchange rate)

Effect of price revision

Increase in sales scale (including influence of exchange rate)

Influence of exchange rate +230 million yen

Increase in profit 770 million yen Increase in SGA expenses 540 million yen

Exchange rate (Average during the period)

2022/09

2023/09

USD

124.46

138.98

EUR

134.48

148.29

INR

1.63

1.70

2022/09

+1,610 million yen

2023/09

Operating profit

Operating profit

Orders Received and Order Backlogs by Product

7

Orders received for molds and parts both hit record highs and total value of orders received recorded the highest. Order backlogs remain at a high level of 14 billion yen.

Orders Received

Order Backlogs

(Unit: million yen)

Year on year

2022/09

2023/09

Comparison

Amount

Total

Total

Rate of

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

of

Change

Change

Stretch Blow Molding

17,010

4,571

3,516

3,736

5,221

17,046

35

0.2%

Machine

Molds

10,433

2,317

3,178

3,094

3,234

1,391

13.3%

Ancillary

The

highest record

1,844

426

311

491

488

1,717

(127)

(6.9%)

Equipment

Parts / Other

3,935

1,000

1,118

1,279

1,195

4,593

658

16.7%

Total

33,223

8,316

8,123

8,602

10,139

35,181

1,958

5.9%

Stretch Blow Molding

8,297

9,293

8,421

8,086

7,191

-

(1,106)

(13.3%)

Machine

Molds

5,350

5,500

6,195

6,305

6,449

-

1,098

20.5%

Ancillary

1,202

1,153

877

992

897

-

(304)

(25.3%)

Equipment

Parts / Other

197

221

173

184

177

-

(19)

(9.8%)

Total

15,048

16,168

15,666

15,569

14,716

-

(331)

(2.2%)

Orders Received and Order Backlogs by Region

8

In Europe, Eastern Europe performed well. In Southwest Asia, India progressed well.

Orders Received

Order Backlogs

(Unit: million yen)

Year on year

2022/09

2023/09

Comparison

Amount

Total

Total

Rate of

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

of

Change

Change

Americas

10,792

2,272

2,348

2,744

3,452

10,817

24

0.2%

Europe

6,338

1,844

1,857

2,097

1,592

1,053

16.6%

The

highest record

South / West Asia

9,882

2,955

2,379

3,017

2,729

1,198

12.1%

East Asia

6,209

1,243

1,539

743

2,365

5,891

(318)

(5.1%)

Total

33,223

8,316

8,123

8,602

10,139

35,181

1,958

5.9%

Americas

4,610

3,975

3,878

4,003

4,726

-

116

2.5%

Europe

2,375

3,421

3,043

3,145

2,137

-

(238)

(10.0%)

South / West Asia

4,021

4,677

4,479

4,752

4,782

-

760

18.9%

East Asia

4,040

4,093

4,265

3,667

3,070

-

(970)

(24.0%)

Total

15,048

16,168

15,666

15,569

14,716

-

(331)

(2.2%)

Long-Term Changes in Orders Received and Order Backlogs

Received the record-highest orders of 35.2 billion yen.

Opened the door to a new stage.

9

(Unit: million yen)

35-40 billion

40,000

Order

Full year

backlogs

orders

30-35 billion

35,181

35,000

34,248

25-30 billion

30,000

30,694

32,959

33,223

28,854

20-25 billion

25,000

25,323

26,056

15-20 billion

24,474

23,010

20,000

20,020

22,052

19,029

10-15 billion

18,051

15,471

15,048 14,716

15,000

14,527

14,042

13,810

16,382

16,337

12,451

12,742

12,914 13,487

10,244 10,171

10,080

11,362

Economic downturn

9,060

9,508

10,000

8,375

7,205

7,656

6,511

6,062

6,140

6,174

6,178

6,092

5,871

5,712

5,588

5,548

5,058

5,000

0

2001/09 2002/09 2003/09 2004/09 2005/09 2006/09 2007/09 2008/09 2009/09 2010/09 2011/09 2012/09 2013/09 2014/09 2015/09 2016/09 2017/09 2018/09 2019/09 2020/09 2021/09 2022/09 2023/09

Approx. 10 years

Emergence into India

Approx. 6 years

Maximized effects of molding machine

production in India (on track)

Approx. 4 years

Approx. 3

Approx. 3

years

years

Production of molds in full

Manufacturing

Enhancement of

progress in India.

Development of molding

capacities

competitiveness.

machines to improve mass

enhanced.

Establishment of

production.

Development of

ZC and PF36 in

ZC and PF36.

the market.

Long-Term Changes in Orders Received by Product

10

(moving average)

Orders for molding machines tend to receive influence of external factors,

whereas orders for molds are growing steadily

8,000

[Graph: 4 point moving averages for quarterly figures]

7,000 [Molding Machine Orders]

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

Machines have longer investment cycle and tend to receive influence of external factors

0

3,500

[Mold Orders]

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

Stable growth in orders for molds

1,000

backed by robust demands for containers

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

4 point moving average

(Unit: million yen)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2023 02:19:36 UTC.