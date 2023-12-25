Global Niche Top Company
Financial Results
Year Ending September 2023
November 30, 2023
Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.
(TSE Prime market, Code Number 6284)
INDEX
I. Results for the year ending Sept. 2023
- Financial forecast for the year ending Sept. 2024 III. Focus measures for the year ending Sept. 2024 Reference Documents
I. Results for the year ending Sept. 2023
Review of the period ending Sept. 2023
Business environment is on a recovery trend. Orders received and sales were at a high level. Also strong results of after-sales services. Sales cycles are in good condition.
Sales Front
- As a result of newly established Global sales Division and implementation of strategic sales activities, value of orders received recorded the highest ever
- After-salesservices (molds and parts) remained strong and drove overall orders received
- As a result of harvesting demands received at exhibitions, sales remained in high level recording the second highest
Technology
Front
- Beverage field: Increased productivity and expanded container application enabled PF36 to secure competitiveness on par with 2-step machines
- Non-beveragefield: Evolution of ZC* and QMC* of ASB series machines further enhanced their competitiveness
- Environment-conscioustechnologies: Strengthened development of our own technologies such as
double-layer containers and RR* containers
(*ZC...Zero Cooling System, QMC...Quick Mold Change, RR...Returnable and Refillable)
Manufacturing
Front
- Strengthened organic collaboration between factories in Japan and India to promote cost reduction, increase in productivity, and quality improvement
- Large-scalecapital investment in India plant was completed. Production transfer to India plant is progressing.
- Optimization of global production system is under consideration including a plan for a new factory in Japan
Financial Results (Summary)
Good financial results with the highest record in value of orders received as well as the second highest in sales and operating profit. Disclosed forecast was almost achieved as a result of recording the highest quarterly sales ever in Q4.
(Unit: million yen)
Year on year
[Reference]
2022/09
2023/09
Comparison
Total
Total
Amount
Rate of
Disclosed
Achieve-
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
of
Change
Forecast
ment Ratio
Change
The
highest record
Net Sales
30,277
6,933
8,589
8,598
10,676
34,798
4,521
14.9%
34,000
102.3%
Gross Profit
13,408
3,445
3,919
3,976
4,307
15,649
2,241
16.7%
-
-
44.3%
49.7%
45.6%
46.2%
40.3%
45.0%
Selling, General and
7,852
2,133
1,993
2,047
2,308
8,482
The second highest
630
8.0%
-
-
Administrative Expenses
25.9%
30.8%
23.2%
23.8%
21.6%
24.4%
Operating Profit
5,556
1,311
1,926
1,928
1,999
7,166
1,610
29.0%
6,500
110.3%
18.4%
18.9%
22.4%
22.4%
18.7%
20.6%
Ordinary Profit
8,927
8
2,113
2,680
2,234
6,953
(1,973)
(22.1%)
7,000
99.3%
29.5%
0.1%
24.6%
31.2%
20.9%
20.0%
Profit Attributable to
6,130
47
1,452
1,891
1,776
5,085
(1,045)
5,000
(17.1%)
101.7%
Owners of Parent
20.2%
0.7%
16.9%
22.0%
16.6%
14.6%
Orders Received
33,223
8,316
8,123
8,602
10,139
35,181
1,958
5.9%
Achieved disclosed
forecast except for
The
highest record
ordinary profit which
Order Backlogs
15,048
16,168
15,666
15,569
14,716
-
(331)
(2.2%)
received exchange
rate impact in Q1
Factors for Changes in Operating Profit
6
(Year on Year Comparison)
Operating profit increased due to increase in sales scale including influence of
exchange rate and effect of price revision
Increase
Decrease
Total
(Unit: million yen)
Increase in SGA expenses
Increase in
material cost, etc.
(including influence of
exchange rate)
Effect of price revision
Increase in sales scale (including influence of exchange rate)
Influence of exchange rate +230 million yen
Increase in profit 770 million yen Increase in SGA expenses 540 million yen
Exchange rate (Average during the period)
2022/09
2023/09
USD
124.46
138.98
EUR
134.48
148.29
INR
1.63
1.70
2022/09
+1,610 million yen
2023/09
Operating profit
Operating profit
Orders Received and Order Backlogs by Product
7
Orders received for molds and parts both hit record highs and total value of orders received recorded the highest. Order backlogs remain at a high level of 14 billion yen.
Orders Received
Order Backlogs
(Unit: million yen)
Year on year
2022/09
2023/09
Comparison
Amount
Total
Total
Rate of
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
of
Change
Change
Stretch Blow Molding
17,010
4,571
3,516
3,736
5,221
17,046
35
0.2%
Machine
Molds
10,433
2,317
3,178
3,094
3,234
1,391
13.3%
Ancillary
The
highest record
1,844
426
311
491
488
1,717
(127)
(6.9%)
Equipment
Parts / Other
3,935
1,000
1,118
1,279
1,195
4,593
658
16.7%
Total
33,223
8,316
8,123
8,602
10,139
35,181
1,958
5.9%
Stretch Blow Molding
8,297
9,293
8,421
8,086
7,191
-
(1,106)
(13.3%)
Machine
Molds
5,350
5,500
6,195
6,305
6,449
-
1,098
20.5%
Ancillary
1,202
1,153
877
992
897
-
(304)
(25.3%)
Equipment
Parts / Other
197
221
173
184
177
-
(19)
(9.8%)
Total
15,048
16,168
15,666
15,569
14,716
-
(331)
(2.2%)
Orders Received and Order Backlogs by Region
8
In Europe, Eastern Europe performed well. In Southwest Asia, India progressed well.
Orders Received
Order Backlogs
(Unit: million yen)
Year on year
2022/09
2023/09
Comparison
Amount
Total
Total
Rate of
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
of
Change
Change
Americas
10,792
2,272
2,348
2,744
3,452
10,817
24
0.2%
Europe
6,338
1,844
1,857
2,097
1,592
1,053
16.6%
The
highest record
South / West Asia
9,882
2,955
2,379
3,017
2,729
1,198
12.1%
East Asia
6,209
1,243
1,539
743
2,365
5,891
(318)
(5.1%)
Total
33,223
8,316
8,123
8,602
10,139
35,181
1,958
5.9%
Americas
4,610
3,975
3,878
4,003
4,726
-
116
2.5%
Europe
2,375
3,421
3,043
3,145
2,137
-
(238)
(10.0%)
South / West Asia
4,021
4,677
4,479
4,752
4,782
-
760
18.9%
East Asia
4,040
4,093
4,265
3,667
3,070
-
(970)
(24.0%)
Total
15,048
16,168
15,666
15,569
14,716
-
(331)
(2.2%)
Long-Term Changes in Orders Received and Order Backlogs
Received the record-highest orders of 35.2 billion yen.
Opened the door to a new stage.
9
(Unit: million yen)
35-40 billion
40,000
Order
Full year
backlogs
orders
30-35 billion
35,181
35,000
34,248
25-30 billion
30,000
30,694
32,959
33,223
28,854
20-25 billion
25,000
25,323
26,056
15-20 billion
24,474
23,010
20,000
20,020
22,052
19,029
10-15 billion
18,051
15,471
15,048 14,716
15,000
14,527
14,042
13,810
16,382
16,337
12,451
12,742
12,914 13,487
10,244 10,171
10,080
11,362
Economic downturn
9,060
9,508
10,000
8,375
7,205
7,656
6,511
6,062
6,140
6,174
6,178
6,092
5,871
5,712
5,588
5,548
5,058
5,000
0
2001/09 2002/09 2003/09 2004/09 2005/09 2006/09 2007/09 2008/09 2009/09 2010/09 2011/09 2012/09 2013/09 2014/09 2015/09 2016/09 2017/09 2018/09 2019/09 2020/09 2021/09 2022/09 2023/09
Approx. 10 years
Emergence into India
Approx. 6 years
Maximized effects of molding machine
production in India (on track)
Approx. 4 years
Approx. 3
Approx. 3
years
years
Production of molds in full
Manufacturing
Enhancement of
progress in India.
Development of molding
capacities
competitiveness.
machines to improve mass
enhanced.
Establishment of
production.
Development of
ZC and PF36 in
ZC and PF36.
the market.
Long-Term Changes in Orders Received by Product
10
(moving average)
Orders for molding machines tend to receive influence of external factors,
whereas orders for molds are growing steadily
8,000
[Graph: 4 point moving averages for quarterly figures]
7,000 [Molding Machine Orders]
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
Machines have longer investment cycle and tend to receive influence of external factors
0
3,500
[Mold Orders]
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
Stable growth in orders for molds
1,000
backed by robust demands for containers
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
4 point moving average
(Unit: million yen)
