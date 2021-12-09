Log in
    6271   JP3678400007

NISSEI CORPORATION

(6271)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/08
1497 JPY   0.00%
05:52pNISSEI : 「Server Maintenance Notification」
PU
12/08NISSEI : 「Holiday season shutdown notice 」
PU
11/22NISSEI : 「Announcement on Price Revision」
PU
Nissei : 「Server Maintenance Notification」

12/09/2021 | 05:52pm EST
「Server Maintenance Notification」

Thank you very much for visiting our website.

We are having a server maintenance during the following period.

Some pages will not be able to access due to the maintenance.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate for your understanding.

＜Period＞

  • December 16, 2021 17:30～19:00

  • ＜Pages unavailable＞
    Product Search, Advanced Search, Calculation Selection, Selection for 「Reducer for Servomotor」


Disclaimer

Nissei Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 548 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 288 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
Net cash 2021 15 280 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 102x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 41 512 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 885
Free-Float 32,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomoyuki Hasegawa President & Representative Director
Nobuhiko Wadaguri Director & Head-Technology Development Center
Sojiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Motoki Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Tatsuya Nagata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSEI CORPORATION30.74%365
MISUMI GROUP INC.43.57%12 133
HITACHI METALS, LTD.35.95%7 997
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)18.52%6 481
SFS GROUP AG14.76%4 901
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC28.06%4 770