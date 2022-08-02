Nisshin Seifun : Business Report 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Allow me to begin with an introduction. My name is Kenji Takihara, newly appointed as Representative Director and President this past June.

Since its founding back in 1900, the Group has worked through business to contribute to society with a corporate philosophy of "contributing to a healthy and fruitful life for all," and anchored by two corporate principles - "the basis of business is built on trust" and a commitment to "be in tune with the changing business climate." In this way, we have built a rock-solid position in Japan's food product industry spanning more than 120 years.

Under the leadership of holding company Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., in addition to seven operations - flour milling, processed foods, healthcare foods, yeast and biotechnology, prepared dishes and other prepared foods, engineering and mesh cloths - each bringing comprehensive capabilities to bear to have top shares in a range of businesses and domains, these same operations are taking aggressive steps to develop business on a global scale.

At the same time, as uncertainty in the market environment stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and high market prices for grain and natural resources triggered by the situation in Ukraine make clear, the business environment in which the Group finds itself continues to change dramatically. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Group is giving highest priority to addressing sharp rises particularly in the cost of raw materials brought about by historic price inflation for food staples. In tandem, we intend to take decisive measures to make our long-term vision a reality. These actions include preparations to launch a new plant in the Mizushima district of the city of Kurashiki (Okayama Prefecture, Japan) in the flour milling business, an extensive review of business plans in the Australia flour milling business in light of progress made in achieving business recovery, improving and embedding the name recognition of processed food company Nisshin Seifun Welna Inc. following a corporate name change, and the launch of a new yeast plant in India in the yeast and biotechnology business.

For its part, the Group will remain dedicated to its corporate mission of ensuring the stable supply of foods involving wheat flour and the delivery of safe and reliable products in each business area. And by weaving a commitment to ESG (environment, society and governance) into our management policies, we will also contribute to making a truly sustainable society possible.

Going forward, we are determined to maximize corporate value, as we aim to be a corporate group that continues to gain the support of our stakeholders. We kindly request your ongoing support and understanding as we work to achieve our goals.

June 2022