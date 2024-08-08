August 7, 2024

To whom it may concern,

Company Name:

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

Representative:

Kenji Takihara,

Representative Director and President

Code:

2002

(Registered on Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Reiko Adachi,

Executive Officer and General Manager,

Public Communications Department

(General Administration Division)

Tel.: +81-3-5282-6650

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 [Japanese GAAP] (Reviewed by independent account auditors)

The Company released its "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 [Japanese GAAP]" on July 31, 2024. This serves as notice that the quarterly consolidated financial statements were reviewed by independent account auditors. No changes have been made to the quarterly consolidated financial statements announced on July 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original has been disclosed in Japan in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 [Japanese GAAP]

August 7, 2024

Listed Company Name: Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

Registered on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code:

2002

URL:

https://www.nisshin.com

Representative:

Kenji Takihara, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Reiko Adachi, Executive Officer and General Manager, Public Communications Department

(General Administration Division)

Tel.: +81-3-5282-6650

Date to start distributing dividends:

-

Supplementary materials for these consolidated financial results:

Yes

Results briefing for financial results:

None

(Figures shown are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Business Results

(The percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

First three months

213,874

2.7

13,220

11.5

14,516

10.8

10,845

24.0

of Fiscal 2025

First three months

208,191

10.0

11,860

33.9

13,099

32.1

8,742

38.6

of Fiscal 2024

(Note) Comprehensive income: First three months of Fiscal 2025: ¥16,740 million (down 46.7%)

First three months of Fiscal 2024: ¥31,434 million (up 73.7%)

Earnings per share

Fully diluted earnings

per share

Yen

Yen

First three months

36.46

-

of Fiscal 2025

First three months

29.40

-

of Fiscal 2024

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

828,508

525,862

61.4

March 31, 2024

826,702

516,381

60.5

(Reference) Equity capital: June 30, 2024: ¥509,053 million

March 31, 2024: ¥500,302 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-End

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2024

-

21.00

-

24.00

45.00

Fiscal 2025

-

Fiscal 2025 (forecast)

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

(Note) Revision to the latest forecast of dividends: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(The full-year percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the previous fiscal year, the percentages for the first half are comparisons with the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half

430,000

0.7

25,500

(0.0)

26,500

(0.0)

20,000

8.4

67.24

Full year

870,000

1.4

51,000

6.7

53,000

6.0

38,000

19.7

127.76

(Note) Revision to the latest forecast of financial results: Yes

* Notes

  1. Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025: None
  2. Adoption of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and revisions restated
    1) Changes in accounting policies associated with the revisions of accounting standards, etc.: None

2) Changes in accounting policies other than the above:

None

3) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4) Revisions restated:

None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

1) Number of shares issued and outstanding

As of June 30,

304,357,891

As of March 31,

304,357,891

(including treasury shares)

2024

2024

2) Number of treasury shares

As of June 30,

6,931,842

As of March 31,

6,931,745

2024

2024

3) Average number of shares outstanding

First three months

297,426,100

First three months

297,379,840

of Fiscal 2025

of Fiscal 2024

  • Review of the attached Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements by certified public accountants or independent account auditors: Yes (voluntary)
  • Statement regarding the proper use of financial forecasts and other special remarks

The statements contained in this document are based on various assumptions and do not constitute any guarantee or definite promise that projections of future performance or related business policies will actually be realized.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2025

First Quarter

(As of March 31,

(As of June 30,

2024)

2024)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

109,470

105,175

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

114,536

116,895

assets

Securities

-

1,437

Inventories

124,878

125,397

Other

16,729

16,609

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(541)

(681)

Total current assets

365,072

364,833

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

72,092

73,089

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

66,504

68,664

Land

53,393

53,802

Right-of-use assets, net

18,471

20,189

Other, net

25,354

29,421

Total property, plant and equipment

235,815

245,167

Intangible assets

Goodwill

6,212

5,904

Other

15,350

16,264

Total intangible assets

21,563

22,168

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

185,445

176,699

Other

19,014

19,831

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(208)

(192)

Total investments and other assets

204,250

196,338

Total non-current assets

461,629

463,674

Total assets

826,702

828,508

1

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2025

First Quarter

(As of March 31,

(As of June 30,

2024)

2024)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

76,198

77,467

Short-term loans payable

15,101

11,246

Income taxes payable

7,890

3,889

Accrued expenses

27,036

22,301

Other

37,344

39,608

Total current liabilities

163,571

154,512

Non-current liabilities

Bonds

20,000

20,000

Long-term loans payable

12,014

11,921

Lease obligations

39,929

43,498

Deferred tax liabilities

42,671

40,358

Provision for repairs

1,278

1,324

Net defined benefit liability

23,532

23,568

Other

7,322

7,462

Total non-current liabilities

146,749

148,133

Total liabilities

310,321

302,646

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

17,117

17,117

Capital surplus

12,752

12,752

Retained earnings

344,428

348,145

Treasury shares

(10,914)

(10,914)

Total shareholders' equity

363,383

367,100

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

93,519

87,638

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

164

391

Foreign currency translation adjustment

43,632

54,157

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(398)

(234)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

136,918

141,952

Non-controlling interests

16,078

16,808

Total net assets

516,381

525,862

Total liabilities and net assets

826,702

828,508

2

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income [Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income]

(Millions of yen)

First three months of

First three months of

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2025

(April 1, 2023 to

(April 1, 2024 to

June 30, 2023)

June 30, 2024)

Net sales

208,191

213,874

Cost of sales

164,437

165,310

Gross profit

43,753

48,563

Selling, general and administrative expenses

31,892

35,343

Operating profit

11,860

13,220

Non-operating income

Interest income

83

229

Dividend income

1,069

1,247

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

376

466

method

Other

763

510

Total non-operating income

2,293

2,454

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

906

987

Other

148

170

Total non-operating expenses

1,054

1,158

Ordinary profit

13,099

14,516

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

72

2,039

Total extraordinary income

72

2,039

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

80

135

Total extraordinary losses

80

135

Profit before income taxes

13,091

16,420

Total income taxes

3,999

5,216

Profit

9,091

11,204

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

348

358

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8,742

10,845

3

[Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income]

(Millions of yen)

First three months of

First three months of

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2025

(April 1, 2023 to

(April 1, 2024 to

June 30, 2023)

June 30, 2024)

Profit

9,091

11,204

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

11,957

(5,893)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

447

198

Foreign currency translation adjustment

9,682

10,847

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

42

21

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted

212

363

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

22,343

5,536

Comprehensive income

31,434

16,740

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

30,930

15,879

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

504

861

interests

4

[Segment Information, etc.] [Segment information]

  1. First three months of Fiscal 2024 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) Information about net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Carried on

Prepared

quarterly

Flour

Processed

Dishes

Others

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

and Other

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

statements of

Milling

Food

Prepared

income

Foods

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to external

111,672

49,756

37,370

198,799

9,391

208,191

-

208,191

customers

Intersegment

sales and

4,898

489

1,166

6,554

551

7,106

(7,106)

-

transfers

Total

116,570

50,246

38,537

205,354

9,942

215,297

(7,106)

208,191

Segment profit

6,870

2,281

1,438

10,590

1,154

11,744

115

11,860

Notes: 1. Business segment of "Others" is excluded from reportable segment, which includes engineering, mesh cloths, handling and storage businesses.

  1. Segment profit adjustment refers to intersegment transaction eliminations and other.
  2. Segment profit has been adjusted for the operating profit appearing in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
  1. First three months of Fiscal 2025 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024) Information about net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Carried on

Prepared

quarterly

Flour

Processed

Dishes

Others

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

and Other

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

statements of

Milling

Food

Prepared

income

Foods

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to external

114,912

51,303

37,973

204,190

9,683

213,874

-

213,874

customers

Intersegment

sales and

4,848

428

1,128

6,405

670

7,076

(7,076)

-

transfers

Total

119,761

51,732

39,102

210,596

10,354

220,950

(7,076)

213,874

Segment profit

7,733

2,226

1,558

11,518

1,697

13,215

4

13,220

Notes: 1. Business segment of "Others" is excluded from reportable segment, which includes engineering, mesh cloths, handling and storage businesses.

  1. Segment profit adjustment refers to intersegment transaction eliminations and other.
  2. Segment profit has been adjusted for the operating profit appearing in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 01:23:05 UTC.