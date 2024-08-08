The Company released its "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 [Japanese GAAP]" on July 31, 2024. This serves as notice that the quarterly consolidated financial statements were reviewed by independent account auditors. No changes have been made to the quarterly consolidated financial statements announced on July 31, 2024.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 [Japanese GAAP] (Reviewed by independent account auditors)

To whom it may concern,

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original has been disclosed in Japan in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 [Japanese GAAP]

August 7, 2024 Listed Company Name: Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. Registered on Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 2002 URL: https://www.nisshin.com Representative: Kenji Takihara, Representative Director and President Contact: Reiko Adachi, Executive Officer and General Manager, Public Communications Department (General Administration Division) Tel.: +81-3-5282-6650 Date to start distributing dividends: - Supplementary materials for these consolidated financial results: Yes Results briefing for financial results: None

(Figures shown are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Business Results

(The percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % First three months 213,874 2.7 13,220 11.5 14,516 10.8 10,845 24.0 of Fiscal 2025 First three months 208,191 10.0 11,860 33.9 13,099 32.1 8,742 38.6 of Fiscal 2024 (Note) Comprehensive income: First three months of Fiscal 2025: ¥16,740 million (down 46.7%) First three months of Fiscal 2024: ¥31,434 million (up 73.7%) Earnings per share Fully diluted earnings per share Yen Yen First three months 36.46 - of Fiscal 2025 First three months 29.40 - of Fiscal 2024

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2024 828,508 525,862 61.4 March 31, 2024 826,702 516,381 60.5 (Reference) Equity capital: June 30, 2024: ¥509,053 million March 31, 2024: ¥500,302 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per share 1Q End 2Q End 3Q End Year-End Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2024 - 21.00 - 24.00 45.00 Fiscal 2025 - Fiscal 2025 (forecast) 25.00 - 25.00 50.00

(Note) Revision to the latest forecast of dividends: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(The full-year percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the previous fiscal year, the percentages for the first half are comparisons with the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen First half 430,000 0.7 25,500 (0.0) 26,500 (0.0) 20,000 8.4 67.24 Full year 870,000 1.4 51,000 6.7 53,000 6.0 38,000 19.7 127.76

(Note) Revision to the latest forecast of financial results: Yes