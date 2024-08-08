August 7, 2024
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 [Japanese GAAP] (Reviewed by independent account auditors)
The Company released its "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 [Japanese GAAP]" on July 31, 2024. This serves as notice that the quarterly consolidated financial statements were reviewed by independent account auditors. No changes have been made to the quarterly consolidated financial statements announced on July 31, 2024.
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original has been disclosed in Japan in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.
(Figures shown are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Business Results
(The percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
First three months
213,874
2.7
13,220
11.5
14,516
10.8
10,845
24.0
of Fiscal 2025
First three months
208,191
10.0
11,860
33.9
13,099
32.1
8,742
38.6
of Fiscal 2024
Earnings per share
Fully diluted earnings
per share
Yen
Yen
First three months
36.46
-
of Fiscal 2025
First three months
29.40
-
of Fiscal 2024
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2024
828,508
525,862
61.4
March 31, 2024
826,702
516,381
60.5
(Reference) Equity capital: June 30, 2024: ¥509,053 million
March 31, 2024: ¥500,302 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Year-End
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2024
-
21.00
-
24.00
45.00
Fiscal 2025
-
Fiscal 2025 (forecast)
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
(Note) Revision to the latest forecast of dividends: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(The full-year percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the previous fiscal year, the percentages for the first half are comparisons with the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First half
430,000
0.7
25,500
(0.0)
26,500
(0.0)
20,000
8.4
67.24
Full year
870,000
1.4
51,000
6.7
53,000
6.0
38,000
19.7
127.76
(Note) Revision to the latest forecast of financial results: Yes
* Notes
- Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025: None
- Adoption of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and revisions restated
1) Changes in accounting policies associated with the revisions of accounting standards, etc.: None
2) Changes in accounting policies other than the above:
None
3) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4) Revisions restated:
None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
1) Number of shares issued and outstanding
As of June 30,
304,357,891
As of March 31,
304,357,891
(including treasury shares)
2024
2024
2) Number of treasury shares
As of June 30,
6,931,842
As of March 31,
6,931,745
2024
2024
3) Average number of shares outstanding
First three months
297,426,100
First three months
297,379,840
of Fiscal 2025
of Fiscal 2024
- Review of the attached Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements by certified public accountants or independent account auditors: Yes (voluntary)
- Statement regarding the proper use of financial forecasts and other special remarks
The statements contained in this document are based on various assumptions and do not constitute any guarantee or definite promise that projections of future performance or related business policies will actually be realized.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal 2025
First Quarter
(As of March 31,
(As of June 30,
2024)
2024)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
109,470
105,175
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
114,536
116,895
assets
Securities
-
1,437
Inventories
124,878
125,397
Other
16,729
16,609
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(541)
(681)
Total current assets
365,072
364,833
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
72,092
73,089
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
66,504
68,664
Land
53,393
53,802
Right-of-use assets, net
18,471
20,189
Other, net
25,354
29,421
Total property, plant and equipment
235,815
245,167
Intangible assets
Goodwill
6,212
5,904
Other
15,350
16,264
Total intangible assets
21,563
22,168
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
185,445
176,699
Other
19,014
19,831
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(208)
(192)
Total investments and other assets
204,250
196,338
Total non-current assets
461,629
463,674
Total assets
826,702
828,508
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal 2025
First Quarter
(As of March 31,
(As of June 30,
2024)
2024)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
76,198
77,467
Short-term loans payable
15,101
11,246
Income taxes payable
7,890
3,889
Accrued expenses
27,036
22,301
Other
37,344
39,608
Total current liabilities
163,571
154,512
Non-current liabilities
Bonds
20,000
20,000
Long-term loans payable
12,014
11,921
Lease obligations
39,929
43,498
Deferred tax liabilities
42,671
40,358
Provision for repairs
1,278
1,324
Net defined benefit liability
23,532
23,568
Other
7,322
7,462
Total non-current liabilities
146,749
148,133
Total liabilities
310,321
302,646
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
17,117
17,117
Capital surplus
12,752
12,752
Retained earnings
344,428
348,145
Treasury shares
(10,914)
(10,914)
Total shareholders' equity
363,383
367,100
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
93,519
87,638
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
164
391
Foreign currency translation adjustment
43,632
54,157
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(398)
(234)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
136,918
141,952
Non-controlling interests
16,078
16,808
Total net assets
516,381
525,862
Total liabilities and net assets
826,702
828,508
- Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income [Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income]
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal 2025
(April 1, 2023 to
(April 1, 2024 to
June 30, 2023)
June 30, 2024)
Net sales
208,191
213,874
Cost of sales
164,437
165,310
Gross profit
43,753
48,563
Selling, general and administrative expenses
31,892
35,343
Operating profit
11,860
13,220
Non-operating income
Interest income
83
229
Dividend income
1,069
1,247
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
376
466
method
Other
763
510
Total non-operating income
2,293
2,454
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
906
987
Other
148
170
Total non-operating expenses
1,054
1,158
Ordinary profit
13,099
14,516
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
72
2,039
Total extraordinary income
72
2,039
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
80
135
Total extraordinary losses
80
135
Profit before income taxes
13,091
16,420
Total income taxes
3,999
5,216
Profit
9,091
11,204
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
348
358
Profit attributable to owners of parent
8,742
10,845
[Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income]
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal 2025
(April 1, 2023 to
(April 1, 2024 to
June 30, 2023)
June 30, 2024)
Profit
9,091
11,204
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
11,957
(5,893)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
447
198
Foreign currency translation adjustment
9,682
10,847
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
42
21
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted
212
363
for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
22,343
5,536
Comprehensive income
31,434
16,740
(Breakdown)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
30,930
15,879
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
504
861
interests
[Segment Information, etc.] [Segment information]
- First three months of Fiscal 2024 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) Information about net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Carried on
Prepared
quarterly
Flour
Processed
Dishes
Others
Total
Adjustment
consolidated
and Other
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
statements of
Milling
Food
Prepared
income
Foods
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales to external
111,672
49,756
37,370
198,799
9,391
208,191
-
208,191
customers
Intersegment
sales and
4,898
489
1,166
6,554
551
7,106
(7,106)
-
transfers
Total
116,570
50,246
38,537
205,354
9,942
215,297
(7,106)
208,191
Segment profit
6,870
2,281
1,438
10,590
1,154
11,744
115
11,860
Notes: 1. Business segment of "Others" is excluded from reportable segment, which includes engineering, mesh cloths, handling and storage businesses.
- Segment profit adjustment refers to intersegment transaction eliminations and other.
- Segment profit has been adjusted for the operating profit appearing in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
- First three months of Fiscal 2025 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024) Information about net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Carried on
Prepared
quarterly
Flour
Processed
Dishes
Others
Total
Adjustment
consolidated
and Other
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
statements of
Milling
Food
Prepared
income
Foods
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales to external
114,912
51,303
37,973
204,190
9,683
213,874
-
213,874
customers
Intersegment
sales and
4,848
428
1,128
6,405
670
7,076
(7,076)
-
transfers
Total
119,761
51,732
39,102
210,596
10,354
220,950
(7,076)
213,874
Segment profit
7,733
2,226
1,558
11,518
1,697
13,215
4
13,220
Notes: 1. Business segment of "Others" is excluded from reportable segment, which includes engineering, mesh cloths, handling and storage businesses.
- Segment profit adjustment refers to intersegment transaction eliminations and other.
- Segment profit has been adjusted for the operating profit appearing in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
