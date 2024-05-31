This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Securities Code: 2002) June 4, 2024
To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights
Kenji Takihara
Director and President
Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.
25, Kanda-Nishiki-cho1-chome,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo JAPAN
CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 180th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF SHAREHOLDERS
This is to notify you that the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures to provide information electronically that is the contents of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters for electronic provision measures). This information is included in the "Convocation Notice of the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and "Other Matters for Electronic Provision Measures of the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Matters Excluded from Paper-based Documents Delivered to Shareholders)," which are provided on the Company's website.
The Company's website:https://www.nisshin.com/english/shareholders/meeting.html
In addition to the aforementioned website, matters for electronic provision measures are also provided on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE"). When checking our information at the TSE's website, please access the following website, enter and search for the issue name (Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.) or the securities code (2002), select "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and check "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" field.
TSE's website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
If you do not attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods. Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders," and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. (JST), Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
[Voting in Writing (by Postal Mail)]
Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form provided together with this Convocation Notice, then return the form so as to arrive by the aforementioned deadline for the exercise of voting rights.
[Voting Electronically (via the Internet, etc.)]
Please refer to the following "Guidance for the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc." and vote for or against each of the proposals at the voting rights exercise website by no later than the aforementioned deadline for the exercise of voting rights.
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception from 9:00 a.m.) Tokyo Marriott Hotel, B1 The GOTENYAMA Ballroom
4-7-36, Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
If there are any changes to the above times, place, or any other items, the information will be posted on the Company's website.
1
3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
Proposal to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Proposal No. 2:
Proposal No. 3:
Proposal No. 4:
- Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 180th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits on the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 180th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Dividends from Surplus
Election of Ten (10) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee)
Election of One (1) Director Who Is a Member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee
Renewal of the Resolution to Approve Gratis Allotment of Subscription Rights to Shares for Securing and Improving Corporate Value of the Company and the Common Interests of the Shareholders
4. Matters Determined in the Convocation
-
Of matters for electronic provision measures, "Independent Auditor," "Systems to Ensure Appropriate Business Execution and the Status of Operation of Systems Concerned," and "Basic Policies Regarding Control of the Corporation" in the Business Report, the "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets," the "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statement," the "Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets," and the "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" are not included in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested such documents, in accordance with laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
Accordingly, the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested such documents are part of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Non- consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, and the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Independent Auditor in preparing the audit report.
- If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc., more than once, your final vote shall be deemed valid. If you exercise your voting rights by two different methods, that is, via the Internet, etc., as well as by mailing the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the vote via the Internet, etc., shall be deemed valid.
- In the event you do not indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the returned Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed that you indicated a vote for.
- Modifications, if any, to the matters for electronic provision measures will be posted on the Company's website and the website of the TSE (Listed Company Search).
- Please refer to the "Guide to the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" provided together with this Convocation Notice for the operation of the meeting.
- If you are attending the meeting in person, please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form provided together with this Convocation Notice at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. Please bring this Convocation Notice with you.
- If a proxy is attending the meeting on your behalf, the proxy shall present written proof of his/her power of representation and the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. You may appoint only one proxy, who shall be a shareholder of the Company with voting rights.
2
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal and References
Proposal No. 1: Dividends from Surplus
The Company proposes the year-end dividend from the surplus for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as detailed below, taking into account its current and future earnings status and financial position.This will result in the annual dividend, consisting of the interim and year-end dividends, of ¥45 per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, an increase of ¥5 from the previous fiscal year.
- Type of dividend Cash
-
Matters related to the allocation of dividend and total amount thereof ¥24 per share of the Company's common stock
Total amount of dividends: ¥7,140,961,296
- Effective date of dividend payment June 27, 2024
5
Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee)
At the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all ten (10) Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) will expire.
Therefore, we propose that ten (10) Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) be elected. The Audit & Supervisory Committee has considered this proposal and expressed its opinion that there are no particular matters to be stated.
The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) are as follows.
No.
Name
Current Position and
Attendance at meetings of the
Responsibility in the Company
Board of Directors (Times)
Director and President,
1
Kenji Takihara
Renomination
Division Executive (Corporate
13/13 (100%)
Planning Division)
Director, Senior Managing
Executive Officer (In charge
2
Naoto Masujima
Renomination
of General Administration
13/13 (100%)
Division and Human
Resources and Labor
Relations Division)
Director, Managing Executive
3
Eiichi Suzuki
Renomination
Officer, and Division
10/10 (100%)
Executive (Finance and
Accounting Division)
4
Takao Yamada
Renomination
Director and Senior Managing
13/13 (100%)
Executive Officer
5
Takahiko Iwahashi
Renomination
Director and Managing
10/10 (100%)
Executive Officer
Renomination
6
Kazuhiko Fushiya
Outside Director
Director
13/13 (100%)
Independent Director
Renomination
7
Motoo Nagai
Outside Director
Director
13/13 (100%)
Independent Director
Renomination
8
Nobuhiro Endo
Outside Director
Director
12/13 (92.3%)
Independent Director
Executive Officer and
9
Seiichiro Takahashi
New candidate
Division Executive
-
(Technology and Engineering
Division)
10
Shinichi Ikeda
New candidate
-
-
Note: Attendance information for Mr. Eiichi Suzuki and Mr. Takahiko Iwahashi only includes meetings of the Board of Directors held since their appointments on June 28, 2023.
6
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Company
Number of the
No.
Company's
(Date of Birth)
[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]
Shares Held
Renomination
April 1988
Joined the Company
June 2013
Director, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.
June 2016
Executive Officer
June 2017
Director
June 2019
Managing Executive Officer
Managing Director, Nisshin Flour Milling
Inc.
Kenji Takihara
June 2021
Senior Managing Director, Nisshin Flour
46,160 shares
Milling Inc.
(February 3, 1966)
June 2022
Director and President
1
Director and Chairman, Nisshin Flour
Milling Inc. (to the present)
April 2023
Director and President, Division Executive
(Corporate Planning Division) (to the
present)
[Director and Chairman, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.]
Reason for selecting the candidate for Director
The Company selected Mr. Kenji Takihara as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience and excellent track record in the flour milling business and also has been leading the holding company's management as President of the Company, and thus is considered to possess the requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of corporate value.
Renomination
April 1983
Joined the Company
June 2014
Executive Officer, GS (Globalization) of
Corporate Planning Division and General
Manager (China Business Development
Office of Corporate Planning Division)
June 2015
Director, General Manager (Corporate
Planning Department) and Division
Executive (Overseas Business Division),
Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.
June 2016
Managing Director, General Manager
(Corporate Planning Department) and
Division Executive (Overseas Business
Division), Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.
June 2017
Director and Division Executive (General
Naoto Masujima
Administration Division)
36,281 shares
(September 11, 1960)
June 2019
Managing Executive Officer and Division
2
Executive (General Administration
Division)
June 2021
Director, Managing Executive Officer and
Division Executive (General Administration
Division)
June 2022
Director, Senior Managing Executive
Officer and Division Executive (General
Administration Division)
June 2023
Director, Senior Managing Executive
Officer (In charge of General
Administration Division and Human
Resources and Labor Relations Division)
(to the present)
Reason for selecting the candidate for Director
The Company selected Mr. Naoto Masujima as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience and excellent track record in overall management, including general administration, human resources, corporate planning and overseas business, and thus is considered to possess the requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of corporate value.
7
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Company
Number of the
No.
Company's
(Date of Birth)
[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]
Shares Held
Renomination
April 1987
Joined the Company
June 2013
General Manager (Accounting Department
of Finance and Accounting Division)
June 2019
Executive Officer and General Manager
(Accounting Department of Finance and
Eiichi Suzuki
Accounting Division)
7,700 shares
(March 3, 1964)
June 2020
Executive Officer and Division Executive
3
(Finance and Accounting Division)
June 2023
Director, Managing Executive Officer and
Division Executive (Finance and
Accounting Division) (to the present)
Reason for selecting the candidate for Director
The Company selected Mr. Eiichi Suzuki as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience and
excellent track record in the areas including finance and accounting, and thus is considered to possess the
requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term
enhancement of corporate value.
Renomination
April 1983
Joined the Company
June 2011
Director and General Manager (Tokyo
Sales Department), Nisshin Flour Milling
Inc.
June 2012
Executive Officer
June 2013
Director
Managing Director and Division Executive
(Sales Division), Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.
Takao Yamada
April 2015
Senior Managing Director and Division
44,396 shares
Executive (Sales Division), Nisshin Flour
(September 27, 1960)
Milling Inc.
4
April 2017
Director and President, Nisshin Flour
Milling Inc. (to the present)
June 2019
Director and Managing Executive Officer
June 2022
Director and Senior Managing Executive
Officer (to the present)
[Director and President (Representative Director), Nisshin Flour
Milling Inc.]
Reason for selecting the candidate for Director
The Company selected Mr. Takao Yamada as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience and
excellent track record in management of the flour milling business, and thus is considered to possess the
requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term
enhancement of corporate value.
8
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Company
Number of the
No.
Company's
(Date of Birth)
[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]
Shares Held
Renomination
April 1987
Joined the Company
June 2013
Director and General Manager (R&D
Division), Nisshin Foods Inc.
April 2014
Director and General Manger (Processed
Foods Division), Nisshin Foods Inc.
June 2015
Executive Officer
June 2018
Managing Director and General Manager
(Processed Foods Division), Nisshin Foods
Inc.
June 2019
Managing Executive Officer
June 2020
Managing Director and General Manager
Takahiko Iwahashi
(Product Management Division), Nisshin
35,416 shares
Foods Inc.
(October 6, 1964)
June 2021
Senior Managing Director and General
5
Manager (Product Management Division),
Nisshin Foods Inc.
June 2022
Senior Managing Director, Nisshin Seifun
Welna Inc.
April 2023
Director and President, Nisshin Seifun
Welna Inc. (to the present)
June 2023
Director and Managing Executive Officer
(to the present)
[Director and President (Representative Director), Nisshin Seifun
Welna Inc.]
Reason for selecting the candidate for Director
The Company selected Mr. Takahiko Iwahashi as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience
and excellent track record in management of the processed food business, and thus is considered to possess
the requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term
enhancement of corporate value.
Renomination
April 1967
Joined the Ministry of Finance
Outside Director
July 1999
Commissioner, National Tax Agency
Independent Director
July 2001
Deputy Governor, National Life Finance
Corporation
July 2002
Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary
January 2006
Commissioner, Board of Audit of Japan
8,300 shares
Kazuhiko Fushiya
February 2008
Commissioner (President), Board of Audit
of Japan
(January 26, 1944)
January 2009
Retired
June 2009
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
6
June 2015
Director (to the present)
[Chairman, The Institute of Internal Auditors - Japan]
Reason for selecting the candidate for Outside Director and a summary of the expected role
The Company selected Mr. Kazuhiko Fushiya as candidate for Outside Director as he currently provides
appropriate advice and supervision over the Company's business execution, based on a wealth of experience
and high-level expertise gained through his career in the Ministry of Finance and other governmental
organizations where he held important positions, and thus is hoped to continue to fulfill the aforementioned
expected role, as the Company pursues sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of its
corporate value. Although Mr. Fushiya has no experience in participating directly in corporate management,
except by serving as Outside Director or Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, he is believed, for
the aforementioned reasons, to be capable of adequately fulfilling the duties of Outside Director.
9
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Company
Number of the
No.
Company's
(Date of Birth)
[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]
Shares Held
Renomination
April 1977
Joined Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited
Outside Director
April 2005
Executive Officer, Mizuho Corporate
Independent Director
Bank, Ltd.
April 2007
Managing Executive Officer, Mizuho
Corporate Bank, Ltd.
April 2011
Deputy President - Executive Officer,
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
June 2011
Deputy President (Representative
Director) and Deputy President -
1,700 shares
Motoo Nagai
Executive Officer, Mizuho Trust &
Banking Co., Ltd.
(March 4, 1954)
April 2014
Commissioner, Mizuho Trust & Banking
7
Co., Ltd.
June 2014
Retired as Commissioner, Mizuho Trust &
Banking Co., Ltd.
June 2015
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
June 2019
Director (to the present)
[Outside Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.]
Reason for selecting the
candidate for Outside Director and a summary of the expected role
The Company selected Mr. Motoo Nagai as candidate for Outside Director as he currently provides
appropriate advice and supervision over the Company's business execution, based on his wealth of
experience and broad-based insight gained through management of financial institutions, and thus is hoped
to continue to fulfill the aforementioned expected role, as the Company pursues sustainable growth and
medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate value.
Renomination
April 1981
Joined NEC Corporation
Outside Director
April 2006
Senior Vice President and Executive
Independent Director
General Manager (Mobile Network
Operations Unit), NEC Corporation
April 2009
Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation
June 2009
Executive Vice President and Member of
the Board, NEC Corporation
April 2010
President (Representative Director), NEC
Corporation
April 2016
Chairman of the Board (Representative
700 shares
Nobuhiro Endo
Director), NEC Corporation
June 2019
Chairman of the Board, NEC Corporation
(November 8, 1953)
June 2022
Executive Advisor, NEC Corporation (to
8
the present)
Director (to the present)
[Executive Advisor, NEC Corporation]
[Outside Director, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.]
[Outside Director, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.]
[Outside Director, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.]
[Vice Chair, KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation)]
Reason for selecting the candidate for Outside Director and a summary of the expected role
The Company selected Mr. Nobuhiro Endo as candidate for Outside Director as he currently provides
appropriate advice and supervision over the Company's business execution, based on his wealth of
experience and broad-based insight as corporate executive, and thus is hoped to continue to fulfill the
aforementioned expected role, as the Company pursues sustainable growth and medium- to long-term
enhancement of its corporate value.
10
