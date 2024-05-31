1. Date and Time:
2. Place:

(Securities Code: 2002) June 4, 2024

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

Kenji Takihara

Director and President

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

25, Kanda-Nishiki-cho1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo JAPAN

CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 180th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to notify you that the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures to provide information electronically that is the contents of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters for electronic provision measures). This information is included in the "Convocation Notice of the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and "Other Matters for Electronic Provision Measures of the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Matters Excluded from Paper-based Documents Delivered to Shareholders)," which are provided on the Company's website.

The Company's website:https://www.nisshin.com/english/shareholders/meeting.html

In addition to the aforementioned website, matters for electronic provision measures are also provided on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE"). When checking our information at the TSE's website, please access the following website, enter and search for the issue name (Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.) or the securities code (2002), select "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and check "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" field.

TSE's website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you do not attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods. Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders," and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. (JST), Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

[Voting in Writing (by Postal Mail)]

Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form provided together with this Convocation Notice, then return the form so as to arrive by the aforementioned deadline for the exercise of voting rights.

[Voting Electronically (via the Internet, etc.)]

Please refer to the following "Guidance for the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc." and vote for or against each of the proposals at the voting rights exercise website by no later than the aforementioned deadline for the exercise of voting rights.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception from 9:00 a.m.) Tokyo Marriott Hotel, B1 The GOTENYAMA Ballroom

4-7-36, Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

If there are any changes to the above times, place, or any other items, the information will be posted on the Company's website.

3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:

Proposal to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Proposal No. 2:

Proposal No. 3:

Proposal No. 4:

  1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 180th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits on the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 180th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Dividends from Surplus

Election of Ten (10) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee)

Election of One (1) Director Who Is a Member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee

Renewal of the Resolution to Approve Gratis Allotment of Subscription Rights to Shares for Securing and Improving Corporate Value of the Company and the Common Interests of the Shareholders

4. Matters Determined in the Convocation

  1. Of matters for electronic provision measures, "Independent Auditor," "Systems to Ensure Appropriate Business Execution and the Status of Operation of Systems Concerned," and "Basic Policies Regarding Control of the Corporation" in the Business Report, the "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets," the "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statement," the "Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets," and the "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" are not included in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested such documents, in accordance with laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
    Accordingly, the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested such documents are part of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Non- consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, and the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Independent Auditor in preparing the audit report.
  2. If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc., more than once, your final vote shall be deemed valid. If you exercise your voting rights by two different methods, that is, via the Internet, etc., as well as by mailing the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the vote via the Internet, etc., shall be deemed valid.
  3. In the event you do not indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the returned Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed that you indicated a vote for.
  • Modifications, if any, to the matters for electronic provision measures will be posted on the Company's website and the website of the TSE (Listed Company Search).
  • Please refer to the "Guide to the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" provided together with this Convocation Notice for the operation of the meeting.
  • If you are attending the meeting in person, please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form provided together with this Convocation Notice at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. Please bring this Convocation Notice with you.
  • If a proxy is attending the meeting on your behalf, the proxy shall present written proof of his/her power of representation and the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. You may appoint only one proxy, who shall be a shareholder of the Company with voting rights.

Guide to Exercising Voting Rights

To exercise voting rights in advance

Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods.

Note: Institutional investors can use the platform for exercising voting rights operated by ICJ, Inc.

1. To exercise voting rights in writing (by postal mail)

  • Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, then return the form so as to arrive no later than 5:30 p.m. (JST), Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
  • In the event you do not indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed that you indicated a vote for.

2. To exercise voting rights via the Internet, etc.

  • Please refer to the following "Guidance for the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc." and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. (JST), Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
  • If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc., more than once, your final vote shall be deemed valid.
  • If you exercise your voting rights by two different methods, that is, via the Internet, etc., as well as by mailing the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the vote via the Internet, etc., shall be deemed valid.

To attend the meeting

Please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. Please bring this Convocation Notice with you.

If a proxy is attending the meeting on your behalf, the proxy shall present written proof of his/her power of representation and the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. You may appoint only one proxy, who shall be a shareholder of the Company with voting rights.

Please note that if there are changes to the place, time, operating methods of the meeting, the information will be posted on the Company's website (https://www.nisshin.com/ir/stock/meeting/).

Guidance for the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.

Deadline for exercising voting rights: 5:30 p.m. (JST), Tuesday, June 25, 2024

  • To exercise voting rights from a smartphone

1 Access the website for exercising voting rights from a smartphone

Use your smartphone or tablet to scan the "QR Code® to log into the website for exercising voting rights from a smartphone" at the bottom right of the Voting Rights Exercise Form.

2 Open the website for exercising voting rights

When you open the displayed URL, the website for exercising voting rights will appear. There are two methods for exercising voting rights.

  • To indicate your vote for or against each proposal individually 3
  • To indicate your vote for all Company proposals, click "すべての会社提案議案について「賛成」する (Indicate your vote for all Company proposals)." → 4

3 To vote on each proposal individually

Click "各議案について個別に指示する (Vote individually)." Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals by following the instructions on the screen.

4 Complete the exercise

If there is no error on the confirmation page, click "この内容で行使する (Exercise this content)" to complete the exercise.

If you wish to change your vote after exercising your voting rights, you need to scan the QR Code® again and enter the "voting rights exercise code" and "password" indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. (You can also exercise your voting rights by accessing the website for exercising voting rights (https://www.web54.net) directly from your computer.)

Note: QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

  • To exercise voting rights from a computer
  1. Access the website for exercising voting rightshttps://www.web54.net
    Click "次へすすむ (Go to next)."
  2. Log in

Enter the "voting rights exercise code" indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, then click "ログイン (Log in)."

3 Enter the password

Enter the "password" indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, create a "new password," then click "登録 (Register)."

The preparations are now complete. Please follow the instructions on the screen and enter your vote for or against.

Notes: Any communication fees, etc., incurred when using the website for exercising voting rights shall be borne by the shareholder.

The website for exercising voting rights may not be available depending on the Internet environment, the service you subscribe to, or the device model you are using.

Inquiries about the system, etc.:

Stock Transfer Agency Web Support

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Dedicated dial-in:0120-652-031

(Operating hours: 9:00 to 21:00 (JST))

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal and References

Proposal No. 1: Dividends from Surplus

The Company proposes the year-end dividend from the surplus for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as detailed below, taking into account its current and future earnings status and financial position.This will result in the annual dividend, consisting of the interim and year-end dividends, of ¥45 per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, an increase of ¥5 from the previous fiscal year.

  1. Type of dividend Cash
  2. Matters related to the allocation of dividend and total amount thereof ¥24 per share of the Company's common stock
    Total amount of dividends: ¥7,140,961,296
  3. Effective date of dividend payment June 27, 2024

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee)

At the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all ten (10) Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) will expire.

Therefore, we propose that ten (10) Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) be elected. The Audit & Supervisory Committee has considered this proposal and expressed its opinion that there are no particular matters to be stated.

The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) are as follows.

No.

Name

Current Position and

Attendance at meetings of the

Responsibility in the Company

Board of Directors (Times)

Director and President,

1

Kenji Takihara

Renomination

Division Executive (Corporate

13/13 (100%)

Planning Division)

Director, Senior Managing

Executive Officer (In charge

2

Naoto Masujima

Renomination

of General Administration

13/13 (100%)

Division and Human

Resources and Labor

Relations Division)

Director, Managing Executive

3

Eiichi Suzuki

Renomination

Officer, and Division

10/10 (100%)

Executive (Finance and

Accounting Division)

4

Takao Yamada

Renomination

Director and Senior Managing

13/13 (100%)

Executive Officer

5

Takahiko Iwahashi

Renomination

Director and Managing

10/10 (100%)

Executive Officer

Renomination

6

Kazuhiko Fushiya

Outside Director

Director

13/13 (100%)

Independent Director

Renomination

7

Motoo Nagai

Outside Director

Director

13/13 (100%)

Independent Director

Renomination

8

Nobuhiro Endo

Outside Director

Director

12/13 (92.3%)

Independent Director

Executive Officer and

9

Seiichiro Takahashi

New candidate

Division Executive

-

(Technology and Engineering

Division)

10

Shinichi Ikeda

New candidate

-

-

Note: Attendance information for Mr. Eiichi Suzuki and Mr. Takahiko Iwahashi only includes meetings of the Board of Directors held since their appointments on June 28, 2023.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Company

Number of the

No.

Company's

(Date of Birth)

[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]

Shares Held

Renomination

April 1988

Joined the Company

June 2013

Director, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

June 2016

Executive Officer

June 2017

Director

June 2019

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Director, Nisshin Flour Milling

Inc.

Kenji Takihara

June 2021

Senior Managing Director, Nisshin Flour

46,160 shares

Milling Inc.

(February 3, 1966)

June 2022

Director and President

1

Director and Chairman, Nisshin Flour

Milling Inc. (to the present)

April 2023

Director and President, Division Executive

(Corporate Planning Division) (to the

present)

[Director and Chairman, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.]

Reason for selecting the candidate for Director

The Company selected Mr. Kenji Takihara as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience and excellent track record in the flour milling business and also has been leading the holding company's management as President of the Company, and thus is considered to possess the requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of corporate value.

Renomination

April 1983

Joined the Company

June 2014

Executive Officer, GS (Globalization) of

Corporate Planning Division and General

Manager (China Business Development

Office of Corporate Planning Division)

June 2015

Director, General Manager (Corporate

Planning Department) and Division

Executive (Overseas Business Division),

Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

June 2016

Managing Director, General Manager

(Corporate Planning Department) and

Division Executive (Overseas Business

Division), Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

June 2017

Director and Division Executive (General

Naoto Masujima

Administration Division)

36,281 shares

(September 11, 1960)

June 2019

Managing Executive Officer and Division

2

Executive (General Administration

Division)

June 2021

Director, Managing Executive Officer and

Division Executive (General Administration

Division)

June 2022

Director, Senior Managing Executive

Officer and Division Executive (General

Administration Division)

June 2023

Director, Senior Managing Executive

Officer (In charge of General

Administration Division and Human

Resources and Labor Relations Division)

(to the present)

Reason for selecting the candidate for Director

The Company selected Mr. Naoto Masujima as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience and excellent track record in overall management, including general administration, human resources, corporate planning and overseas business, and thus is considered to possess the requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of corporate value.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Company

Number of the

No.

Company's

(Date of Birth)

[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]

Shares Held

Renomination

April 1987

Joined the Company

June 2013

General Manager (Accounting Department

of Finance and Accounting Division)

June 2019

Executive Officer and General Manager

(Accounting Department of Finance and

Eiichi Suzuki

Accounting Division)

7,700 shares

(March 3, 1964)

June 2020

Executive Officer and Division Executive

3

(Finance and Accounting Division)

June 2023

Director, Managing Executive Officer and

Division Executive (Finance and

Accounting Division) (to the present)

Reason for selecting the candidate for Director

The Company selected Mr. Eiichi Suzuki as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience and

excellent track record in the areas including finance and accounting, and thus is considered to possess the

requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term

enhancement of corporate value.

Renomination

April 1983

Joined the Company

June 2011

Director and General Manager (Tokyo

Sales Department), Nisshin Flour Milling

Inc.

June 2012

Executive Officer

June 2013

Director

Managing Director and Division Executive

(Sales Division), Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

Takao Yamada

April 2015

Senior Managing Director and Division

44,396 shares

Executive (Sales Division), Nisshin Flour

(September 27, 1960)

Milling Inc.

4

April 2017

Director and President, Nisshin Flour

Milling Inc. (to the present)

June 2019

Director and Managing Executive Officer

June 2022

Director and Senior Managing Executive

Officer (to the present)

[Director and President (Representative Director), Nisshin Flour

Milling Inc.]

Reason for selecting the candidate for Director

The Company selected Mr. Takao Yamada as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience and

excellent track record in management of the flour milling business, and thus is considered to possess the

requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term

enhancement of corporate value.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Company

Number of the

No.

Company's

(Date of Birth)

[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]

Shares Held

Renomination

April 1987

Joined the Company

June 2013

Director and General Manager (R&D

Division), Nisshin Foods Inc.

April 2014

Director and General Manger (Processed

Foods Division), Nisshin Foods Inc.

June 2015

Executive Officer

June 2018

Managing Director and General Manager

(Processed Foods Division), Nisshin Foods

Inc.

June 2019

Managing Executive Officer

June 2020

Managing Director and General Manager

Takahiko Iwahashi

(Product Management Division), Nisshin

35,416 shares

Foods Inc.

(October 6, 1964)

June 2021

Senior Managing Director and General

5

Manager (Product Management Division),

Nisshin Foods Inc.

June 2022

Senior Managing Director, Nisshin Seifun

Welna Inc.

April 2023

Director and President, Nisshin Seifun

Welna Inc. (to the present)

June 2023

Director and Managing Executive Officer

(to the present)

[Director and President (Representative Director), Nisshin Seifun

Welna Inc.]

Reason for selecting the candidate for Director

The Company selected Mr. Takahiko Iwahashi as candidate for Director as he has a wealth of experience

and excellent track record in management of the processed food business, and thus is considered to possess

the requisite skills and qualities for the Company to pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term

enhancement of corporate value.

Renomination

April 1967

Joined the Ministry of Finance

Outside Director

July 1999

Commissioner, National Tax Agency

Independent Director

July 2001

Deputy Governor, National Life Finance

Corporation

July 2002

Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary

January 2006

Commissioner, Board of Audit of Japan

8,300 shares

Kazuhiko Fushiya

February 2008

Commissioner (President), Board of Audit

of Japan

(January 26, 1944)

January 2009

Retired

June 2009

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

6

June 2015

Director (to the present)

[Chairman, The Institute of Internal Auditors - Japan]

Reason for selecting the candidate for Outside Director and a summary of the expected role

The Company selected Mr. Kazuhiko Fushiya as candidate for Outside Director as he currently provides

appropriate advice and supervision over the Company's business execution, based on a wealth of experience

and high-level expertise gained through his career in the Ministry of Finance and other governmental

organizations where he held important positions, and thus is hoped to continue to fulfill the aforementioned

expected role, as the Company pursues sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of its

corporate value. Although Mr. Fushiya has no experience in participating directly in corporate management,

except by serving as Outside Director or Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, he is believed, for

the aforementioned reasons, to be capable of adequately fulfilling the duties of Outside Director.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibility in the Company

Number of the

No.

Company's

(Date of Birth)

[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]

Shares Held

Renomination

April 1977

Joined Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited

Outside Director

April 2005

Executive Officer, Mizuho Corporate

Independent Director

Bank, Ltd.

April 2007

Managing Executive Officer, Mizuho

Corporate Bank, Ltd.

April 2011

Deputy President - Executive Officer,

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

June 2011

Deputy President (Representative

Director) and Deputy President -

1,700 shares

Motoo Nagai

Executive Officer, Mizuho Trust &

Banking Co., Ltd.

(March 4, 1954)

April 2014

Commissioner, Mizuho Trust & Banking

7

Co., Ltd.

June 2014

Retired as Commissioner, Mizuho Trust &

Banking Co., Ltd.

June 2015

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

June 2019

Director (to the present)

[Outside Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.]

Reason for selecting the

candidate for Outside Director and a summary of the expected role

The Company selected Mr. Motoo Nagai as candidate for Outside Director as he currently provides

appropriate advice and supervision over the Company's business execution, based on his wealth of

experience and broad-based insight gained through management of financial institutions, and thus is hoped

to continue to fulfill the aforementioned expected role, as the Company pursues sustainable growth and

medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate value.

Renomination

April 1981

Joined NEC Corporation

Outside Director

April 2006

Senior Vice President and Executive

Independent Director

General Manager (Mobile Network

Operations Unit), NEC Corporation

April 2009

Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation

June 2009

Executive Vice President and Member of

the Board, NEC Corporation

April 2010

President (Representative Director), NEC

Corporation

April 2016

Chairman of the Board (Representative

700 shares

Nobuhiro Endo

Director), NEC Corporation

June 2019

Chairman of the Board, NEC Corporation

(November 8, 1953)

June 2022

Executive Advisor, NEC Corporation (to

8

the present)

Director (to the present)

[Executive Advisor, NEC Corporation]

[Outside Director, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.]

[Outside Director, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.]

[Outside Director, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.]

[Vice Chair, KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation)]

Reason for selecting the candidate for Outside Director and a summary of the expected role

The Company selected Mr. Nobuhiro Endo as candidate for Outside Director as he currently provides

appropriate advice and supervision over the Company's business execution, based on his wealth of

experience and broad-based insight as corporate executive, and thus is hoped to continue to fulfill the

aforementioned expected role, as the Company pursues sustainable growth and medium- to long-term

enhancement of its corporate value.

