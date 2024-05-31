1. Date and Time:

(Securities Code: 2002) June 4, 2024

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

Kenji Takihara

Director and President

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

25, Kanda-Nishiki-cho1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo JAPAN

CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 180th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to notify you that the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures to provide information electronically that is the contents of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters for electronic provision measures). This information is included in the "Convocation Notice of the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and "Other Matters for Electronic Provision Measures of the 180th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Matters Excluded from Paper-based Documents Delivered to Shareholders)," which are provided on the Company's website.

The Company's website:https://www.nisshin.com/english/shareholders/meeting.html

In addition to the aforementioned website, matters for electronic provision measures are also provided on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE"). When checking our information at the TSE's website, please access the following website, enter and search for the issue name (Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.) or the securities code (2002), select "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and check "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" field.

TSE's website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you do not attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods. Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders," and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. (JST), Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

[Voting in Writing (by Postal Mail)]

Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form provided together with this Convocation Notice, then return the form so as to arrive by the aforementioned deadline for the exercise of voting rights.

[Voting Electronically (via the Internet, etc.)]

Please refer to the following "Guidance for the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc." and vote for or against each of the proposals at the voting rights exercise website by no later than the aforementioned deadline for the exercise of voting rights.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception from 9:00 a.m.) Tokyo Marriott Hotel, B1 The GOTENYAMA Ballroom

4-7-36, Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

If there are any changes to the above times, place, or any other items, the information will be posted on the Company's website.