  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2002   JP3676800000

NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC.

(2002)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-24 am EDT
1602.00 JPY   -0.44%
02:28aNISSHIN SEIFUN : Securities Report 178th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
PU
08/17NISSHIN SEIFUN : Supplementary Materials First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
PU
08/02NISSHIN SEIFUN : Business Report 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
PU
Nisshin Seifun : Securities Report 178th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

08/24/2022 | 02:28am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original has been disclosed in Japan in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This document

does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.

178th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Securities Report

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

Contents

Page

Report Data.....................................................................................................................................................................

2

Part A: Company Information.................................................................................................................................................

1

[1]

Company Overview.....................................................................................................................................................

1

(1)

Principal Business Performance Indicators.................................................................................................................

1

(2)

History......................................................................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Business Overview....................................................................................................................................................

5

(4)

Subsidiaries and Affiliates .........................................................................................................................................

8

(5)

Employees ..............................................................................................................................................................

10

[2]

Review of Operations and Financial Position ...........................................................................................................

11

(1)

Management Policies, Management Environment and Issues to be Addressed ..........................................................

11

(2)

Business and Other Risks ........................................................................................................................................

16

(3)

Management's Analysis of Financial Position, Performance and Cash Flows............................................................

27

(4)

Legal and Contractual Matters.................................................................................................................................

35

(5)

Research and Development......................................................................................................................................

36

[3]

Facilities and Capital Expenditures..........................................................................................................................

38

(1)

Capital Expenditures ...............................................................................................................................................

38

(2)

Principal Facilities...................................................................................................................................................

39

(3)

Facility Construction and Disposal Plans .................................................................................................................

41

[4]

Other Matters Related to Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. ...............................................................................................

42

(1)

Share-Related Matters .............................................................................................................................................

42

(2)

Acquisitions of Treasury Shares...............................................................................................................................

58

(3)

Dividend Policy ......................................................................................................................................................

59

(4)

Corporate Governance and Other Matters ................................................................................................................

60

[5]

Financial Accounts ....................................................................................................................................................

87

(1)

Consolidated Financial Statements, etc. ...................................................................................................................

88

(2)

Non-consolidated Financial Statements, etc. ..........................................................................................................

138

[6]

Stock-related Administration..................................................................................................................................

149

[7]

Corporate Reference Data ......................................................................................................................................

150

(1)

Information on the Parent Company of Nisshin Seifun Group Inc...........................................................................

150

(2)

Other Reference Data ............................................................................................................................................

150

Part B: Information on Corporate Guarantor for Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. ........................................................................

151

Report Data

Document type

Securities Report (regulatory filing)

Mandatory provision

Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Article 24, Paragraph 1

Filing submitted to

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Date of submission

June 28, 2022

Fiscal period

April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (178th fiscal term)

Company name

NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC.

Representative

Kenji Takihara (Representative Director and President)

Head office address

25, Kanda-Nishiki-cho1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Japan

Telephone

+81-(0)3-5282-6610

Administrative contact

Keiji Nigauri

(General Manager, Accounting Department, Finance and Accounting Division)

Nearest available location

25, Kanda-Nishiki-cho1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Japan

Telephone

+81-(0)3-5282-6610

Administrative contact

Keiji Nigauri

(General Manager, Accounting Department, Finance and Accounting Division)

Locations where filings are available for

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

public inspection

(2-1,Nihonbashi-Kabutocho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Part A: Company Information

[1] Company Overview

  1. Principal Business Performance Indicators

1. Consolidated business performance indicators

Fiscal term

174th

175th

176th

177th

178th

Years ended March 31

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net sales

(millions

540,094

565,343

712,180

679,495

679,736

of yen)

Ordinary profit

(millions

31,800

32,062

31,434

29,886

32,626

of yen)

Profit attributable to

(millions

21,339

22,268

22,407

19,011

17,509

owners of parent

of yen)

Comprehensive income

(millions

25,148

17,043

1,347

49,252

28,892

of yen)

Net assets

(millions

413,794

418,848

409,042

444,774

460,643

of yen)

Total assets

(millions

591,512

594,754

666,215

687,415

723,073

of yen)

Net assets per share

(yen)

1,344.68

1,359.49

1,328.71

1,456.37

1,510.35

Earnings per share

(yen)

71.47

74.98

75.40

63.95

58.88

Fully diluted earnings per

(yen)

71.40

74.90

75.35

63.94

58.88

share

Equity ratio

(%)

67.5

67.9

59.3

63.0

62.1

Return on equity

(%)

5.4

5.5

5.6

4.6

4.0

Price-earnings ratio (p/e)

(times)

29.51

33.88

23.90

28.93

28.97

Cash flows from

(millions

42,869

39,873

38,420

49,506

41,833

operating activities

of yen)

Cash flows from

(millions

(18,067)

(19,184)

(96,844)

(17,105)

(15,517)

investing activities

of yen)

Cash flows from

(millions

(18,593)

(10,567)

8,337

(31,264)

(17,850)

financing activities

of yen)

Cash and cash

(millions

98,461

107,374

56,550

59,152

68,728

equivalents at end of year

of yen)

Number of employees

6,545

6,760

8,962

8,951

8,918

[average number of

(persons)

[2,351]

[2,622]

[10,200]

[10,258]

[9,794]

part-time employees]

Note: "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant implementation guidance has been applied from the start of the 178th fiscal term. Principal business performance indicators for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the application of this accounting standard.

1

2. Non-consolidated business performance indicators

Fiscal term

174th

175th

176th

177th

178th

Years ended March 31

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net sales

(millions

30,056

25,077

20,068

24,335

29,445

of yen)

Ordinary profit

(millions

18,911

13,874

8,190

13,320

16,772

of yen)

Profit

(millions

19,556

14,987

8,460

13,030

16,831

of yen)

Paid-in capital

(millions

17,117

17,117

17,117

17,117

17,117

of yen)

Shares issued and

(thousand

304,357

304,357

304,357

304,357

304,357

outstanding

shares)

Net assets

(millions

299,620

300,019

293,079

304,725

308,172

of yen)

Total assets

(millions

336,153

371,633

385,798

402,329

380,464

of yen)

Net assets per share

(yen)

1,008.14

1,008.91

985.14

1,024.05

1,035.63

Total dividends per share

29.00

32.00

34.00

37.00

39.00

(interim dividend

(yen)

(14.00)

(16.00)

(17.00)

(17.00)

(19.00)

amount)

Earnings per share

(yen)

65.48

50.44

28.46

43.82

56.59

Fully diluted earnings per

(yen)

65.41

50.39

28.44

43.81

56.59

share

Equity ratio

(%)

89.1

80.7

75.9

75.7

81.0

Return on equity

(%)

6.6

5.0

2.9

4.4

5.5

Price-earnings ratio (p/e)

(times)

32.21

50.36

63.32

42.22

30.15

Dividend payout ratio

(%)

44.3

63.4

119.5

84.4

68.9

Number of employees

305

337

342

355

372

[average number of

(persons)

[38]

[44]

[49]

[55]

[60]

part-time employees]

Total shareholder return

(%)

128.7

156.6

114.2

119.3

113.0

(Benchmark: TOPIX

(%)

(115.8)

(110.0)

(99.6)

(141.5)

(144.3)

Total Return Index)

Share-price highs

(yen)

2,334

2,573

2,677

1,950

1,953

Share-price lows

(yen)

1,631

2,078

1,461

1,518

1,547

Notes:

  1. Share-pricehighs and lows are prices for the Company's shares listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
  2. "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant implementation guidance has been applied from the start of the 178th fiscal term. Principal business performance indicators for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the application of this accounting standard.

2

Disclaimer

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 06:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 763 B 5 602 M 5 602 M
Net income 2023 20 337 M 149 M 149 M
Net cash 2023 13 651 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 479 B 3 512 M 3 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 8 918
Free-Float 79,3%
