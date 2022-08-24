Nisshin Seifun : Securities Report 178th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
08/24/2022 | 02:28am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original has been disclosed in Japan in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This document
does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.
178th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Corporate Reference Data ......................................................................................................................................
150
(1)
Information on the Parent Company of Nisshin Seifun Group Inc...........................................................................
150
(2)
Other Reference Data ............................................................................................................................................
150
Part B: Information on Corporate Guarantor for Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. ........................................................................
151
Report Data
Document type
Securities Report (regulatory filing)
Mandatory provision
Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Article 24, Paragraph 1
Filing submitted to
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Date of submission
June 28, 2022
Fiscal period
April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (178th fiscal term)
Company name
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC.
Representative
Kenji Takihara (Representative Director and President)
Head office address
25, Kanda-Nishiki-cho1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Japan
Telephone
+81-(0)3-5282-6610
Administrative contact
Keiji Nigauri
(General Manager, Accounting Department, Finance and Accounting Division)
Nearest available location
25, Kanda-Nishiki-cho1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Japan
Telephone
+81-(0)3-5282-6610
Administrative contact
Keiji Nigauri
(General Manager, Accounting Department, Finance and Accounting Division)
Locations where filings are available for
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
public inspection
(2-1,Nihonbashi-Kabutocho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Part A: Company Information
[1] Company Overview
Principal Business Performance Indicators
1. Consolidated business performance indicators
Fiscal term
174th
175th
176th
177th
178th
Years ended March 31
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net sales
(millions
540,094
565,343
712,180
679,495
679,736
of yen)
Ordinary profit
(millions
31,800
32,062
31,434
29,886
32,626
of yen)
Profit attributable to
(millions
21,339
22,268
22,407
19,011
17,509
owners of parent
of yen)
Comprehensive income
(millions
25,148
17,043
1,347
49,252
28,892
of yen)
Net assets
(millions
413,794
418,848
409,042
444,774
460,643
of yen)
Total assets
(millions
591,512
594,754
666,215
687,415
723,073
of yen)
Net assets per share
(yen)
1,344.68
1,359.49
1,328.71
1,456.37
1,510.35
Earnings per share
(yen)
71.47
74.98
75.40
63.95
58.88
Fully diluted earnings per
(yen)
71.40
74.90
75.35
63.94
58.88
share
Equity ratio
(%)
67.5
67.9
59.3
63.0
62.1
Return on equity
(%)
5.4
5.5
5.6
4.6
4.0
Price-earnings ratio (p/e)
(times)
29.51
33.88
23.90
28.93
28.97
Cash flows from
(millions
42,869
39,873
38,420
49,506
41,833
operating activities
of yen)
Cash flows from
(millions
(18,067)
(19,184)
(96,844)
(17,105)
(15,517)
investing activities
of yen)
Cash flows from
(millions
(18,593)
(10,567)
8,337
(31,264)
(17,850)
financing activities
of yen)
Cash and cash
(millions
98,461
107,374
56,550
59,152
68,728
equivalents at end of year
of yen)
Number of employees
6,545
6,760
8,962
8,951
8,918
[average number of
(persons)
[2,351]
[2,622]
[10,200]
[10,258]
[9,794]
part-time employees]
Note: "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant implementation guidance has been applied from the start of the 178th fiscal term. Principal business performance indicators for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the application of this accounting standard.
1
2. Non-consolidated business performance indicators
Fiscal term
174th
175th
176th
177th
178th
Years ended March 31
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net sales
(millions
30,056
25,077
20,068
24,335
29,445
of yen)
Ordinary profit
(millions
18,911
13,874
8,190
13,320
16,772
of yen)
Profit
(millions
19,556
14,987
8,460
13,030
16,831
of yen)
Paid-in capital
(millions
17,117
17,117
17,117
17,117
17,117
of yen)
Shares issued and
(thousand
304,357
304,357
304,357
304,357
304,357
outstanding
shares)
Net assets
(millions
299,620
300,019
293,079
304,725
308,172
of yen)
Total assets
(millions
336,153
371,633
385,798
402,329
380,464
of yen)
Net assets per share
(yen)
1,008.14
1,008.91
985.14
1,024.05
1,035.63
Total dividends per share
29.00
32.00
34.00
37.00
39.00
(interim dividend
(yen)
(14.00)
(16.00)
(17.00)
(17.00)
(19.00)
amount)
Earnings per share
(yen)
65.48
50.44
28.46
43.82
56.59
Fully diluted earnings per
(yen)
65.41
50.39
28.44
43.81
56.59
share
Equity ratio
(%)
89.1
80.7
75.9
75.7
81.0
Return on equity
(%)
6.6
5.0
2.9
4.4
5.5
Price-earnings ratio (p/e)
(times)
32.21
50.36
63.32
42.22
30.15
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
44.3
63.4
119.5
84.4
68.9
Number of employees
305
337
342
355
372
[average number of
(persons)
[38]
[44]
[49]
[55]
[60]
part-time employees]
Total shareholder return
(%)
128.7
156.6
114.2
119.3
113.0
(Benchmark: TOPIX
(%)
(115.8)
(110.0)
(99.6)
(141.5)
(144.3)
Total Return Index)
Share-price highs
(yen)
2,334
2,573
2,677
1,950
1,953
Share-price lows
(yen)
1,631
2,078
1,461
1,518
1,547
Notes:
Share-pricehighs and lows are prices for the Company's shares listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant implementation guidance has been applied from the start of the 178th fiscal term. Principal business performance indicators for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the application of this accounting standard.
Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 06:27:03 UTC.