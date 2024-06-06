Japan Radio Co., Ltd. will exhibit its latest Private LTE solution in ATLA booth at the EUROSATORY 2024 in Paris taking place on 17th - 21st Jun 2024.

Overview

We will introduce our private LTE solutions for "Wireless Mission Critical Communications". We will showcase our all-in-one portable LTE base station system that immediately creates a high-speed, high-security communication area even in environments where cellular phone lines are not available and enables rapid information gathering through video transmission.

Please stop by the ATLA Booth (Hall 5A H851), we look forward to seeing you there.

Highlights

Tactical LTE Box JRL-174

JRL-174 is an All-In-One portable LTE box specially designed for Mission critical operation such as public safety, defense, utility, and mining industries. It is Military grade and has a highly ruggedized mechanical design (waterproof and dustproof, vibration and shock-resistance design). It was designed for simple and quick operation, with a start procedure as simple as pressing the power button.

MCPTT Software: INSIGHT-MCX

Application for Smartphone

Our MCPTT application is a reliable Mission Critical Communication platform designed for public safety, defense, utility and mining, which can provide functions including MCPTT, MCVideo and MCData.

Dispatcher

Our Dispatcher is a tool that gives visibility on the user's activity. It gathers information from the field and displayed them in a comprehensive way. It includes Client functions such as Push-To-Talk, video call and data communication (Push to Talk, Push to Video, Push to Data), group messaging, GPS users' location management and can receive and display video from multiple terminals in real time.

Application screen

Exhibition information

