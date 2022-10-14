Advanced search
Japan Radio Co,. Ltd. Exhibition Information : Euronaval 2022
PU
Tranche Update on Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
CI
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
Japan Radio Co,. Ltd. Exhibition Information : Euronaval 2022

10/14/2022 | 02:02am EDT
14 October 2022

Japan Radio Co., Ltd. , will exhibit its latest Exhibit Private LTE solution at Euronaval 2022 in Paris, France taking place October 18th through October 21th, 2022

Highlights

Tactical LTE Box JRL-174

JRL-174 is an All-In-One portable LTE box specially designed for Mission critical operation such as Public Safety, Defence, Utility, Oil and Gas and Mining. It is Military grade and has a highiy ruggedized mechanical design (waterproof and dustproof). It was designed for simple and quick operation, with a start procedure as simple as pressing the power button.

MCPTT Software: INSIGHT-MCX

JRC INSIGHT-MCX is the most reliable Mission Critical Communication platform designed for public safety, defence, utility and mining.

Download Brochure


Exhibition information

Date18 - 21 October 2022PlaceParis Le Bourget Exhibition Centre (Paris, France)Booth No.Hall 2B　A45Official Sitehttps://www.euronaval.fr/

For further information: please contact

Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Mr Jeremy DERHI
jeremy.derhi@jrclte.com
Tel：+33 (0)6 52 95 43 81

Disclaimer

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
