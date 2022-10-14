Japan Radio Co,. Ltd. Exhibition Information : Euronaval 2022

14 October 2022

Japan Radio Co., Ltd. , will exhibit its latest Exhibit Private LTE solution at Euronaval 2022 in Paris, France taking place October 18th through October 21th, 2022

Highlights

Tactical LTE Box JRL-174

JRL-174 is an All-In-One portable LTE box specially designed for Mission critical operation such as Public Safety, Defence, Utility, Oil and Gas and Mining. It is Military grade and has a highiy ruggedized mechanical design (waterproof and dustproof). It was designed for simple and quick operation, with a start procedure as simple as pressing the power button.

MCPTT Software: INSIGHT-MCX

JRC INSIGHT-MCX is the most reliable Mission Critical Communication platform designed for public safety, defence, utility and mining.

