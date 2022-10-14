Japan Radio Co,. Ltd. Exhibition Information : Euronaval 2022

14 October 2022
Japan Radio Co., Ltd. , will exhibit its latest Exhibit Private LTE solution at Euronaval 2022 in Paris, France taking place October 18th through October 21th, 2022
Highlights
Tactical LTE Box JRL-174
JRL-174 is an All-In-One portable LTE box specially designed for Mission critical operation such as Public Safety, Defence, Utility, Oil and Gas and Mining. It is Military grade and has a highiy ruggedized mechanical design (waterproof and dustproof). It was designed for simple and quick operation, with a start procedure as simple as pressing the power button.
MCPTT Software: INSIGHT-MCX
JRC INSIGHT-MCX is the most reliable Mission Critical Communication platform designed for public safety, defence, utility and mining.
Exhibition information
Date18 - 21 October 2022PlaceParis Le Bourget Exhibition Centre (Paris, France)Booth No.Hall 2B A45Official Sitehttps://www.euronaval.fr/
For further information: please contact
Japan Radio Co., Ltd.
Mr Jeremy DERHI
jeremy.derhi@jrclte.com
Tel：+33 (0)6 52 95 43 81
Disclaimer
