Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc. released the MUSES100 series, the first power management IC in the MUSES series of high-quality audio devices, optimized for high sound quality. The audio market demands devices developed exclusively for audio equipment that can reproduce the sounds high in quality and close to original sounds, and sound that resonates in the heart. To meet this demand, our brand "MUSES" has released a product line of high-sound-quality operational amplifiers and audio electronic volumes and is highly evaluated from the market.

The MUSES100 series, designed to provide further "real pure sound", is a power management IC suitable for audio D/A converters maximizing sound quality. *For reference (previous announcement): https://www.nisshinbo-microdevices.co.jp/en/about/info/20220106.html In the quest for high sound quality, noise reduction is essential for audio equipment. The MUSES100 series achieves ultra-low noise characteristics with an output noise voltage of 3.0 μVrms and a high ripple rejection of 90 dB (f = 10 kHz).

This product uses the DFN3030-8-GQ (3.0 × 3.0 × 0.75 mm) package. Product Name MUSES100 Series Sample Unit Price

(Reference unit price when purchasing 1000 units, tax Included *) JPY 440 Sample Order Start Date July 18, 2024 Monthly Production 100,000 pcs * The price is based on the consumption tax rate as of July 2024. This logo is a trademark of Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc.

Features 1. The First Power Management IC in the MUSES Series, with High Sound Quality for High-End Audio Equipment The MUSES100 series embodies the high-sound-quality technology cultivated in the MUSES series by applying it to power management ICs. This product makes it easy to build a system that focuses on sound quality. 2. Achieves Low Output Noise Voltage and High Ripple Rejection The MUSES100 series provides the ultra-low output noise and high ripple rejection required for high-quality audio equipment. Output Noise Voltage: Typ. 3.0 μVrms (Iout = 50 mA, C NR = 0.47 μF)

Ripple Rejection: Typ. 90 dB (Iout = 100 mA, f = 10 kHz, C NR = 0.47 μF) This product has a noise reduction, NR, pin. Excellent low output noise voltage and high ripple rejection are achieved by connecting a capacitor for noise reduction, C NR , between the NR pin and the GND pin with the shortest distance. Output Noise Voltage Characteristic Example V IN = 4.3 V, V SET = 3.3 V, C NR = 0.47 μF, C OUT = 10 µF

Ripple Rejection Characteristic Example V IN = 4.3 V, Ripple 0.2 V P - P , V SET = 3.3 V, I OUT = 100 mA,

C NR = 0.47 μF, C OUT = 10 μF 3. Small, High Heat Dissipation Package The product utilizes the DFN3030-8-GQ package, a small, high heat dissipation package suitable for portable audio equipment and products requiring high density mounting.

Product Photo MUSES100 Series (DFN3030-8-GQ)

Main Specifications (Please refer to the datasheet for details.) Items MUSES100 Series Input Voltage Range 2.5 V to 5.5 V (Maximum Rating, 6.5 V) Output Voltage Range 1.2 V to 5.0 V Output Current 600 mA Quiescent Current Typ. 960 µA Ripple Rejection Typ. 90 dB (f = 10 kHz)

Typ. 80 dB (f = 100 kHz) Output Noise Voltage Typ. 3.0 μVrms Operating Temperature Range -40°C to 85°C Protection Function Thermal Shutdown, Under Voltage Lock Out (UVLO), etc. Package DFN3030-8-GQ (3.0 × 3.0 × 0.75 mm)

Typical Application Circuit