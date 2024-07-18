Nisshinbo : Micro Devices Inc. New Release of the MUSES100 Series, the First Power Management IC in the MUSES Series, Optimized for High Sound Quality Achieves High Sound Quality with Ultra-Low Noise and High PSRR
July 17, 2024 at 10:20 pm EDT
Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc. released the MUSES100 series, the first power management IC in the MUSES series of high-quality audio devices, optimized for high sound quality.
The audio market demands devices developed exclusively for audio equipment that can reproduce the sounds high in quality and close to original sounds, and sound that resonates in the heart. To meet this demand, our brand "MUSES" has released a product line of high-sound-quality operational amplifiers and audio electronic volumes and is highly evaluated from the market.
The MUSES100 series, designed to provide further "real pure sound", is a power management IC suitable for audio D/A converters maximizing sound quality.
In the quest for high sound quality, noise reduction is essential for audio equipment. The MUSES100 series achieves ultra-low noise characteristics with an output noise voltage of 3.0 μVrms and a high ripple rejection of 90 dB (f = 10 kHz).
This product uses the DFN3030-8-GQ (3.0 × 3.0 × 0.75 mm) package.
Product Name
MUSES100 Series
Sample Unit Price
(Reference unit price when purchasing 1000 units, tax Included *)
JPY 440
Sample Order Start Date
July 18, 2024
Monthly Production
100,000 pcs
*The price is based on the consumption tax rate as of July 2024.
This logo is a trademark of Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc.
Features
1. The First Power Management IC in the MUSES Series, with High Sound Quality for High-End Audio Equipment
The MUSES100 series embodies the high-sound-quality technology cultivated in the MUSES series by applying it to power management ICs. This product makes it easy to build a system that focuses on sound quality.
2. Achieves Low Output Noise Voltage and High Ripple Rejection
The MUSES100 series provides the ultra-low output noise and high ripple rejection required for high-quality audio equipment.
This product has a noise reduction, NR, pin. Excellent low output noise voltage and high ripple rejection are achieved by connecting a capacitor for noise reduction, CNR, between the NR pin and the GND pin with the shortest distance.
The product utilizes the DFN3030-8-GQ package, a small, high heat dissipation package suitable for portable audio equipment and products requiring high density mounting.
Product Photo
MUSES100 Series (DFN3030-8-GQ)
Main Specifications (Please refer to the datasheet for details.)
Items
MUSES100 Series
Input Voltage Range
2.5 V to 5.5 V (Maximum Rating, 6.5 V)
Output Voltage Range
1.2 V to 5.0 V
Output Current
600 mA
Quiescent Current
Typ. 960 µA
Ripple Rejection
Typ. 90 dB (f = 10 kHz)
Typ. 80 dB (f = 100 kHz)
Output Noise Voltage
Typ. 3.0 μVrms
Operating Temperature Range
-40°C to 85°C
Protection Function
Thermal Shutdown, Under Voltage Lock Out (UVLO), etc.
Package
DFN3030-8-GQ (3.0 × 3.0 × 0.75 mm)
Typical Application Circuit
Precaution for counterfeit semiconductor products
We have recently detected many counterfeit semiconductor products that have very similar appearances to our operational amplifier "MUSES" in the world-wide market. In most cases, it is hard to distinguish them from our regular products by their appearance, and some of them have very poor quality and performance.
They can not provide equivalent quality of our regular product, and they may cause breakdowns or malfunctions if used in your systems or applications.
We would like our customers to purchase "MUSES" through our official sales channels : our sales branches, sales subsidiaries and distributors.
Please note that we hold no responsibilities for any malfunctions or damages caused by using counterfeit products. We would appreciate your understanding.
