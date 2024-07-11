Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc. released the NA2100, a general-purpose, low-consumption, voltage to frequency converter for industrial equipment.

Product Name NA2100 Sample Unit Price

(Reference unit price when purchasing 100 units, tax Included *) JPY 220 Sample Order Start Date July 11, 2024 Monthly Production 500,000 pcs * The price is based on the consumption tax rate as of July 2024.

In the industrial market, sensing applications sometimes require signals to be transmitted over long distances. As signal quality deteriorates due to noise and other factors when analog signals are transmitted over long distances, the possibility of equipment malfunction increases. To solve this problem, the signals are converted to digital signals for transmission so that they are less susceptible to noise.

The NA2100 can easily convert analog signals to digital frequency proportional to voltage without external commands. This solves the problem of signal quality degradation due to noise interference.

In industrial equipment, the voltage measurement block and the signal processing block may need to be isolated for ground reference differences and noise suppression. When using a general AD converter, as shown in the reference circuit below, the number of components and cost increase become an issue.

The NA2100 can achieve conversion accuracy of 12 bits or higher with a simple circuit configuration. By isolating the output signal with a photocoupler, a simple isolated application can be configured. An operational amplifier can convert the photocoupler's output current signal to voltage in order to transmit the signal to the MCU. This product features high linearity over a wide range and solves the customer's problem by reducing the cost by decreasing the number of components (no AD converter or MCU is required for signal processing) as shown in Figure 1 and Figure 2.