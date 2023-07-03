[For Immediate Release]

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock code: 1475

Nissin Foods Completes Acquisition of Equity Interest in

Hong Kong Eastpeak Limited

Making Its Mainland China Distribution Business a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

(Hong Kong, 3 July 2023) - Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock code: 1475) completed today the acquisition of 19% equity interest in Hong Kong Eastpeak Limited ("Hong Kong Eastpeak"), which wholly owns Eastpeak Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Eastpeak"), making the two companies officially its wholly-owned subsidiaries on 3 July 2023.

Shanghai Eastpeak, which carries imported Japanese brand food and beverage products, is the distribution arm of the Group in Mainland China. Key brands it distributed include: Nissin, Demae Iccho, KAGOME, UCC and Akai Bohshi, etc., covering more than 300 products in 6 different categories. Its sales network comprises large domestic chain stores, high-end boutique supermarkets, convenience stores, and major online platforms in Mainland China.

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, "With the acquisition completed, we will have greater flexibility in deploying our operational capabilities in Mainland China. Distribution business is of strategic importance to the Group in achieving vertical development. We can now speed up integrating the business into the Group and expect to see greater yet synergies generated between the business and MC Marketing & Sales (Hong Kong) Limited, our distribution arm in Hong Kong, ultimately helping the Group improve its income and overall competitiveness."

In January 2020, Nissin Foods and Ms. LIU Feng, director and general manager of Shanghai Eastpeak, entered into a shareholders' and cooperation agreement to form a joint venture company i.e. Hong Kong Eastpeak, 81% held by Nissin Foods and 19% by Ms. LIU. After Ms. LIU's resignation from Shanghai Eastpeak in December 2022, the Group exercised the relevant call option and acquired her 19% stake in Hong Kong Eastpeak.

