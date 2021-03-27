Nissin Foods : CUPNOODLES MUSEUM HONG KONG OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED TODAY ONLINE TICKETING UP AND RUNNING NOW

Debut of the signature Exhibition Hall and exclusive My Granola Factory in Hong Kong introduces a food innovation journey that encourages curiosity and creativity

The much-anticipated CUPNOODLES MUSUEM Hong Kong by Nissin Foods has landed today! For the very first time outside Japan, the legendary story of instant noodles is retold and exhibited to commemorate Mr. Momofuku Ando, the Father of Instant Ramen and Founder of Nissin Foods. The Grand Opening Ceremony today (26 March) was jointly officiated by Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO (Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods), Ms. Mari TAKADA (Deputy Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong), Mr. Norman YUM, Managing Director, PARKnSHOP (HK) Limited, Mr. David NG (Group Associate Director, Sino Group) and Ms. Katie POON (Senior Manager, Trade Development, Hong Kong Tourism Board).

Nissin Foods introduces CUPNOODLES MUSUEM Hong Kong (the 'Museum'), one of Japan's flagship travel destinations, at China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui. Unveiled under the theme of 'The Innovation Journey of Momofuku Ando', the Museum is comprised of 3 interactive workshops and many distinctive exhibition corners, perfect for photos. Ticketing is now available online on www.cupnoodles-museum.com.hk for workshops starting from 30 March onwards, where visitors can create personalised products and take them home. Come and experience the revolutionary journey of food manufacturing and eating customs brought to us by Mr. Momofuku Ando!

Tasked with the responsibility of bringing innovation to life throughout the almost 10,000-square-foot Museum, Ching Chai will join the crew as Chief Creative Director to offer invigorating experiences and renewed aspirations to arouse and nurture the curiosity and creativity of visitors. In addition to the comeback of the two well-received workshops, 'My CUPNOODLES Factory' and 'Demae Iccho Factory', the world exclusive 'My Granola Factory' workshop debuts to provide visitors with an immersive experience, which allows them to dive into the story and manufacturing process of this new product from Nissin Foods. Visitors can enjoy the process of making their own products from scratch and even create unique packaging for these iconic food items.

The Exhibition Hall in the lab-like Museum features 3 photogenic spots: the remarkable Cup Noodles Wall that shows different flavours and packaging all over the globe; the amazing 3-metre Big Cup that demonstrates Mr. Momofuku Ando's creativity and reverse thinking process in inventing the widely-known consumer staple; and a display wall presenting the interesting stories of Mr. Momofuku Ando's three signature inventions, i.e. instant noodles, Cup Noodles and Space Ram, as well as the key milestones of Nissin Foods. Remember to drop by the Museum Gift Shop and treat yourself with exclusive premium merchandise to perfect the journey!

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, 'The CUPNOODLES MUSUEM Hong Kong aims to share the creative inventions of Nissin Foods, as well as the interesting facts about the development and manufacturing of our food products through the fun interactive journey. We hope everyone will be inspired by the spirit of our founder, to be creative, stay curious and push boundaries in order to make a difference in their everyday lives. The inventive determination to create foods to serve society remains at the heart of our operation in Nissin Foods. We hope to continue to nurture the next generation through educational and entertaining encounters with food.'

In response to the pandemic situation, proper preventive measures are applied within the Museum to ensure the health and wellbeing of all visitors and staff. The Museum undergoes daily cleaning and sanitising processes, and all workshop areas are sanitised after every session. All staff are required to present proof of a negative nucleic acid test result for COVID-19 every 14 days. Participants of workshops are encouraged to register online prior to their visit, and the capacity of all workshops is reduced to at least half to ensure appropriate social distancing. Temperature checks and use of the 'LeaveHomeSafe' app or personal registration are compulsory prior to entering the venue. The Museum follows the latest government regulations in adjusting the number of guests. Please check the latest seating availability at our online Reservation System.

Delight yourself in the fun interactive Museum and experience the process of how vast numbers of Cup Noodles, Demae Iccho and granola products are manufactured in factories every day. Book early online to avoid disappointment!