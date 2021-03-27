Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Nissin Foods Company Limited    1475   HK0000376142

NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED

(1475)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nissin Foods : Star Friends Reunite for CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong Grand Opening

03/27/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charlene Choi coached children with tips for creating cup noodles and enjoyed a fun battle of creativity and innovation with Jeffrey Ngai and Chef Ricky Cheung

The much-anticipated CUPNOODLES MUSUEM Hong Kong (the 'Museum') by Nissin Foods has officially launched today! For the very first time outside Japan, the legendary story of instant noodles is retold and exhibited to commemorate Mr. Momofuku Ando, the Father of Instant Ramen and Founder of Nissin Foods. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Nissin Foods reunited Nissin Foods' star friends including Ms. Charlene Choi, Mr. Jeffrey Ngai and renowned chef Mr. Ricky Cheung as the officiating guests today (26 March).

Charlene Choi visited 'My CUPNOODLES Factory' at Hong Kong International Airport in 2016, and she eagerly returned to Nissin Foods again for the long-awaited Museum Grand Opening. Today she shared her experience and tips for creating your own personalised cup noodles with a group of very appreciative children, demonstrating Nissin's mission in delivering educational and innovative food knowledge to the next generation.

'I have had many opportunities to team up with Nissin Foods since my debut years ago, including being the ambassador of the UFO Stir Noodles, releasing the theme music of Cup Noodles and visiting at the workshop back in 2016. I was therefore happy to work together with my little helper to revive my memories with Nissin Foods about the Cup Noodles today, celebrating the official launch of the Museum. It was also great to return to Nissin Foods and officiate at the Opening Ceremony with other star friends, and partner with Jeffrey for the first time,' said Charlene Choi today at the Ceremony.

The Museum aims to bring an immersive experience for visitors to encourage curiosity and inspire creativity through a fun journey. Echoing the theme, Charlene Choi had an exciting battle of creativity and innovation with Jeffrey Ngai and the star chef Ricky Cheung today. At the Ceremony, they shared personal experiences and entertaining knowledge about Demae Iccho and granola making.

'It felt like I was travelling in Japan here at the Museum. It is a perfect experience especially when travel itself seems unlikely to happen, even though it is on everyone's wish list for the year. Granola is one of my favourite breakfast choices. I will try to make and enrich my own bowl with the knowledge I gained today,' shared Jeffrey.

Experienced in the culinary arts, master chef Ricky Cheung tried his first effort at making Demae Iccho. 'I had a perfect moment here and gained a lot of inspiration on food making today. It has been a really interesting and enjoyable journey,' said Ricky.

Unveiled under the theme of 'The Innovation Journey of Momofuku Ando', the Museum is comprised of 3 interactive workshops and many distinctive exhibition corners, perfect for photos, including the debut of the signature Exhibition Hall and the exclusive 'My Granola Factory'. Ticketing is now available online on www.cupnoodles-museum.com.hk for upcoming workshops, where visitors can create personalised products and take them home.

In response to the pandemic situation, proper preventive measures are applied within the Museum to ensure the health and wellbeing of all visitors and staff. The Museum undergoes daily cleaning and sanitising processes, and all workshop areas are sanitised after every session. All staff are required to present proof of a negative nucleic acid test result for COVID-19 every 14 days. Participants of workshops are encouraged to register online prior to their visit, and the capacity of all workshops is reduced to at least half to ensure appropriate social distancing. Temperature checks and use of the 'LeaveHomeSafe' app or personal registration are compulsory prior to entering the venue. The Museum follows the latest government regulations in adjusting the number of guests. Please check the latest seating availability at our online Reservation System.

Delight yourself in the fun interactive Museum and experience the process of how vast numbers of Cup Noodles, Demae Iccho and granola products are manufactured in factories every day. Book early online to avoid disappointment!

CUPNOODLES MUSUEM Hong Kong

Venue:

2/F, China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Opening hours:

Mon, Tue, Thu & Sun - 11:15am - 8:15pm

Fri, Sat & General Holidays - 11:15am - 9:15pm

Wed: closed

Ticketing*:

Visitors can make advance bookings online for the workshops (www.cupnoodles-museum.com.hk).

*Free entry to Museum Gift Shop.

Workshop

Price

Duration

Remarks

My CUPNOODLES Factory

$60

30 min

Children under the age of 3, if accompanied by an adult and not occupying a seat, are allowed entry free of charge.

Demae Iccho Factory

$120

90 min

Persons below 110cm will not be admitted.

My Granola Factory

$60

30 min

Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted.

Disclaimer

Nissin Foods Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED
02:02aNISSIN FOODS  : Star Friends Reunite for CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong Grand Openi..
PU
01:14aNISSIN FOODS  : Cupnoodles museum hong kong officially launched today online tic..
PU
03/19NISSIN FOODS  : Nomura Adjusts Nissin Foods' Price Target to HK$6.9 From HK$7.5,..
MT
03/18NISSIN FOODS  : Posts Higher Profit, Revenue in 2020
MT
03/18NISSIN FOODS  : Delivers Resilient 2020 Annual Results
PU
03/11NISSIN FOODS  : Voluntary announcement - change of senior management
PU
03/09NISSIN FOODS  : to Issue Stock Options as Compensation to Retiring Executive Off..
MT
03/09Nomura Adjusts Nissin Foods Holdings' Price Target to 9,900 Yen From 11,300 Y..
MT
03/05NISSIN FOODS  : Cupnoodles museum hong kong by nissin foods set for launch
AQ
03/03NISSIN FOODS  : Monthly Returns for the month ended 28 February 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 519 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2020 315 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net cash 2020 1 630 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 6 553 M 844 M 844 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nissin Foods Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,84 HKD
Last Close Price 6,10 HKD
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kiyotaka Ando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shinji Tatsutani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Siu Tat Chow Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources
Sumio Matsumoto Independent Non-Executive Director
Junichi Honda Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED-4.39%848
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-3.17%7 729
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK-4.96%6 882
CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION9.58%5 679
YANTAI SHUANGTA FOOD CO., LTD.-21.22%1 987
NONGSHIM CO., LTD.-6.33%1 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ