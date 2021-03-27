Nissin Foods : Star Friends Reunite for CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong Grand Opening

Charlene Choi coached children with tips for creating cup noodles and enjoyed a fun battle of creativity and innovation with Jeffrey Ngai and Chef Ricky Cheung



The much-anticipated CUPNOODLES MUSUEM Hong Kong (the 'Museum') by Nissin Foods has officially launched today! For the very first time outside Japan, the legendary story of instant noodles is retold and exhibited to commemorate Mr. Momofuku Ando, the Father of Instant Ramen and Founder of Nissin Foods. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Nissin Foods reunited Nissin Foods' star friends including Ms. Charlene Choi, Mr. Jeffrey Ngai and renowned chef Mr. Ricky Cheung as the officiating guests today (26 March).

Charlene Choi visited 'My CUPNOODLES Factory' at Hong Kong International Airport in 2016, and she eagerly returned to Nissin Foods again for the long-awaited Museum Grand Opening. Today she shared her experience and tips for creating your own personalised cup noodles with a group of very appreciative children, demonstrating Nissin's mission in delivering educational and innovative food knowledge to the next generation.

'I have had many opportunities to team up with Nissin Foods since my debut years ago, including being the ambassador of the UFO Stir Noodles, releasing the theme music of Cup Noodles and visiting at the workshop back in 2016. I was therefore happy to work together with my little helper to revive my memories with Nissin Foods about the Cup Noodles today, celebrating the official launch of the Museum. It was also great to return to Nissin Foods and officiate at the Opening Ceremony with other star friends, and partner with Jeffrey for the first time,' said Charlene Choi today at the Ceremony.

The Museum aims to bring an immersive experience for visitors to encourage curiosity and inspire creativity through a fun journey. Echoing the theme, Charlene Choi had an exciting battle of creativity and innovation with Jeffrey Ngai and the star chef Ricky Cheung today. At the Ceremony, they shared personal experiences and entertaining knowledge about Demae Iccho and granola making.

'It felt like I was travelling in Japan here at the Museum. It is a perfect experience especially when travel itself seems unlikely to happen, even though it is on everyone's wish list for the year. Granola is one of my favourite breakfast choices. I will try to make and enrich my own bowl with the knowledge I gained today,' shared Jeffrey.

Experienced in the culinary arts, master chef Ricky Cheung tried his first effort at making Demae Iccho. 'I had a perfect moment here and gained a lot of inspiration on food making today. It has been a really interesting and enjoyable journey,' said Ricky.

Unveiled under the theme of 'The Innovation Journey of Momofuku Ando', the Museum is comprised of 3 interactive workshops and many distinctive exhibition corners, perfect for photos, including the debut of the signature Exhibition Hall and the exclusive 'My Granola Factory'. Ticketing is now available online on www.cupnoodles-museum.com.hk for upcoming workshops, where visitors can create personalised products and take them home.

In response to the pandemic situation, proper preventive measures are applied within the Museum to ensure the health and wellbeing of all visitors and staff. The Museum undergoes daily cleaning and sanitising processes, and all workshop areas are sanitised after every session. All staff are required to present proof of a negative nucleic acid test result for COVID-19 every 14 days. Participants of workshops are encouraged to register online prior to their visit, and the capacity of all workshops is reduced to at least half to ensure appropriate social distancing. Temperature checks and use of the 'LeaveHomeSafe' app or personal registration are compulsory prior to entering the venue. The Museum follows the latest government regulations in adjusting the number of guests. Please check the latest seating availability at our online Reservation System.

Delight yourself in the fun interactive Museum and experience the process of how vast numbers of Cup Noodles, Demae Iccho and granola products are manufactured in factories every day. Book early online to avoid disappointment!