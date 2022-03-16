(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
Stock code: 1475
16 March 2022
Re: Pickled Cabbage
With regard to the food safety issues of pickled cabbage exposed at the
3.15 Gala (3•15 晚會) in Mainland China, Nissin Foods would like to assure customers that we have never purchased any pickled cabbage from the companies involved in the event.
Nissin Foods Company Limited
