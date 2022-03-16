Log in
    1475   HK0000376142

NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED

(1475)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/16 04:08:14 am EDT
5.1 HKD   +3.45%
RE : Pickled Cabbage
PU
03/02Nomura Adjusts Nissin Foods' Price Target to HK$7.6 From HK$7.4, Keeps at Buy
MT
02/17Noodle Makers Uni-President, Tingyi Say No Plans to Raise Prices Despite Surging Costs
MT
Re: Pickled Cabbage

03/16/2022 | 07:48am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock code: 1475

16 March 2022

Re: Pickled Cabbage

With regard to the food safety issues of pickled cabbage exposed at the

3.15 Gala (315 晚會) in Mainland China, Nissin Foods would like to assure customers that we have never purchased any pickled cabbage from the companies involved in the event.

Nissin Foods Company Limited

- End -

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Nissin Foods Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
