Nissin Foods : Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

08/02/2021
August, 2, 2021

Koki Ando

President and Representative Director, CEO

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Acquisition of Company's own share according to the articles of incorporation

pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter "the Company") has acquired its own shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as modified by the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act, as follows.

1Acquisition period: From July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

2Type of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company

3Total number of shares acquired: 350,000 shares

4Total amount of acquisition price of shares: 2,755,355,000 yen

5Method of acquisition: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

  1. Type of shares to be acquired: Shares of Common stock of the Company
  2. Total number of shares to be acquired: 1,875,000 shares (Maximum)
    (1.8% of the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares))
  3. Total amount of acquisition price: 12,000,000,000 yen (Maximum)
  4. Period: From May 12, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired through July 31, 2021 based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors

  1. Total number of shares acquired: 1,016,300 shares
  2. Total amount of shares acquired: 7,999,932,000 yen

Disclaimer

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
