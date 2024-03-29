Nissui Europe B.V. invests in private equity funds specialized in Africa

Nissui Europe B.V., a subsidiary of Nissui Corporation (President and CEO Shingo Hamada, Minato-ku, Tokyo), has decided to invest in two private equity funds of Amethis, a private equity funds manager specialized in Africa and Europe.

Both funds intend to invest in various sectors including agriculture and food sector, targeting African midcap companies and European SMEs with international development potential particularly in Africa.

Nissui has been accelerating global business expansion under its long-term vision "Good Foods 2030", we have come to recognize the seafood and food markets of African countries where rapid population growth and economic growth are expected in the future as a potential strategic move toward further long-term growth. We will explore business opportunities by accessing useful information in a timely manner through investment in the funds and collaboration with Amethis.

We believe that this investment will not only contribute to the development of local economies, but also put into practice Nissui's mission "With the wellbeing of the ocean and people as our compass, we are driven to offer the world better food choices.".

This project was selected as the second prize winner in an internal contest for new businesses development conducted in FY2021.

About Amethis



Amethis was founded in October 2011 by Luc Rigouzzo and Laurent Demey, in partnership with the Edmond de Rothschild Group. Amethis has managed multiple funds dedicated to Africa with 1.1 billion Euro of capital raised. Sourcing and value-creation activities are driven by their four local offices in Abidjan, Nairobi, Casablanca Cairo, and the European offices in Paris and Luxembourg.

About Nissui Europe B.V.



Head office: Ouderkerk, The Netherlands

Representative: Naoto Sato, Managing Director

Business: Holding company

Shareholder: Nissui Corporation 100%

