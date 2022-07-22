Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NISN   VGG6593L1067

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD

(NISN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
0.8950 USD   +8.87%
08:01aNisun International Cooperates with Pinhutang Distillery to Facilitate Agricultural Product Purchases
PR
06/16Nisun International Enterprise Development Provides Details of Capital Allocation; Shares Rise
MT
06/16NISUN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announces Updates on Capital Allocation - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nisun International Development : Cooperates with Pinhutang Distillery to Facilitate Agricultural Product Purchases - Form 6-K

07/22/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nisun International Cooperates with Pinhutang Distillery to Facilitate Agricultural Product Purchases

SHANGHAI, China, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Nisun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, announced Fanlunke Supply Chain Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Fanlunke"), a subsidiary of Fintech (Shanghai) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. and a controlled affiliate of the Company, has entered into a supply chain services agreement with Yunnan Pinhutang Distillery, Co., Ltd. ("Pinhutang Distillery"). Under this agreement, Fanlunke will provide procurement and supply chain management services to Pinhutang Distillery to help meet demand for Agricultural products.

Founded in 2012, Pinhutang Distillery is famous from its Dendrobium liquor. Dendrobium has been used for thousands of years as key herbs in traditional Chinese medicine. Dendrobium contains several chemicals that may have health effects, such as lowering blood pressure, increasing blood sugar, and reducing pain.

Pinhutang Distillery focused on its Dendrobium-related operations, integrating Dendrobium planting, processing, research & development, and brand marketing since its establishment. Pinhutang Distillery has 800 mu of Dendrobium organic planting base, more than 140 mu of modern industrial factories for Dendrobium product development and processing, as well as a relatively large-scale rice-flavor liquor production base in Yunnan province. Sales of Dendrobium liquor have increased significantly in the past two years.

"There is a long history of drinking medicinal liquor in China. In ancient Egypt and China, alcohol was used in herbal medicine. With more Chinese people exploring new health trends, we believe Dendrobium and other traditional Chinese medicine products with health-preserving and healthcare effects have significant growing potential," said Mr. Xiaoyun Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nisun International. "Cooperating with Pinhutang Distillery gives Nisun opportunities to enter into the Chinese medicinal products industry. We will leverage our advantages to provide our clients with effective and high-quality supply chain services."

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries and controlled companies, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating and creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contacts

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055
Email: ir@cnisun.com

ICR, LLC

Tel: +1 203 682 8233
Email: nisun@icrinc.com

Disclaimer

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 12:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD
08:01aNisun International Cooperates with Pinhutang Distillery to Facilitate Agricultural Pro..
PR
06/16Nisun International Enterprise Development Provides Details of Capital Allocation; Shar..
MT
06/16NISUN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announces Updates on Capital Allocation - Form 6-K
PU
06/16Nisun Announces Updates on Capital Allocation
PR
06/16Zhumadian NiSun Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. announced that it has received fundin..
CI
06/16NiSun Ocean Supply Chain Investment Co., Ltd. announced that it has received funding fr..
CI
06/10Nisun International Enterprise Development Group to Launch Buyback Program; Shares Surg..
MT
06/10NISUN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Board Approval of Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K
PU
06/10Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd announces an Equity Buyback f..
CI
06/10Nisun International Board Approval of Share Repurchase Program
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 241 M - -
Net income 2022 46,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,6 M 35,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,73x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Average target price 9,10 $
Spread / Average Target 917%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Yun Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Changjuan Liang Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Liang Xue Chief Technology Officer
Hai Ying Xiang Independent Director
Xiaofeng Ma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD-72.12%36
INTUIT INC.-32.42%122 619
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-9.38%60 132
ADYEN N.V.-28.08%52 449
WORLDLINE-23.87%10 685
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-70.42%8 521