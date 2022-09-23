Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NISN   VGG6593L1067

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD

(NISN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-09-23 pm EDT
0.6002 USD   +5.30%
04:24pNISUN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
09/08Putting The Supply Back In Supply Chain Integration System? Ã¢” Nisun Claims To Have Solutions To The Crisis
AQ
09/08Putting The Supply Back In Supply Chain Integration System? — Nisun Claims To Have Solutions To The Crisis
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nisun International Development : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

09/23/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Explanatory Note:

On September 21, 2022, Mr. Xiaofeng Ma tendered his resignation as a member of the board of directors (the "Board") of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (the "Company"), effective September 21, 2022. Mr. Ma's resignation was for personal reasons and was not due to any disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board. The Board accepted Mr. Ma's resignation on September 21, 2022 and expressed its gratitude to Mr. Xiaofeng Ma for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

The Board is in the process of seeking a replacement director to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Mr. Ma.

Disclaimer

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 20:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
