Nisun International Development : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

Explanatory Note :

On September 21, 2022, Mr. Xiaofeng Ma tendered his resignation as a member of the board of directors (the "Board") of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (the "Company"), effective September 21, 2022. Mr. Ma's resignation was for personal reasons and was not due to any disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board. The Board accepted Mr. Ma's resignation on September 21, 2022 and expressed its gratitude to Mr. Xiaofeng Ma for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

The Board is in the process of seeking a replacement director to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Mr. Ma.