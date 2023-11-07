|Re: Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd
|File No. 001-37829
|Dear Sir or Madam:
|We have read Form 6-K dated November 7, 2023 of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Registrant") and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm.
|We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statements of the Registrant contained in Form 6-K.
|Sincerely,
|/s/ Wei, Wei & Co., LLP
|Flushing, New York
