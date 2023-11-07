Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and providing customized installation of valves and pipe fittings for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company offers its customers with pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance services, as well as holistic solution services. The Company is also specialized in designing and implementing solutions services for industries with a need for sanitary fluid systems with product manufacture, installation services and after-sales services. The Company's product line focuses on the pharmaceutical engineering sector, as its products are used in the medical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company's product line includes Diaphragm Valves, Angle Seat Valves, Sanitary Liquid-Ring Pumps, Clean-in-Place (CIP) Return Pump, Sanitary Ball Valves and Sanitary Pipe Fittings.