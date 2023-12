Nitches, Inc. is a diversified company that specializes in creating merchandise, manufacturing high end luxury brands, goods and collectibles for influencers and celebrities. The Company is focused on sports clothing, athleisure brands, sustainable products and technology. In addition to the merchandise and manufacturing, the Company is partnering with other brands. The Company develops technology to protect its intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. The Company's collections include high-end hoodies, joggers, shorts and hats.