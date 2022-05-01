NITCO : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

May 01, 2022
To,
|
Corporate Service Dept.
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 001
Script code: 532722
|
The Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400051. Script code: NITCO
Sub: Disclosure in terms of SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019.
Dear Sir/Madam,
We enclose herewith disclosure in terms of SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019.
This is for your information and record.
For NITCO Limited
Vivek Talwar Managing Director
Corporate Office: NITCO Limited, NITCO House, Sheth Govindram Jolly Marg, Kanjur Marg (East), Mumbai- 400 042. Tel.: 91-22-67302500|67521555, Fax: 91-22-25786484. CIN: L26920MH1966PLC016547. Email: investorgrievances@nitco.in, Website: www. nitco.in
Disclosure in terms of SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019
|
Sr. No.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
1
|
Name of Listed Entity
|
NITCO Limited
|
2
|
Date of making the disclosure
|
May 01, 2022
|
3
|
Nature of Obligation
|
Term Loan
|
4
|
Name of the Lenders
|
JMFARC and LIC
|
5
|
Date of Default
|
March 31, 2022
|
6
|
Current Default Amount (break-up of principal and interest in INR Crore)
|
Default for the current quarter ended 31st
March, 2022
Term Loan 200 Cr.
Principal - Rs. 34.66 Crs Interest - Rs. 7.17 Crs
Term Loan 300 Cr.
Principal - Rs. 30.00 Crs Interest - Rs. 28.43 Crs
|
7
|
Details of the obligation (total principal amount in INR crore, tenure, interest rate, secured / unsecured etc.)
|
Default as on 31st March, 2022
Term Loan 200 Crs
Total Default Principal Amt - Rs. 117.94 Crs
Interest Default Amount- Rs. 47.04 Crs
Interest Rate - 9%
Tenure - 5 years Secured Loan
Term Loan 300 Crs
Total Default Principal Amt - Rs. 114.54 Crs
Interest Default Amount- Rs. 55.27 Crs
Interest Rate - 9%
Tenure - 5 years Secured Loan
L.I.C. Loan
Total Default Principal Amount- Rs. 18.87 Crs
Interest Rate - 11.25%
Tenure - 10 years
Secured Loan
|
8
|
Total amount of outstanding borrowings from Banks / financial institutions (in INR Crore)
|
INR 610.90 Cr
|
9
|
Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short-term and long-term debt (in INR crore)
|
INR 810.90 Cr.
