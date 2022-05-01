Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  NITCO Limited
  News
  Summary
    532722   INE858F01012

NITCO LIMITED

(532722)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
25.70 INR   -4.46%
03:27aNITCO : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
PU
04/12NITCO Names New CFO
MT
04/12NITCO Limited Announces Appoints Mr. Shirish Suvagia as Chief Financial Officer
CI
NITCO : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

05/01/2022 | 03:27am EDT
May 01, 2022

To,

Corporate Service Dept.

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001

Script code: 532722

The Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400051. Script code: NITCO

Sub: Disclosure in terms of SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019.

Dear Sir/Madam,

We enclose herewith disclosure in terms of SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019.

This is for your information and record.

For NITCO Limited

Vivek Talwar Managing Director

Corporate Office: NITCO Limited, NITCO House, Sheth Govindram Jolly Marg, Kanjur Marg (East), Mumbai- 400 042. Tel.: 91-22-67302500|67521555, Fax: 91-22-25786484. CIN: L26920MH1966PLC016547. Email: investorgrievances@nitco.in, Website: www. nitco.in

Disclosure in terms of SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019

Sr. No.

Particulars

Details

1

Name of Listed Entity

NITCO Limited

2

Date of making the disclosure

May 01, 2022

3

Nature of Obligation

Term Loan

4

Name of the Lenders

JMFARC and LIC

5

Date of Default

March 31, 2022

6

Current Default Amount (break-up of principal and interest in INR Crore)

Default for the current quarter ended 31st

March, 2022

Term Loan 200 Cr.

Principal - Rs. 34.66 Crs Interest - Rs. 7.17 Crs

Term Loan 300 Cr.

Principal - Rs. 30.00 Crs Interest - Rs. 28.43 Crs

7

Details of the obligation (total principal amount in INR crore, tenure, interest rate, secured / unsecured etc.)

Default as on 31st March, 2022

Term Loan 200 Crs

Total Default Principal Amt - Rs. 117.94 Crs

Interest Default Amount- Rs. 47.04 Crs

Interest Rate - 9%

Tenure - 5 years Secured Loan

Term Loan 300 Crs

Total Default Principal Amt - Rs. 114.54 Crs

Interest Default Amount- Rs. 55.27 Crs

Interest Rate - 9%

Tenure - 5 years Secured Loan

L.I.C. Loan

Total Default Principal Amount- Rs. 18.87 Crs

Interest Rate - 11.25%

Tenure - 10 years

Secured Loan

8

Total amount of outstanding borrowings from Banks / financial institutions (in INR Crore)

INR 610.90 Cr

9

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short-term and long-term debt (in INR crore)

INR 810.90 Cr.

Corporate Office: NITCO Limited, NITCO House, Sheth Govindram Jolly Marg, Kanjur Marg (East),

Mumbai- 400 042. Tel.: 91-22-67302500|67521555, Fax: 91-22-25786484. CIN: L26920MH1966PLC016547. Email: investorgrievances@nitco.in, Website: www. nitco.in

Disclaimer

Nitco Limited published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 07:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
