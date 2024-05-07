Both sales revenue and operating profit have reached record highs. Furthermore, the performance goal for our medium-term management plan has been achieved one year ahead of schedule.

In regard to the automotive components business, the revenue has increased regardless of the effect of FOREX by steadily implementing price increases; However, it has remained almost the same on a quantity basis as that of the previous fiscal year due to the struggle in the market in China.

In the ceramic business, the revenue has been decreased compared to that of the previous fiscal year on the grounds it has been affected by the sluggish market due to the weak demand for semiconductors and the necessity of production control.

The operating profit has increased by 21% compared to that of the previous fiscal year by implementing price rise and the continuous yen weakening.

Full year dividend was increased from the latest forecast (160 yen per share) to 164 yen per share based on the payout ratio of 40%.

Financial Plan of FY2024

Both revenue and operating profit are expected to reach new record highs on the basis of yen strengthening. FOREX assumption: 1 USD = 140 JPN, and 1 Euro = 150 JPN

The revenue is expected to be increased compared to the previous fiscal year by price rise and the recovery trend in the semiconductor market.

In line with our revised policy of shareholder return, the annual dividend is expected to be 166 yen per share (with