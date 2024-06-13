Niterra Co., Ltd.

Niterra Develops New Lead-Free Piezoelectric Materials Utilizing Materials Informatics

The cutting-edge approach allows for developing high-performance and mass-producible

materials in a shorter period.

NAGOYA, JAPAN, June 13, 2024 - Niterra Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese manufacturer of spark plugs and sensors with an evolving portfolio focused on ceramics and beyond, has unveiled its latest innovation

lead-free piezoelectric materials developed using Materials Informatics (MI). This cutting-edge approach allows for high-performance and mass-production capabilities. By harnessing this method for the first time, the company aims to streamline material development and accelerate the creation of new business opportunities.

1. Background

Piezoelectric materials exhibit vibrations when voltage is applied and generate electricity when pressure is applied. They are commonly used in buzzers, sensors, actuators, and other devices. Generally, traditional materials containing lead pose environmental and human health damage, so lead-free piezoelectric materials are a preferred alternative.

For over two decades, Niterra has been dedicated to research and development of lead-free piezoelectric materials, focusing on alkali niobate. However, while traditional development methods have posed challenges due to the vast array of material combinations required for material composition and process conditions, they have remained steadfast in their commitment. To overcome these challenges, they adopted a new approach, harnessing the power of the MI and collaborating with data scientists and skilled technicians, which has streamlined their material development process and significantly accelerated their development timeline.

2. The Framework Utilizing the MI Method

Using MI technology and electronic lab notebooks*1), Niterra consolidated their past and present data, optimizing the combinations of material composition and process conditions. Consequently, they drastically reduced the 1.26 million possible combination patterns in this development case to 550, which led to the development of new lead-free piezoelectric materials with the desired performance in six months. In this approach, data scientists and skilled technicians could work closely together, quantifying material data and on-site expertise. At the same time, small-scale production facilities allow for quick transitions to mass production.