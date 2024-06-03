Niterra : Notice Concerning the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
June 03, 2024 at 02:06 am EDT
Niterra Co., Ltd.
June 3, 2024
Stock listing
Tokyo Prime, Nagoya Premier
Code number
5334
Head office
1-1-1 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, 461-0005, Japan
Representative
Takeshi Kawai, President and COO
Notice Concerning the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
（Repurchase of Own Shares in Accordance with the Articles of
Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1
of the Companies Act）
Niterra Co., Ltd. hereby announces the status of the repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as described below.
1.
Type of shares repurchased
Common Shares
2.
Total number of shares repurchased
166,000 shares
3.
Total price of repurchase
807,919,500 yen
4.
Repurchase period
From May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024
(Commitment basis)
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 31, 2023.
(1)
Type of Shares to be repurchased
Common Shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be
Up to 9,500,000 shares
repurchased
[Percentage to the total number of issued shares:
(excluding treasury shares) 4.7%]
(3)
Total price of repurchase
Up to 20,000,000,000 yen
(4)
Repurchase period
August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024
2. Total number and price of own shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of May 31, 2024)
(1)
Total number of shares
4,087,500 shares
repurchased
(2)
Total price of repurchase
15,999,542,879 yen
Niterra Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, ceramic products, and products related to new businesses. The Company has three business segments. The Automobile-related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of parts that are mainly assembled into automobiles, such as spark plugs and exhaust gas sensors. The Ceramics segment manufactures and sells cutting tools, industrial equipment components, semiconductor manufacturing equipment components, semiconductor packages, and oxygen concentrators for medical use. The New Business segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products related to new businesses such as the environmental energy field. It also sells materials and provides welfare services.