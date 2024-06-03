Niterra Co., Ltd.

June 3, 2024

URL

https://www.ngkntk.co.jp/english

Stock listing

Tokyo Prime, Nagoya Premier

Code number

5334

Head office

1-1-1 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, 461-0005, Japan

Representative

Takeshi Kawai, President and COO

Notice Concerning the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

Repurchase of Own Shares in Accordance with the Articles of

Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1

of the Companies Act

Niterra Co., Ltd. hereby announces the status of the repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as described below.

1.

Type of shares repurchased

Common Shares

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

166,000 shares

3.

Total price of repurchase

807,919,500 yen

4.

Repurchase period

From May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024

(Commitment basis)

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 31, 2023.

(1)

Type of Shares to be repurchased

Common Shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be

Up to 9,500,000 shares

repurchased

[Percentage to the total number of issued shares:

(excluding treasury shares) 4.7%]

(3)

Total price of repurchase

Up to 20,000,000,000 yen

(4)

Repurchase period

August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024

2. Total number and price of own shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of May 31, 2024)

(1)

Total number of shares

4,087,500 shares

repurchased

(2)

Total price of repurchase

15,999,542,879 yen

