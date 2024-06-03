Niterra Co., Ltd. June 3, 2024 URL https://www.ngkntk.co.jp/english Stock listing Tokyo Prime, Nagoya Premier Code number 5334 Head office 1-1-1 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, 461-0005, Japan Representative Takeshi Kawai, President and COO

Notice Concerning the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

（Repurchase of Own Shares in Accordance with the Articles of

Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1

of the Companies Act）

Niterra Co., Ltd. hereby announces the status of the repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as described below.

1. Type of shares repurchased Common Shares 2. Total number of shares repurchased 166,000 shares 3. Total price of repurchase 807,919,500 yen 4. Repurchase period From May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024 (Commitment basis)

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 31, 2023.

(1) Type of Shares to be repurchased Common Shares (2) Total number of shares to be Up to 9,500,000 shares repurchased [Percentage to the total number of issued shares: (excluding treasury shares) 4.7%] (3) Total price of repurchase Up to 20,000,000,000 yen (4) Repurchase period August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024

2. Total number and price of own shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of May 31, 2024)